AI in the Asset Management Market 2025: Forecast to Surpass $21.7 Billion by 2034 Driven by Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning Adoption

Dublin, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Asset Management Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AI in Asset Management Market was valued at USD 3.4 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 21.7 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 24.20%.



As asset managers navigate a rapidly evolving financial landscape, artificial intelligence is emerging as a game-changer, revolutionizing investment strategies and operational efficiencies. The growing volume of complex financial data, increasing regulatory demands, and persistently low interest rates are driving firms to explore AI-driven solutions to gain a competitive edge. AI-powered analytics are enabling firms to enhance portfolio optimization, risk assessment, and fraud detection while minimizing human errors.



Governments worldwide are investing significantly in AI-driven financial infrastructure, fostering a favorable regulatory and operational environment for AI adoption in asset management. The integration of machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) is enabling real-time decision-making and predictive insights, allowing firms to capitalize on market opportunities with unprecedented accuracy. The adoption of AI is also paving the way for new specializations in asset management, leading to highly tailored investment strategies that cater to dynamic market conditions. As financial institutions embrace automation and AI-powered insights, the industry is witnessing a paradigm shift, moving away from traditional, human-driven asset management toward intelligent, data-backed investment strategies.



The AI in asset management market is primarily categorized into machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) technologies. The ML segment generated USD 2 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to sustain a CAGR of 23.8% between 2025 and 2034. Machine learning is increasingly being leveraged by financial institutions to identify patterns, optimize trading strategies, and refine models for alpha generation. ML algorithms, trained on vast historical datasets, enable asset managers to pinpoint trends and indicators that contribute to above-average returns. As AI-driven investment strategies become more sophisticated, firms are harnessing ML for portfolio optimization, risk modeling, algorithmic trading, and fraud prevention, thereby enhancing operational efficiency while mitigating financial risks.



In terms of deployment models, the AI in asset management market is segmented into on-premises and cloud-based solutions. The on-premises segment accounted for 60% of the market share in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23% between 2025 and 2034. Asset management firms continue to prioritize on-premises AI solutions due to their superior security, compliance capabilities, and infrastructure control. Given the highly sensitive nature of financial data, companies rely on on-premises deployment to meet stringent regulatory requirements and mitigate cybersecurity risks. The ability to maintain complete control over proprietary AI-driven investment models and data privacy frameworks further strengthens the preference for on-premises solutions among financial institutions.



North America dominated the AI in asset management market with a 38% share, generating USD 1.3 billion in 2024. The US market is expected to witness significant expansion as financial institutions continue to integrate AI-driven automation into investment and trading processes. Major banks, hedge funds, and asset management firms are utilizing AI-powered platforms for predictive analytics, risk assessment, and portfolio management. The presence of leading AI technology providers, coupled with the rapid growth of fintech startups, is accelerating advancements in robo-advisory services and AI-powered trading solutions. As firms increasingly rely on AI to drive investment decisions, North America is expected to remain a key growth hub for the AI in asset management market.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.2.1 Cloud providers

3.2.2 Data providers

3.2.3 AI technology vendors

3.2.4 Consulting and system integrators

3.2.5 Asset management firms

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Patent analysis

3.6 Key news & initiatives

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.8 Impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.1.1 Growing adoption of cloud-based artificial intelligence services in asset management

3.8.1.2 The growing importance of asset tracking in BFSI sector

3.8.1.3 Strong government initiatives to promote AI-based infrastructure

3.8.1.4 High investments by enterprises in AI services

3.8.1.5 Growing number of innovative startups across the globe

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.2.1 The rising number of data privacy and cybersecurity issues

3.8.2.2 Implementation and integration challenges

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Porter's analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 ($Bn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Machine Learning (ML)

5.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP)



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Deployment Model, 2021-2034 ($Bn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 On-premises

6.3 Cloud-based



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($Bn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Portfolio optimization

7.3 Conversational platform

7.4 Risk & compliance

7.5 Data analysis

7.6 Process automation

7.7 Others



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($Bn)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 BFSI

8.3 Retail and e-commerce

8.4 Healthcare

8.5 Energy and utilities

8.6 Manufacturing

8.7 Transportation & logistics

8.8 Media & Entertainment

8.9 Others



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.7 Nordics

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 ANZ

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Argentina

9.6 MEA

9.6.1 UAE

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Accenture

10.2 Addepar

10.3 Amazon Web Services

10.4 Avaamo

10.5 AXYON AI

10.6 Betterment

10.7 BlackRock

10.8 Charles Schwab & Co.

10.9 FactSet

10.10 Genpact

10.11 IBM

10.12 Infosys

10.13 Intel

10.14 Lexalytics

10.15 Microsoft

10.16 Next IT Corp.

10.17 S & P Global

10.18 Salesforce

10.19 SimCorp

10.20 Vanguard



