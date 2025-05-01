Electric Rice Cookers Market & Companies Analysis Report 2025-2034 Featuring Panasonic Corporation, Zojirushi Corporation, Tiger Corporation, Cuckoo Electronics Company, Midea Group Company and More

Dublin, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Rice Cooker Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Electric Rice Cooker Market was valued at USD 3.6 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 6.4 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 5.80%.



This growth is primarily fueled by rising disposable incomes and the rapid pace of urbanization worldwide. As purchasing power increases, more consumers are turning to modern kitchen appliances that offer convenience, efficiency, and time-saving capabilities. Urbanization, characterized by smaller living spaces and increasingly fast-paced lifestyles, has led to a shift away from traditional cooking methods, creating a strong demand for compact and automated cooking solutions like electric rice cookers.

Furthermore, the growing popularity of smart home technologies and energy-efficient appliances is enhancing the appeal of electric rice cookers across various demographics. Consumers are increasingly seeking smart appliances that simplify daily routines, and electric rice cookers fit seamlessly into this trend. Their programmable settings, energy-saving features, and ability to deliver consistent results align perfectly with the evolving preferences of modern households.



As more individuals adopt busy routines, the appeal of electric rice cookers continues to grow. Their ease of use, efficiency, and ability to save time in the kitchen have made them an essential item in many households, particularly in urban areas. The medium-sized cookers, capable of cooking 4-6 cups of rice, generated USD 1.9 billion in 2024. This segment's popularity stems from its versatility and affordability, making it ideal for small families, working professionals, and single-person households. Medium-sized models strike a perfect balance between size and capacity, allowing consumers to prepare regular meals without the need for larger, more power-hungry appliances. Additionally, the increasing preference for home-cooked meals among young professionals and health-conscious individuals has contributed significantly to the rising demand for these cookers.



In terms of product types, the market is divided between basic electric rice cookers and multifunctional models. Basic cookers, which generated USD 2.6 billion in 2024, held a dominant 71.6% market share. Their simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and reliability have made them the preferred choice for many consumers, particularly in emerging markets where affordability plays a significant role in purchasing decisions. Basic cookers provide dependable performance at a lower price point, making them accessible to a wider range of consumers. These cookers are especially popular in regions where rice is a staple food, and budget-conscious buyers prioritize function over additional features. Meanwhile, multifunctional models offering advanced features, such as steaming, slow cooking, and programmable settings, are gaining traction among tech-savvy consumers seeking more versatility in their kitchen appliances.



The U.S. Electric Rice Cooker Market reached USD 0.53 billion in 2024, with a projected CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2034. The U.S. maintains a dominant position in North America due to strong consumer spending, a wide range of consumer preferences, and the presence of well-established retail and e-commerce channels. Major retail platforms and online stores make it easy for American consumers to access a variety of electric rice cookers, from basic models to more advanced, multifunctional units catering to diverse cooking needs. Additionally, the increasing interest in Asian cuisine and the growing immigrant population have further driven demand for electric rice cookers in the U.S, where consumers appreciate the convenience and consistency these appliances offer.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $6.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing disposable income and urbanization

3.2.1.2 Growing demand for quick and convenient kitchen appliances

3.2.1.3 Technological advancements and product innovations

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 High cost of advanced electric rice cookers

3.2.2.2 Competition from counterfeit products

3.3 Technological overview

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.1 Key Trends

5.2 Standard/Basic cooker

5.3 Multifunctional cooker



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Volume, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Low (1-3 Cups)

6.3 Medium (4-6 Cups)

6.4 Large (7+ Cups)



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Residential

7.3 Commercial



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Online

8.3 Offline



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 U.K.

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Argentina

9.6 MEA

9.6.1 UAE

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa



Chapter 10 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)

10.1 Aroma Housewares Company

10.2 Black & Decker

10.3 Breville Group Limited

10.4 Cuckoo Electronics Company

10.5 Electrolux AB

10.6 Hamilton Holdings Company

10.7 Hitachi Limited

10.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.9 Midea Group Company

10.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

10.11 Panasonic Corporation

10.12 Tiger Corporation

10.13 Toshiba Corporation

10.14 Xiaomi Corporation

10.15 Zojirushi Corporation

