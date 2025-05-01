Sustainable Finance Market Research and Growth Forecast 2025-2034 - BNP Paribas, BlackRock, UBS, Bank of America, and HSBC Group Dominate

Presents Detailed Industry Analysis & Shares by Investment, Transaction, End Use, Investor, and Region with Profiles of Leading and Emerging Players

Dublin, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Finance Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Sustainable Finance Market was valued at USD 5.87 Trillion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 35.72 Trillion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 19.80%. Increasing natural and human-induced disasters are having a substantial impact on the global economy, pushing the demand for sustainable investments even higher.

As global warming accelerates, the need for stronger, more resilient infrastructures and clean energy investments is becoming more critical. These investments aim to mitigate the severe economic damage caused by rising floods, wildfires, and hurricanes. The growing recognition of these challenges is leading to a larger focus on financing projects that reduce environmental harm.

Moreover, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are revolutionizing the sustainable finance sector. Financial organizations are adopting new technologies to improve investment strategies, monitoring, and asset evaluation. AI algorithms now play a central role in analyzing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data, identifying trends, and making informed decisions that help investors spot promising opportunities. These advancements have made ESG reporting more accurate, creating greater confidence in sustainable finance.

When broken down by investment type, the sustainable finance market comprises equity, fixed income, mixed allocation, and other investments. Fixed income assets, such as green and social bonds, held the largest share of the market in 2024, accounting for approximately 41%. This segment is projected to maintain robust growth, with an anticipated CAGR of over 19.5% through 2034. Fixed income assets are particularly appealing to risk-averse investors, offering stable returns that align with sustainable objectives, while contributing to projects that have positive environmental impacts.

The market also divides by investor type, with institutional investors currently dominating the space. In 2024, they held a 79% share of the market. These investors are more likely to influence corporate behavior through their significant equity holdings, encouraging better corporate governance and sustainability practices. Institutional investors also tend to hold their investments for longer periods, which supports long-term sustainability goals and ensures steady growth for the market.

Looking at transaction types, green bonds are the leading category in the sustainable finance market. Their widespread adoption by both private and public sector entities to fund eco-friendly projects continues to drive demand. Green bonds are crucial for financing renewable energy initiatives, enhancing energy efficiency, and reducing carbon emissions, which has led to a notable increase in investments.

Regionally, the U.K. led the European market for sustainable finance in 2024, capturing about 25% of the market share. The country's focus on the circular economy and climate-focused investments has significantly contributed to the growth of this sector, seeing a nearly 10% increase in circular economy deals over recent years. This growing commitment to climate action continues to foster economic growth while addressing environmental challenges.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape
  • Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts
  • In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages149
Forecast Period2024-2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$5.87 Trillion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034$35.72 Trillion
Compound Annual Growth Rate19.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research Design
1.1.1 Research Approach
1.1.2 Data Collection Methods
1.2 Base Estimates and Calculations
1.2.1 Base Year Calculation
1.2.2 Key Trends For Market estimates
1.3 Forecast model
1.4 Primary research & validation
1.4.1 Primary sources
1.4.2 Data mining sources
1.5 Market definitions

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034

Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.2.1 Financial institutions
3.2.2 Technology providers
3.2.3 Legal and regulatory advisors
3.2.4 Consulting firms and advisories
3.2.5 Government agencies
3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.4 Technology & innovation landscape
3.5 Patent analysis
3.6 Key news & initiatives
3.7 Regulatory landscape
3.8 Impact forces
3.8.1 Growth drivers
3.8.1.1 Growing natural and man-made catastrophic events
3.8.1.2 Growing integration of AI and ML across industries
3.8.1.3 Increasing road accidents in North America
3.8.1.4 Implementation of long-term sustainability and ESG factors
3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.8.2.1 Diversification issues of sustainable finance
3.8.2.2 Evolving regulatory environment
3.9 Growth potential analysis
3.10 Porter's analysis
3.11 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix

Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Investment, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Equity
5.3 Fixed income
5.4 Mixed allocation
5.5 Others

Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Transaction, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Green bond
6.3 Social bond
6.4 Mixed- sustainability bond
6.5 ESG integrated investment funds
6.6 Others

Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Utilities
7.3 Transport & logistics
7.4 Chemicals
7.5 Food and beverage
7.6 Government
7.7 Others

Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Investor, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Institutional investors
8.3 Retail investors

Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 UK
9.3.2 Germany
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.7 Nordics
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 ANZ
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 UAE
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 South Africa

Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Acuity Knowledge Partners
10.2 Arabesque Partners
10.3 Aspiration Partners
10.4 Bank of America
10.5 BlackRock
10.6 BNP Paribas
10.7 Clarity AI
10.8 Deutsche Bank
10.9 Goldman Sachs
10.10 HSBC Group
10.11 KPMG International
10.12 NOMURA HOLDINGS
10.13 PwC
10.14 Refinitiv
10.15 South Pole
10.16 Starling Bank
10.17 Stripe
10.18 Tred Earth Limited
10.19 Triodos Bank UK
10.20 UBS

