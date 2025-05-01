Chef Bobby Geetha Launches Bold New Book Showcasing the Future of Indian Fine Dining

LEEDS, United Kingdom, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acclaimed chef, entrepreneur, and hospitality consultant Bobby Geetha is proud to announce the launch of his latest cookbook and culinary business guide.

Fine Dining Indian At Home is a bold step toward making Indian fine dining accessible, modern, and globally influential. The new title marks his sixth book and blends signature recipes with practical insights for chefs, restaurateurs, and ambitious home cooks alike.

Born in Kerala, India, and now recognised internationally for his innovative take on Indian cuisine, Chef Bobby’s culinary journey has taken him from the traditional kitchens of his hometown to Michelin-starred restaurants across Europe. His newest book is a culmination of decades of experience that fuse time-honoured Indian flavours with global culinary techniques.

“This book isn’t just about recipes – it’s about revolutionising how the world sees Indian cuisine,” said Chef Bobby. “From home cooks to head chefs, I want people to feel empowered to explore India’s culinary depth through a fine dining lens.”

Chef Bobby’s career began with a formal education in hospitality in Kerala, before earning a management certificate from Cornell University. He went on to train with world-renowned establishments such as Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, The Fat Duck, and Noma. In the UK, his leadership roles spanned hotels like Sofitel London and Novotel Liverpool, and his work on menus has shaped restaurants such as Flora Indica, Fleur Café, and Vermillion.

Bobby’s rise to culinary prominence includes reaching the quarter-finals on BBC’s MasterChef: The Professionals, competing in the Great British Menu, becoming a semi-finalist in the Craft Guild of Chefs' National Chef of the Year and earning the title of UAE’s Best Indian Chef (2019) alongside receiving the Hospitality Chef Excellence Gold Award (2018).

His business ventures include multiple UK-based restaurants and cafés, such as the Kerala Canteen, inspired by the traditional toddy shops of southern India, and the franchisable Nesso Café concept. He is also the founder of Fine Dining Indian, a digital platform and media hub that champions modern Indian cuisine globally.

Beyond the plate, Bobby is deeply involved in consultancy work for hospitality groups and ghost kitchens, advising on everything from kitchen planning and menu design to FMCG product development.

His latest book reflects that unique duality: artistry and strategy. With Fine Dining Indian At Home, Chef Bobby offers not only a blueprint for refined Indian cooking but also a guide for anyone looking to transform passion into profession.

Fine Dining Indian At Home is available now via chefbobbygeetha.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16d1e57f-bd40-408b-8f21-5f08c30898ce