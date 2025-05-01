WeTrade Announces Launch of Two Hundred Thousand Dollar Trading Blitz Race 2025 – Live Competition Starting 1 May

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeTrade, the award-winning global trading platform, today announced the launch of its Trading Blitz Race 2025 – Live competition with a $200,000 prize pool. The premier trading event follows the platform’s highly successful demo competition which saw participation from thousands of traders worldwide.





Running from 1 May to 31 July 2025, the live competition will see the grand champion taking home $100,000, with the rest of the top 10 traders sharing substantial rewards. Additionally, there are weekly prizes of $2,000 for two categories: highest weekly profit ($1,000) and largest trading volume ($1,000). To participate, traders must have a minimum equity of $500 and no open positions at the time of registration.



A standout feature of this year’s competition is the introduction of free real-time copy trading. While only registered participants can compete, all non-participating traders can follow the strategies of the top 20 traders in real time, without any subscription or profit-sharing fees.



“We are thrilled to bring this competition to life after the incredible performance and enthusiasm seen in our demo event,” said George Miltiadou, Group CEO of WeTrade. “This competition is the next step in giving our global trading community a world-class platform to shine.”





Thanks to WeTrade’s award-winning platform, competitors of the Trading Blitz Race 2025 – Live will have the edge with razor-thin spreads from 0.0 pips, flexible leverage up to 1:2000, and swap-free options. With lightning-fast execution, all traders, from beginners to seasoned pros, can seize market opportunities with confidence and speed.



As WeTrade prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary later this year, Miltiadou said the company will continue to support excellence, whether on the trading floor or the racetrack. “Just as we push boundaries in the world of motorsport with Phantom Global Racing, we are excited to offer a global stage for traders to rise to the top and demonstrate their skills. As we celebrate a decade of excellence, this is the moment for both rising stars and seasoned pros to show the world what they’re made of.”



WeTrade plans to expand its competition series and educational initiatives, empowering more traders to succeed in global markets.



To learn more or register for the Trading Blitz Race 2025 – Live, please visit https://bit.ly/3EEwhtU



About WeTrade



WeTrade is a globally recognised financial broker, founded in 2015, offering innovative online trading services across a diverse range of CFD instruments. Known for its commitment to excellence, WeTrade provides ultra-low spreads, flexible leverage options, and strong capital security, earning it prestigious awards such as Most Trusted Broker and Best Loyalty Program Broker. Its exclusive programmes include WeTrade Honours, a premium membership with high-value benefits; WeTrade Rewards, a pioneering loyalty programme; and WeTrade Wallet, a reward-generating storage fund. At WeTrade, trading is designed to be both successful and rewarding.

Learn more at www.wetradebroker.com or follow us on social media @WeTradeGlobal

Company Details

Organization: WeTrade

Contact Person Name: CHONG PEI ZHOU

Website: https://www.wetradebroker.com/

Email: contactus@wetradebroker.com



