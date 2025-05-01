ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

1 May 2025



Cancellation of Treasury Shares

The Company announces that on 30 April 2025, it cancelled 9,358,808 Ordinary shares of 10 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”) previously held in Treasury.

Following the above cancellation, the Company has 63,554,192 Ordinary Shares in issue and no Ordinary Shares held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 63,554,192.

The above figure 63,554,192 may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt

Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Clare Glynn

Corporate Communications, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1395