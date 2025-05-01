Automotive Vents Market to Hit $2 Billion by 2034 at 5.3% CAGR as EVs Drive Demand for Advanced Venting Solutions

Dublin, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Vents Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Automotive Vents Market was valued at USD 1.2 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 5.30%.
This growth is primarily fueled by the surging adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), which require specialized venting solutions to enhance the safety and performance of high-voltage batteries and intricate electronics. As EV batteries generate significant heat, the need for effective venting to maintain pressure balance, prevent moisture intrusion, and reduce the risk of thermal issues is more critical than ever.
Alongside the rise of EVs, the increasing complexity of automotive electronics, especially with the emergence of connected and autonomous vehicle technology, is contributing to the market's expansion. Modern vehicles now feature numerous sensors, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and high-performance infotainment systems. All these components require efficient ventilation to operate reliably, as they need protection from environmental factors like moisture, dust, and temperature fluctuations, thereby extending their lifespan and ensuring optimal functionality.
Additionally, the growing demand for seamless in-cabin experiences is driving manufacturers to innovate and provide venting solutions that enhance comfort and overall cabin air quality. These developments are in line with rising consumer expectations for enhanced vehicle environments and stricter emissions and energy efficiency regulations. Manufacturers are responding by advancing venting technology to meet the evolving needs of the automotive sector. This increasing demand for reliable and durable venting solutions is also a direct result of the expanding role of automation and connectivity in vehicles, which further amplifies the need for effective ventilation systems to support high-tech automotive systems.
The market is segmented by vehicle type into passenger and commercial vehicles, with passenger vehicles accounting for 75% of the share in 2024. The growth in this segment is largely attributed to the rising global demand for personal transportation and the ongoing advancements in automotive technology. Meanwhile, in terms of propulsion types, the market is divided between internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles. While ICE vehicles held 80% of the market share in 2024, the EV segment is expected to experience faster growth in the coming years. Despite ICE vehicles' dominance due to their established infrastructure, longer driving ranges, and more familiar refueling processes, EVs continue to capture the interest of consumers with their expanding technological features.
The Asia Pacific Automotive Vents Market held a significant 35% share in 2024, with China playing a leading role due to its enormous production capacity and position as the world's largest automotive consumer. The Chinese government's robust support for EVs, through various incentives, subsidies, and the expansion of charging infrastructure, has made EVs more accessible and affordable. Moreover, advancements in battery technology have further strengthened China's leadership in the global EV market, setting a solid foundation for the growth of automotive venting solutions in the region.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|178
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research Design
1.1.1 Research Approach
1.1.2 Data Collection Methods
1.2 Base Estimates and Calculations
1.2.1 Base Year Calculation
1.2.2 Key Trends For Market estimates
1.3 Forecast model
1.4 Primary research & validation
1.4.1 Primary sources
1.4.2 Data mining sources
1.5 Market definitions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.2.1 Raw material providers
3.2.2 Vent providers
3.2.3 Distributors
3.2.4 End use
3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.4 Price trends
3.5 Technology & innovation landscape
3.6 Key news & initiatives
3.7 Regulatory landscape
3.8 Impact forces
3.8.1 Growth drivers
3.8.1.1 Increasing adoption of EVs
3.8.1.2 Growing complexity of vehicle electronics and infotainment system
3.8.1.3 Demand for enhanced cabin comfort and climate control
3.8.1.4 Stricter emission regulations and fuel efficiency standards
3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.8.2.1 High cost of advanced venting materials and technologies
3.8.2.2 Complex integration requirements with evolving vehicle designs
3.9 Growth potential analysis
3.10 Porter's analysis
3.11 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Material, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
5.3 Polypropylene (PP)
5.4 Polyethylene (PE)
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Cap vents
6.3 Filter vents
6.4 Adhesive vents
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Vehicle, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Passenger vehicles
7.2.1 Hatchback
7.2.2 Sedan
7.2.3 SUV
7.3 Commercial vehicles
7.3.1 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
7.3.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Propulsion, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 ICE
8.3 Electric vehicles
8.3.1 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)
8.3.2 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)
8.3.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Powertrain components
9.3 Electronics
9.4 Lighting
9.5 Interior and exterior components
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 UK
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Spain
10.3.5 Italy
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.7 Nordics
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.5 ANZ
10.4.6 Southeast Asia
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.3 Argentina
10.6 MEA
10.6.1 UAE
10.6.2 South Africa
10.6.3 Saudi Arabia
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Ascencione
11.2 Berghof
11.3 CREHERIT
11.4 Donaldson
11.5 Hangzhou IPRO
11.6 Interstate Specialty Products
11.7 ITW Automotive
11.8 LTI Atlanta
11.9 Mann Hummel
11.10 Mutares SE
11.11 Nifco
11.12 Nitto Denko
11.13 Novares
11.14 Parker Hannifin
11.15 Porex
11.16 Porvent
11.17 Shenzhen Milvent Technology
11.18 Toyoda Gosei
11.19 W. L. Gore & Associates
11.20 Weber
