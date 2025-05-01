Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. Files 2024 Audited Financial Statements and Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, BC, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (CSE: SPIR / OTCQB: SBLCF) (“Spirit” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed its audited financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The audited financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and were audited by SCRO, Chartered Professional Accountants. As part of the audit, the independent auditor's report includes an emphasis of matter regarding material uncertainties related to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

The filings were made in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and applicable securities legislation. Spirit remains current with all regulatory filings.

Copies of the 2024 audited financial statements and MD&A are available under the Company’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.spiritblockchain.com .

Corporate Update

‎As Spirit moves into the next phase of its corporate development, the Company’s focus remains on strengthening its operational platform and prioritizing initiatives aimed at revenue generation. Management continues to evaluate opportunities to leverage Spirit’s existing investments and blockchain expertise to support long-term growth.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.

Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. is a growth-oriented investment company focused on the blockchain technology sector. With a diversified portfolio approach, the Company invests in blockchain infrastructure, cryptocurrencies, mining operations, and emerging blockchain technologies. Spirit aims to create shareholder value through strategic investments in a rapidly expanding digital asset landscape.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lewis Bateman

‎Chief Executive Officer

‎info@spiritblockchain.com

Visit: www.spiritblockchain.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s long-form prospectus dated August 8, 2022, that is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements’ best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.