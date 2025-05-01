Automotive Vents Market to Hit $2 Billion by 2034 at 5.3% CAGR as EVs Drive Demand for Advanced Venting Solutions

Dublin, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Vents Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Automotive Vents Market was valued at USD 1.2 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 5.30%.



This growth is primarily fueled by the surging adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), which require specialized venting solutions to enhance the safety and performance of high-voltage batteries and intricate electronics. As EV batteries generate significant heat, the need for effective venting to maintain pressure balance, prevent moisture intrusion, and reduce the risk of thermal issues is more critical than ever.

Alongside the rise of EVs, the increasing complexity of automotive electronics, especially with the emergence of connected and autonomous vehicle technology, is contributing to the market's expansion. Modern vehicles now feature numerous sensors, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and high-performance infotainment systems. All these components require efficient ventilation to operate reliably, as they need protection from environmental factors like moisture, dust, and temperature fluctuations, thereby extending their lifespan and ensuring optimal functionality.



Additionally, the growing demand for seamless in-cabin experiences is driving manufacturers to innovate and provide venting solutions that enhance comfort and overall cabin air quality. These developments are in line with rising consumer expectations for enhanced vehicle environments and stricter emissions and energy efficiency regulations. Manufacturers are responding by advancing venting technology to meet the evolving needs of the automotive sector. This increasing demand for reliable and durable venting solutions is also a direct result of the expanding role of automation and connectivity in vehicles, which further amplifies the need for effective ventilation systems to support high-tech automotive systems.



The market is segmented by vehicle type into passenger and commercial vehicles, with passenger vehicles accounting for 75% of the share in 2024. The growth in this segment is largely attributed to the rising global demand for personal transportation and the ongoing advancements in automotive technology. Meanwhile, in terms of propulsion types, the market is divided between internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles. While ICE vehicles held 80% of the market share in 2024, the EV segment is expected to experience faster growth in the coming years. Despite ICE vehicles' dominance due to their established infrastructure, longer driving ranges, and more familiar refueling processes, EVs continue to capture the interest of consumers with their expanding technological features.



The Asia Pacific Automotive Vents Market held a significant 35% share in 2024, with China playing a leading role due to its enormous production capacity and position as the world's largest automotive consumer. The Chinese government's robust support for EVs, through various incentives, subsidies, and the expansion of charging infrastructure, has made EVs more accessible and affordable. Moreover, advancements in battery technology have further strengthened China's leadership in the global EV market, setting a solid foundation for the growth of automotive venting solutions in the region.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research Design

1.1.1 Research Approach

1.1.2 Data Collection Methods

1.2 Base Estimates and Calculations

1.2.1 Base Year Calculation

1.2.2 Key Trends For Market estimates

1.3 Forecast model

1.4 Primary research & validation

1.4.1 Primary sources

1.4.2 Data mining sources

1.5 Market definitions



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.2.1 Raw material providers

3.2.2 Vent providers

3.2.3 Distributors

3.2.4 End use

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Price trends

3.5 Technology & innovation landscape

3.6 Key news & initiatives

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.8 Impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.1.1 Increasing adoption of EVs

3.8.1.2 Growing complexity of vehicle electronics and infotainment system

3.8.1.3 Demand for enhanced cabin comfort and climate control

3.8.1.4 Stricter emission regulations and fuel efficiency standards

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.2.1 High cost of advanced venting materials and technologies

3.8.2.2 Complex integration requirements with evolving vehicle designs

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Porter's analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Material, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

5.3 Polypropylene (PP)

5.4 Polyethylene (PE)



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Cap vents

6.3 Filter vents

6.4 Adhesive vents



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Vehicle, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Passenger vehicles

7.2.1 Hatchback

7.2.2 Sedan

7.2.3 SUV

7.3 Commercial vehicles

7.3.1 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

7.3.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Propulsion, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 ICE

8.3 Electric vehicles

8.3.1 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

8.3.2 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

8.3.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Powertrain components

9.3 Electronics

9.4 Lighting

9.5 Interior and exterior components



Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 North America

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Spain

10.3.5 Italy

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.7 Nordics

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 ANZ

10.4.6 Southeast Asia

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.3 Argentina

10.6 MEA

10.6.1 UAE

10.6.2 South Africa

10.6.3 Saudi Arabia



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Ascencione

11.2 Berghof

11.3 CREHERIT

11.4 Donaldson

11.5 Hangzhou IPRO

11.6 Interstate Specialty Products

11.7 ITW Automotive

11.8 LTI Atlanta

11.9 Mann Hummel

11.10 Mutares SE

11.11 Nifco

11.12 Nitto Denko

11.13 Novares

11.14 Parker Hannifin

11.15 Porex

11.16 Porvent

11.17 Shenzhen Milvent Technology

11.18 Toyoda Gosei

11.19 W. L. Gore & Associates

11.20 Weber



