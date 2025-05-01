North America Robotic Lawn Mower Market Forecast 2025-2034: Rising Demand for Automated, Eco-Friendly, and Efficient Lawn Care Solutions Drive Revenues to US$2.02 Billion

Dublin, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Robotic Lawn Mower Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Robotic Lawn Mower Market was valued at USD 1.21 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2.02 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 5.20%, driven by the rising demand for automated, eco-friendly, and efficient lawn care solutions.

The regional market is witnessing a significant transformation as homeowners and commercial property owners shift toward sustainable alternatives to traditional lawn equipment. With growing environmental concerns, including rising carbon emissions and air pollution from gas-powered lawn mowers, robotic lawn mowers are emerging as a smart and sustainable option for lawn maintenance.



The growing focus on reducing manual labor, coupled with the convenience of app-enabled smart mowers that work autonomously, is reshaping how lawns are cared for in urban and suburban areas. Additionally, the integration of AI-powered technologies and IoT-based controls is elevating the functionality of these mowers, enabling users to manage lawn care with minimal effort. The trend toward smart home ecosystems and connected devices is also fueling market expansion, as robotic mowers seamlessly integrate with other smart systems for optimized outdoor maintenance. As consumers prioritize sustainability, time efficiency, and low-maintenance solutions, the demand for robotic lawn mowers in North America is set to surge over the coming years.



The medium-height (1 inch to 1.5 inches) segment generated USD 722.6 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.23 billion by 2034. This segment continues to dominate due to its versatility and ability to trim a wide variety of grass types that are prevalent in North American lawns. Robotic mowers designed for medium-height grass deliver efficient and precise trimming, helping homeowners maintain a healthy, well-manicured lawn without compromising on grass health. By retaining the right moisture and nutrient levels in the soil, these mowers promote long-term lawn vitality while reducing the need for excessive watering or fertilizers. Homeowners increasingly prefer this category as it offers a perfect balance between aesthetics and functional lawn care, making it one of the most sought-after segments in the market.



Based on lawn size, the medium-sized lawns segment (ranging from 0.25 to 0.5 acres) held a 58.4% market share in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2034. Medium-sized lawns remain the most common choice for residential properties across North America, offering homeowners a manageable yet visually appealing outdoor space. As the adoption of smart lawn care technologies grows, robotic mowers designed for these lawn sizes are gaining significant popularity. Homeowners are drawn to the ease of use, time savings, and enhanced performance that these mowers offer, making medium-sized lawns the ideal application segment for future growth.



U.S. robotic lawn mower market alone generated USD 1.01 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2025 and 2034. American consumers are highly receptive to smart and automated home technologies, which is accelerating the adoption of robotic mowers nationwide. With increasing technological advancements, including GPS navigation, weather sensors, and AI-based controls, robotic mowers are becoming an essential tool for modern lawn care. As homeowners and businesses seek to adopt more eco-friendly and cost-effective lawn maintenance solutions, the U.S. market is poised for steady and substantial growth over the next decade.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered North America

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast parameters

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing demand for convenience and time savings

3.2.1.2 Growing awareness of environmental benefits

3.2.1.3 Integration with smart home technologies

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 High initial investment

3.2.2.2 Technical limitations and performance concerns

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Pricing analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Porter's analysis

3.7 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Cutting Height, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

5.1 Low (0.5 inch to 1 inch)

5.2 Medium (1 inch to 1.5 inch)

5.3 High (1.5 inches to 2 inches)



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Lawn Size, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Small lawns (up to 0.25 acres)

6.3 Medium lawns (0.25 - 0.5 acres)

6.4 Large lawns (0.5 acres and above)



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price Range, 2021-2034, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Low

7.3 Mid

7.4 High



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Residential

8.3 Commercial



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Online

9.2.1 E-commerce website

9.2.2 Company website

9.3 Offline

9.3.1 Specialty stores

9.3.2 Home improvement retailers

9.3.3 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Country, 2021-2034, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 U.S.

10.3 Canada



Chapter 11 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)

11.1 Ambrogio

11.2 Echo Robotics

11.3 Ecoflow

11.4 Gardena

11.5 Greenworks Tools

11.6 Honda Motor Company

11.7 Husqvarna Group

11.8 John Deere

11.9 Kress Robotics

11.10 Mammotion

11.11 Robert Bosch

11.12 Robomow

11.13 Traqnology

11.14 Worx Landroid

11.15 Yarbo



