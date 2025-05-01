Total voting rights

 | Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

1 May 2025

PayPoint Plc (the "Company") - Total Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1 the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:

As of 30 April 2025, the Company's share capital consisted of 70,540,909 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 70,540,909 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O’Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer, +44 (0)7919 488066

LEI Number: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138


Recommended Reading

  • April 28, 2025 02:00 ET | Source: PayPoint plc
    Transaction in Own Shares

    28th April 2025 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each...

    Read More
    Transaction in Own Shares
  • April 25, 2025 02:05 ET | Source: PayPoint plc
    Block listing Interim Review

    BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN (Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the UK Listing Rules.) Date:        25 April 2025 Name of applicant:PayPoint plcName of scheme:a. PayPoint...

    Read More
    Block listing Interim Review