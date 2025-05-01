Ready Media Group leads the way in CRE marketing with new Social Boost offering

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For decades, commercial real estate marketing has followed a simple yet increasingly flawed formula: list a property on a portal and wait for buyers to come.

However, Ready Media Group (RMG) CEO Nick Materia warns that in 2025, this passive strategy is obsolete.



“Twenty years ago, the challenge facing the commercial real estate industry was moving from print to digital,” Mr Materia said. “Now, two decades later, we’re facing another shift: the need to move beyond the traditional classified model, which has reached its limitations, to an integrated, multi-channel strategy that’s fit for 2025.”



Mr Materia said while people spend mere minutes on a property portal, they dedicate hours to their social media feeds. “If social media isn’t a big part of your strategy, you’re missing a massive opportunity, that’s why we’re continually adapting our offering to keep pace with the changing marketplace,” he said.

In understating this trend, RMG have rolled out two new social media lead-boosting packages. Supplementary to existing social integrations in their marketing suite, a lead-generating booster is being offered to agents at the critical midway point of the property campaign, stimulating additional buyer interest.

“Initial trials in Victoria have yielded very positive results for clients, and a national rollout is soon to follow,” Mr Materia noted.



Ready Media Group (RMG) has doubled down across the board with it’s digital-first strategy integrating multi-channel engagement, advanced data solutions, and proactive marketing.

“At RMG, we don’t just wait for buyers to find us - we take the property directly to them,” he said. “Our comprehensive, multi-channel strategy harnesses portal visibility providing state & national exposure via our highly targeted & personalised electronic direct mail (EDMs), our best-in-class 1st party data social media lead generation strategies, search engine optimisation, and distribution through our national publication ‘The Property Development Review’, connecting with high-value investors across numerous touchpoints.”

RMG’s Digital-First Playbook:

Strategic deployment across social media, hyper-targeted EDMs, SEO optimisation, and precision advertising to capture high-value investors. Instant Digital Documentation: Providing immediate access to crucial property information via InstaDocs to streamline the due diligence process and provide speed to market for the buyer and more transparency for the agents.

Providing immediate access to crucial property information via InstaDocs to streamline the due diligence process and provide speed to market for the buyer and more transparency for the agents. Dynamic Campaign Engagement: Ensuring multiple touchpoints throughout the campaign lifecycle to maintain buyer interest and drive conversions.



For more information about Ready Media Group, visit www.readymedia.com.au.

About Ready Media Group

Ready Media Group (RMG) is Australia’s leading commercial property media, technology, and data company. Since 2014, RMG has connected investors and developers with exclusive opportunities through platforms like DevelopmentReady and CommercialReady. With a focus on digital innovation and precision targeting, RMG continues to set new benchmarks in CRE marketing.