Bolivia Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2025, with Profiles of Entel Bolivia, Tigo Bolivia, VIVA Bolivia, COTAS, COMTECO and COTEL

The "Bolivia Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Bolivia today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029.

The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Key Insights:

The total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Bolivia will grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the 2024-2029 period, driven by a growth in fixed broadband and mobile data revenues.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 3.8%, driven by a growth in 4G subscriptions, a projected growth in adoption of 5G services, and growing mobile data ARPU over the forecast period.

Fixed broadband service revenue will also increase at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, driven by growing fiber-optic subscriptions, investments by telcos in broadband network expansions across the country, and government-backed initiatives such as the IFO project.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Bolivia.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to National plan, fiber-backbone network, licensing etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Pay-TV services market

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Company Coverage:

Entel Bolivia

Tigo Bolivia

VIVA Bolivia

COTAS

COMTECO

COTEL

