Roquette Completes the Acquisition of IFF Pharma Solutions

Lille, May 1, 2025 – Roquette, a global leader in plant-based ingredients and pharmaceutical excipients for the health and nutrition sectors, announces the successful completion of its acquisition of IFF Pharma Solutions. This strategic milestone marks a significant step forward in its ambition to become a leader in support of the global pharma markets.

With this acquisition, and following that of Qualicaps in 2023, Roquette decisively strengthens its position as a key player in the health industry by integrating IFF Pharma Solutions’ expertise and innovative product portfolio. The transaction enhances Roquette’s ability to deliver high-value drug delivery solutions to pharmaceutical customers worldwide while reinforcing its commitment to innovation. The acquisition aligns perfectly with Roquette’s long-term strategy of investing in high-growth markets across the globe and providing cutting-edge solutions that meet evolving industry needs.

Pierre Courduroux, CEO of Roquette, commented: “The successful acquisition of IFF Pharma Solutions marks a major step forward in our value-creation journey. We are thrilled to officially welcome our new colleagues as we start to write the next chapter of Roquette's history. This pivotal move aligns perfectly with our strategic vision to provide innovative, high-quality excipients that improve the efficacy and safety of pharmaceutical formulations. By combining our strengths, Roquette is poised to become the pharmaceutical industry’s go-to partner for the development of drug delivery solutions that contribute to improving, sustaining, and saving patients’ lives.”

Roquette is a family-owned global leader in plant-based ingredients and a leading provider of pharmaceutical excipients. Founded in 1933, the company currently operates in more than 150 countries, through more than 40 manufacturing sites, with a turnover of €4.5 billion in 2024, and employs more than 11,000 people worldwide.

Life and nature have been our sources of inspiration for decades. All our raw materials are of natural origin. From them, we enable a whole new plant-based cuisine; we offer pharmaceutical solutions that play a key role in medical treatments; and we develop innovative ingredients for the food, nutrition and health markets. We truly unlock the potential of nature to improve, cure and save lives.

Thanks to a constant drive for innovation and a long-term vision, we are committed to improving the well-being of people all over the world. We put sustainable development at the heart of our concerns, while taking care of resources and territories. We are determined to create a better and healthier future for all generations.

