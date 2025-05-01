Hummingbird Diagnostics Product Pipeline Analysis

Dublin, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hummingbird Diagnostics GmbH - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2024 Update" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Hummingbird Diagnostics GmbH (Hummingbird) is a provider of clinical research and testing services. It develops miRNA-based liquid biopsy diagnostics that find application in early detection of disease indications. The company discovers, validates, and analyzes genomic biomarkers especially derived from body fluid samples. It offers multilevel biomarker services and solutions.
Hummingbird's services comprise DNA and RNA extraction services, validation of biomarker candidates and quantitative analysis, microarray services and bioinformatic services, among others. Its products find applications in the treatment of cancer, chronic inflammatory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and infectious disease. The company caters to pharmaceutical, biotech industry and academic life science customers. Hummingbird is headquartered in Heidelberg, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany.
Key Topics Covered:
- Hummingbird Diagnostics GmbH Company Overview
- Hummingbird Diagnostics GmbH Company Snapshot
- Hummingbird Diagnostics GmbH Pipeline Products and Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
- Hummingbird Diagnostics GmbH - Pipeline Analysis Overview
- Hummingbird Diagnostics GmbH - Key Facts
- Hummingbird Diagnostics GmbH - Major Products and Services
- Hummingbird Diagnostics GmbH Pipeline Products by Development Stage
- Hummingbird Diagnostics GmbH Ongoing Clinical Trials by Trial Status
- Hummingbird Diagnostics GmbH Pipeline Products Overview
- Companion Diagnostic Test - Bladder Cancer
- Companion Diagnostic Test - Bladder Cancer Product Overview
- Diagnostic Test - Acute Myocardial Infarction
- Diagnostic Test - Acute Myocardial Infarction Product Overview
- Diagnostic Test - Alzheimer's Disease
- Diagnostic Test - Alzheimer's Disease Product Overview
- Diagnostic Test - Breast Cancer
- Diagnostic Test - Breast Cancer Product Overview
- Diagnostic Test - Cancer Panel
- Diagnostic Test - Cancer Panel Product Overview
- Diagnostic Test - Heart Failure
- Diagnostic Test - Heart Failure Product Overview
- Diagnostic Test - IBD
- Diagnostic Test - IBD Product Overview
- Diagnostic Test - Melanoma
- Diagnostic Test - Melanoma Product Overview
- Diagnostic Test - Multiple Sclerosis
- Diagnostic Test - Multiple Sclerosis Product Overview
- Diagnostic Test - NSCLC
- Diagnostic Test - NSCLC Product Overview
- Diagnostic Test - Parkinson's Disease
- Diagnostic Test - Parkinson's Disease Product Overview
- miLung Blood Test
- miLung Blood Test Product Overview
- miLung Blood Test Clinical Trial
- Hummingbird Diagnostics GmbH - Key Competitors
- Hummingbird Diagnostics GmbH - Key Employees
- Hummingbird Diagnostics GmbH - Locations And Subsidiaries
- Head Office
- Recent Developments
- Hummingbird Diagnostics GmbH, Recent Developments
- Jan 23, 2024: Hummingbird Diagnostics Announces Initiation of Patient Recruitment for Clinical Study Evaluating miLungDx as a Novel Diagnostic Test for Early-stage Lung Cancer
- Jul 11, 2023: Hummingbird Diagnostics Announces Publication of miLung Small RNA-Based Blood Test for Early Detection of Lung Cancer in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology
- May 31, 2023: Hummingbird Diagnostics to present poster on miLung small RNA-Based Blood Test at the ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting
- Jun 23, 2022: Hummingbird Diagnostics publishes study of miRisk as a predictor of immunotherapy efficacy in advanced-stage NSCLC
- Mar 31, 2022: Hummingbird Diagnostics announces publication of study on the utility of miRisk, a blood-based microRNA analysis, to predict overall survival for advanced non-small cell lung cancer in npj Precision Oncology
- Apr 22, 2020: SkylineDx launches melanoma test in United States to support cancer care
- Dec 14, 2015: Validation of Blood-based MiRNAs for Early Diagnosis of Lung Cancer
