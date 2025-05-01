Electric Shavers Market Forecast 2025-2034: Social Media Grooming Trends Drive Adoption of Electric Shavers, Creating Opportunities for Brands to Launch Innovative, Aesthetically Appealing Products

Dublin, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Shavers Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Electric Shavers Market was valued at USD 12.4 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 19.5 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 4.70%.



As consumers continue to embrace fast-paced lifestyles, the demand for convenient, efficient, and time-saving grooming solutions is on the rise. Electric shavers are rapidly becoming the preferred choice over traditional shaving methods, offering a superior combination of ease, speed, and precision. Unlike manual razors, these devices deliver a dry shave without the hassle of shaving cream, water, or soap, making them an ideal option for users seeking a mess-free grooming experience.



Advancements in technology, such as self-sharpening blades, flexible heads, skin protection systems, and smart sensors, are enhancing user experience, while sleek and ergonomic designs make electric shavers more user-friendly than ever before. Brands are focusing on innovations like waterproof designs and wet & dry compatibility to cater to diverse consumer needs, including those with sensitive skin. The growing focus on personal grooming among men, along with rising interest from women in multi-functional shavers, continues to fuel market growth. Moreover, with the rising influence of social media and grooming trends, consumers are increasingly prioritizing well-maintained appearances, creating favorable opportunities for electric shaver manufacturers to launch advanced, aesthetically appealing, and feature-rich products.



The electric shavers market is segmented into various product types, including foil shavers, rotary shavers, wet & dry shavers, and clippers, among others. In 2024, the rotary shaver segment alone generated USD 2.6 billion, driven by an increasing preference for comfortable and versatile grooming tools. Rotary shavers, designed with circular blades that glide smoothly over facial contours, offer an optimal shave with minimal skin irritation or nicks, making them highly suitable for individuals with sensitive skin. Their ergonomic, lightweight designs, coupled with cordless functionality, add to their ease of use, enabling quick grooming routines that align with modern lifestyles.



When analyzed by power source, the market is divided into corded and cordless electric shavers, with the cordless segment generating USD 8.1 billion in 2024. Cordless electric shavers are becoming the top choice for consumers valuing portability and freedom of movement. These models are powered by rechargeable batteries that deliver long-lasting performance, often providing multiple shaving sessions on a single charge. The convenience of cordless shavers makes them especially appealing for travelers and busy professionals who require efficient grooming tools without the need for constant access to a power outlet.



The U.S. electric shavers market reached USD 1.9 billion in 2024, reflecting strong demand for modern and efficient grooming solutions. As consumers in the U.S. shift toward electric shavers for their convenience, manufacturers are responding by launching innovative cordless and rechargeable models that cater to evolving grooming preferences. Changing cultural perceptions of personal care and rising awareness of hygiene have further accelerated the adoption of electric shavers, with many consumers seeking products that offer speed, comfort, and precision.



