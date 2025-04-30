Terrata Homes Introduces Lineup of Modern-Contemporary Homes at New Hallimore Ranch Community in Southwest Houston

ROSENBERG, Texas, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to announce that its luxury brand, Terrata Homes, is now selling homes at Hallimore Ranch, located in Rosenberg, Texas. With 518 lots, this is Terrata Homes’ largest development to date. This premier development debuts an all-new lineup of seven modern floor plans on 55- and 60-foot lots, intentionally designed to meet the needs of today’s homebuyers seeking space, style and convenience.

Hallimore Ranch introduces a bold new architectural direction for Terrata Homes in Houston, featuring striking modern-contemporary exteriors that blend clean lines with elegant textures. The homes showcase a fresh, upscale aesthetic with a curated mix of stone and smooth stucco façades, black-framed windows, and sleek horizontal garage doors with frosted glass panels. Statement-making front entries, minimalist coach lights, and upscale trim accents complete the look, offering a cohesive and elevated street presence.

“Hallimore Ranch offers incredible value with a variety of brand-new, contemporary floor plans,” said Zach Walden, Vice President of Operations for Houston. “These homes reflect the modern lifestyle our buyers want - they’re sophisticated, functional, and built with long-term quality in mind.”

Inside, these homes are equally impressive, featuring open layouts that prioritize natural light and flow. High-end finishes are included at no additional cost, such as chef-ready kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, and designer cabinetry. Flexible spaces for home offices or game rooms and expansive outdoor living areas make these homes ideal for both everyday living and entertaining. Ranging from 2,154 to 3,166 square feet, the three- to six-bedroom floor plans suit a wide variety of families and lifestyles.

Located off US-59, just minutes from the Brazos Town Center and Sugar Land, Hallimore Ranch offers a blend of upscale living and small-town charm, delivering unmatched value in one of the most desirable locations southwest of Houston.

In addition to its beautifully crafted homes, Hallimore Ranch is designed to foster a vibrant community and enriching lifestyle. The community’s vision goes beyond the front door, with future amenities that prioritize outdoor living, recreation, and connection among neighbors. Planned amenities include a 3.4-acre park with walking trails, a children’s playground that encourages active play and imagination, and an exciting splash pad perfect for keeping cool on warm Texas days. Over $5 million will be invested in the park and amenities, with an estimated completion in Spring 2026.

The opening of Hallimore Ranch marks a major milestone for Terrata Homes, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and excellence in homebuilding across the nation. New homes at Hallimore Ranch are now available and start from the mid-$400s. For more information, or to schedule a tour of this incredible neighborhood, interested homebuyers can call (855) 786-0801 ext 950 or visit TerrataHomes.com/HallimoreRanch.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc9d1a2d-a40d-4216-b654-dfa4f349a87f