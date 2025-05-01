LXP Industrial Trust Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LXP Industrial Trust (“LXP”) (NYSE:LXP), a real estate investment trust focused on Class A warehouse and distribution real estate investments, today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Recorded Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $17.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted common share.

Generated Adjusted Company Funds From Operations available to all equityholders - diluted (“Adjusted Company FFO”) of $46.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share.

Increased Same-Store NOI 5.2% compared to the same period in 2024.

Completed 540,000 square foot lease extension, increasing the Base and Cash Base Rents 52.5% and 58.9%, respectively.

Commenced redevelopment of 250,000 square foot warehouse facility.

Disposed of one warehouse facility for gross proceeds of $35.0 million.

Repaid $50.0 million of the Company's $300.0 million term loan.

Subsequent Events

Disposed of one warehouse facility for a gross price of $39.6 million.

Completed 101,000 square foot lease extension, increasing Cash Base Rent by 39%.

T. Wilson Eglin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LXP, commented, "We’re pleased with our first quarter results, which included leasing volume of 1.1 million square feet, same-store NOI growth of 5.2% and an asset sale in a non-target market that generated $35.0 million of proceeds. We have continued to produce both strong leasing outcomes and same-store NOI growth and remain focused on increasing occupancy and executing on our 12-market investment strategy in the Sunbelt and Lower Midwest that account for 85% of our gross assets. We believe our portfolio’s asset quality, tenant credit strength and geographic footprint that aligns with onshoring initiatives position us well going forward amid an uncertain macroeconomic environment."

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, total gross revenues were $88.9 million, compared with total gross revenues of $86.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase is primarily attributable to revenue from acquisitions, rent increases and stabilized development projects, offset by property sales.

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, net income attributable to common shareholders was $17.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared with a net loss attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 of $(1.9) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share.

Adjusted Company FFO

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, LXP generated Adjusted Company FFO of $46.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Company FFO for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 of $48.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share.

Dividends

LXP previously announced that it declared a regular quarterly common share dividend for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $0.135 per common share which was paid on April 15, 2025 to common shareholders of record as of March 31, 2025.

LXP also announced that it declared a cash dividend of $0.8125 per share of Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock ("Series C Preferred") for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which is expected to be paid on May 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2025.

TRANSACTION ACTIVITY

PROPERTY DISPOSITIONS Location Gross Disposition

Price

($000) Month of

Disposition % Leased Bristol, PA(1) $ 34,967 March 100 %

Non-target market.

The property above sold at GAAP and Cash capitalization rates of 6.9% and 3.8%, respectively. Subsequent to quarter end, LXP sold a property in Chillicothe, OH for a gross price of $39.6 million at GAAP and Cash capitalization rates of 4.5% and 4.3%, respectively.

ONGOING DEVELOPMENT AND REDEVELOPMENT PROJECTS Project (% owned) # of Buildings Market Estimated

Sq. Ft. Estimated Project Cost GAAP Investment Balance as of 3/31/2025(1) LXP Amount Funded as of 3/31/2025(2) Estimated Completion Date % Leased as of 3/31/2025 Redevelopment Projects Richmond (100%)(3) 1 Richmond, VA 252,351 $ 4,700 $ 11,119 $ — 1Q 2026 —% Land Infrastructure Improvements Reems & Olive (95.5%)(4) N/A Phoenix, AZ N/A 11,459 6,381 7,036 N/A N/A 252,351 $ 16,159 $ 17,500 $ 7,036

Excludes leasing costs, incomplete costs, and developer incentive fees or partner promotes, if any. Excludes noncontrolling interests' share. During the first quarter, the tenant vacated the building, which is part of a four building integrated campus, and LXP began redeveloping the property into a standalone warehouse and distribution facility. Represents infrastructure development costs to prepare the land for vertical development.

LAND HELD FOR INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT Project (% owned) Market Approximate Acres GAAP Investment Balance

as of 3/31/2025

($000) LXP Amount Funded

as of 3/31/2025

($000)(1) Consolidated: Reems & Olive (95.5%) Phoenix, AZ 315 $ 75,327 $ 74,188 Mt. Comfort Phase II (80%) Indianapolis, IN 116 5,861 4,661 ATL Fairburn JV (100%) Atlanta, GA 14 1,732 1,768 Total Consolidated Land Projects 445 $ 82,920 $ 80,617





Project (% owned) Market Approximate Acres GAAP Investment Balance

as of 3/31/2025

($000) LXP Amount Funded

as of 3/31/2025

($000)(1) Non-consolidated: Etna Park 70 (90%) Columbus, OH 48 $ 9,901 $ 11,665 Etna Park 70 East (90%) Columbus, OH 21 2,346 2,985 Total Non-Consolidated Land Projects 69 $ 12,247 $ 14,650

Excludes noncontrolling interests’ share.

LEASING LEASE EXTENSIONS - SECOND GENERATION Location Prior

Term

New Lease Expiration Date Sq. Ft. 1 Goodyear, AZ 04/26 07/31 540,349 2 Austell, GA 01/28 01/30 604,852 2 TOTAL EXTENDED LEASES - SECOND GENERATION 1,145,201

As of March 31, 2025, LXP's stabilized portfolio was 93.3% leased and was 99.5% leased excluding first-generation space available for lease. A second-generation lease extension of a 540,000 square foot facility was entered into during the three months ended March 31, 2025 with Base and Cash Base Rents increasing by 52.5% and 58.9%, respectively. Additionally, LXP extended the lease at its 605,000 square foot facility, which was renewed in 2024 at a 63% Cash Base Rent increase, for an additional two years to 2030 with 4% annual escalators.

BALANCE SHEET

LXP ended the quarter with net debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 5.9x. During the quarter, LXP repaid $50.0 million of the $300.0 million Term Loan. LXP's total consolidated debt was $1.5 billion at quarter end. The total consolidated debt had a weighted-average term to maturity of 5.3 years and a weighted-average interest rate of 3.96% as of March 31, 2025.

2025 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

LXP now estimates that its net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2025 will be within an expected range of $0.12 to $0.16 per diluted common share. LXP is reaffirming its expectation that Adjusted Company FFO for the year ending December 31, 2025, will be within an expected range of $0.61 to $0.65 per diluted common share. This guidance is forward looking, excludes the impact of certain items and is based on current expectations.

FIRST QUARTER 2025 CONFERENCE CALL

ABOUT LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on Class A warehouse and distribution investments in 12 target markets across the Sunbelt and lower Midwest. LXP seeks to expand its warehouse and distribution portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions. For more information, including LXP's Quarterly Supplemental Information package, or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors not under LXP's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of LXP to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the headings “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” in LXP's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks related to: (1) national, regional and local economic and political climates and changes in applicable governmental regulations and tax legislation, (2) the outbreak of highly infectious or contagious diseases and natural disasters, (3) authorization by LXP's Board of Trustees of future dividend declarations, (4) LXP's ability to achieve its estimates of net income attributable to common shareholders and Adjusted Company FFO for the year ending December 31, 2025, (5) the successful consummation of any lease, acquisition, development, build-to-suit, disposition, financing or other transaction, including achieving any estimated yields, (6) the failure to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust, (7) changes in general business and economic conditions, including the impact of any legislation, (8) competition, (9) inflation and increases in operating costs, (10) labor shortages, (11) supply chain disruption and increases in real estate construction costs and raw materials costs and construction schedule delays, (12) defaults or non-renewals of significant tenant leases, (13) changes in financial markets and interest rates, (14) changes in accessibility of debt and equity capital markets, (15) future impairment charges, and (16) risks related to our investments in our non-consolidated joint ventures. Copies of the periodic reports LXP files with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available on LXP's web site at www.lxp.com . Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe LXP's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects”, “may,” “plans,” “predicts,” “will,” “will likely result,” “is optimistic,” “goal,” “objective” or similar expressions. Except as required by law, LXP undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the occurrence of unanticipated events. Accordingly, there is no assurance that LXP's expectations will be realized.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Definitions

LXP has used non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G in this Quarterly Earnings Release and in other public disclosures.

LXP believes that the measures defined below are helpful to investors in measuring our performance or that of an individual investment. Since these measures exclude certain items which are included in their respective most comparable measures under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), reliance on the measures has limitations; management compensates for these limitations by using the measures simply as supplemental measures that are weighed in balance with other GAAP measures. These measures are not necessarily indications of our cash flow available to fund cash needs. Additionally, they should not be used as an alternative to the respective most comparable GAAP measures when evaluating LXP's financial performance or cash flow from operating, investing or financing activities or liquidity.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA (earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization) modified to include other adjustments to GAAP net income for gains on sales of real estate or changes in control, impairment charges, gain (loss) on debt satisfaction, net, non-cash charges, net, straight-line adjustments, non-recurring charges, the non-cash purchase option impact of sales-type leases and adjustments for pro-rata share of non-wholly owned entities. LXP's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. LXP believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA.

Base Rent: Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to exclude billed tenant reimbursements and lease termination income and to include ancillary income. Base Rent excludes reserves/write-offs of deferred rent receivable, as applicable. LXP believes Base Rent provides a meaningful measure due to the net lease structure of leases in the portfolio.

Cash Base Rent: Cash Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to remove the impact of GAAP required adjustments to rental income such as adjustments for straight-line rents related to free rent periods and contractual rent increases. Cash Base Rent excludes billed tenant reimbursements, non-cash sales-type lease income and lease termination income, and includes ancillary income. LXP believes Cash Base Rent provides a meaningful indication of an investments ability to fund cash needs.

Company Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”): FAD is calculated by making adjustments to Adjusted Company FFO (see below) for (1) straight-line adjustments, (2) lease incentive amortization, (3) amortization of above/below market leases, (4) lease termination payments, net, (5) non-cash income related to sales-type leases, (6) non-cash interest, (7) non-cash charges, net, (8) capitalized interest and internal costs, (9) cash paid for second generation tenant improvements, and (10) cash paid for second generation lease costs. Although FAD may not be comparable to that of other real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), LXP believes it provides a meaningful indication of its ability to fund its cash needs. FAD is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be viewed as an alternative measurement of operating performance to net income, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity.

First Generation Costs: Represents cash spend for tenant improvements, leasing costs and expenditures contemplated at acquisition for recently acquired properties with vacancy. Because all companies do not calculate First Generation Costs the same way, LXP's presentation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted Company FFO: LXP believes that Funds from Operations, or FFO, which is a non-GAAP measure, is a widely recognized and appropriate measure of the performance of an equity REIT. LXP believes FFO is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO when reporting their results. FFO is intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and related assets, which assumes that the value of real estate diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. As a result, FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, development activities, interest costs and other matters without the inclusion of depreciation and amortization, providing perspective that may not necessarily be apparent from net income.

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or Nareit, defines FFO as “net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sales of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. The reconciling items include amounts to adjust earnings from consolidated partially-owned entities and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates to FFO.” FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund cash needs.

LXP presents FFO available to common shareholders - basic and also presents FFO available to all equityholders - diluted on a company-wide basis as if all securities that are convertible, at the holder's option, into LXP’s common shares, are converted at the beginning of the period. LXP also presents Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders - diluted which adjusts FFO available to all equityholders - diluted for certain items which we believe are not indicative of the operating results of LXP's real estate portfolio and not comparable from period to period. LXP believes this is an appropriate presentation as it is frequently requested by security analysts, investors and other interested parties. Since others do not calculate these measures in a similar fashion, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures as reported by others. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of LXP’s operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity.

GAAP and Cash Yield or Capitalization Rate: GAAP and cash yields or capitalization rates are measures of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. These measures are estimates and are not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that present a numerical measure of LXP's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. The yield or capitalization rate is calculated by dividing the annualized NOI (as defined below, except GAAP rent adjustments are added back to rental income to calculate GAAP yield or capitalization rate) the investment is expected to generate, (or has generated) divided by the acquisition/completion cost, (or sale price). Stabilized yields assume 100% occupancy and the payment of estimated costs to achieve 100% occupancy excluding developer incentive fees or partner promotes, if any.

Net Operating Income (“NOI”): NOI is a measure of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. This measure is not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that presents a numerical measure of LXP's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. LXP defines NOI as operating revenues (rental income (less GAAP rent adjustments, non-cash and purchase option income related to sales-type leases and lease termination income, net), and other property income) less property operating expenses. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, LXP's NOI may not be comparable to other companies. Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related expenses, other nonproperty income and losses, and gains and losses from property dispositions, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing a perspective on operations not immediately apparent from net income. LXP believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to NOI.

Same-Store NOI: Same-Store NOI represents the NOI for consolidated properties that were owned, stabilized and included in our portfolio for two comparable reporting periods. As Same-Store NOI excludes the change in NOI from acquired, expanded and disposed of properties, it highlights operating trends such as occupancy levels, rental rates and operating costs on properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same-Store NOI, and accordingly, LXP's Same-Store NOI may not be comparable to other REITs. Management believes that Same-Store NOI is a useful supplemental measure of LXP's operating performance. However, Same-Store NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of LXP's financial performance since it does not reflect the operations of LXP's entire portfolio, nor does it reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, acquisition-related expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization costs, other nonproperty income and losses, the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of LXP's properties, or trends in development and construction activities which are significant economic costs and activities that could materially impact LXP's results from operations. LXP believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Same-Store NOI.

Second Generation Costs: Represents cash spend for tenant improvements and leasing costs to maintain revenues at existing properties and are a component of the FAD calculation. LXP believes that second generation building improvements represent an investment in existing stabilized properties.

Stabilized Portfolio: All real estate properties other than non-stabilized properties. LXP considers stabilization to occur upon the earlier of 90% occupancy of the property or one year from the cessation of major construction activities. Non-stabilized, substantially completed development projects are classified within investments in real estate under construction. If some portions of a development project are substantially complete and ready for use and other portions have not yet reached that stage, LXP ceases capitalizing costs on the completed portion of the project but continues to capitalize costs for the incomplete portion. When a portion of the development project is substantially complete and ready for its intended use, the project is placed in service and depreciation commences.

LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Gross revenues: Rental revenue $ 87,893 $ 85,207 Other revenue 970 1,044 Total gross revenues 88,863 86,251 Expense applicable to revenues: Depreciation and amortization (50,512 ) (47,509 ) Property operating (17,129 ) (15,188 ) General and administrative (10,390 ) (9,493 ) Non-operating income 520 3,769 Interest and amortization expense (16,280 ) (16,984 ) Loss on debt satisfaction (350 ) — Change in allowance for credit loss — 5 Gain on sale of real estate 24,635 — Income before provision for income taxes and equity in losses of non-consolidated entities 19,357 851 Provision for income taxes (215 ) (125 ) Equity in losses of non-consolidated entities (980 ) (1,281 ) Net income (loss) 18,162 (555 ) Less net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 816 286 Net income (loss) attributable to LXP Industrial Trust shareholders 18,978 (269 ) Dividends attributable to preferred shares - Series C (1,572 ) (1,572 ) Allocation to participating securities (127 ) (90 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 17,279 $ (1,931 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders - per common share basic $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 291,706,064 291,288,383 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders - per common share diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 292,298,271 291,288,383





LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets: Real estate, at cost $ 4,134,987 $ 4,176,294 Real estate - intangible assets 314,431 318,444 Land held for development 82,920 82,827 Investments in real estate under construction 17,500 5,947 Real estate, gross 4,549,838 4,583,512 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 1,070,872 1,047,166 Real estate, net 3,478,966 3,536,346 Assets held for sale 8,050 — Right-of-use assets, net 15,364 16,484 Cash and cash equivalents 70,935 101,836 Restricted cash 242 237 Investments in non-consolidated entities 39,264 40,018 Deferred expenses, net 39,098 39,820 Rent receivable – current 2,361 2,052 Rent receivable – deferred 83,213 85,757 Other assets 22,021 20,762 Total assets $ 3,759,514 $ 3,843,312 Liabilities and Equity: Liabilities: Mortgages and notes payable, net $ 53,602 $ 54,930 Term loan payable, net 248,397 297,814 Senior notes payable, net 1,089,892 1,089,373 Trust preferred securities, net 127,918 127,893 Dividends payable 41,354 41,164 Liabilities held for sale 219 — Operating lease liabilities 15,860 17,114 Accounts payable and other liabilities 46,247 57,055 Accrued interest payable 15,349 10,517 Deferred revenue - including below-market leases, net 5,632 6,751 Prepaid rent 18,190 19,918 Total liabilities 1,662,660 1,722,529 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares: Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred, liquidation preference $96,770; 1,935,400 shares issued and outstanding 94,016 94,016 Common shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 600,000,000 shares,

295,728,056 and 294,499,790 shares issued and outstanding in 2025 and 2024,

respectively 30 29 Additional paid-in-capital 3,317,057 3,315,104 Accumulated distributions in excess of net income (1,339,223 ) (1,316,993 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,926 6,136 Total shareholders’ equity 2,074,806 2,098,292 Noncontrolling interests 22,048 22,491 Total equity 2,096,854 2,120,783 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,759,514 $ 3,843,312





LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS PER SHARE (Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic: Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 17,279 $ (1,931 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic 291,706,064 291,288,383 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders - per common share basic $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) Diluted: Net income (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ 17,279 $ (1,931 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 291,706,064 291,288,383 Effect of dilutive securities: Unvested share-based payment awards 592,207 — Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 292,298,271 291,288,383 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders - per common share diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.01 )





LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED COMPANY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS & COMPANY FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION (Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS:

Basic and Diluted: Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 17,279 $ (1,931 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization - real estate 48,822 46,208 Amortization of leasing commissions 1,690 1,301 Joint venture and noncontrolling interest adjustment 1,207 1,563 Gain on sale of real estate (24,635 ) — FFO available to common shareholders - basic 44,363 47,141 Preferred dividends 1,572 1,572 Amount allocated to participating securities 127 90 FFO available to all equityholders - diluted 46,062 48,803 Allowance for credit loss — (5 ) Loss on debt satisfaction 350 — Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders - diluted 46,412 48,798 FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION: Adjustments: Straight-line adjustments (959 ) (2,702 ) Lease incentives 446 138 Amortization of above/below market leases (1,115 ) (449 ) Lease termination payments, net 1,600 — Sales-type lease non-cash income — (592 ) Non-cash interest 1,079 1,162 Non-cash charges, net 3,126 2,451 Capitalized interest and internal costs (219 ) (2,056 ) Second-generation tenant improvements (452 ) (453 ) Second-generation lease costs (1,736 ) (1,094 ) Joint venture and noncontrolling interest adjustment (57 ) 35 Company Funds Available for Distribution $ 48,125 $ 45,238 Per Common Share Amounts Basic: FFO $ 0.15 $ 0.16 Diluted: FFO $ 0.16 $ 0.16 Adjusted Company FFO $ 0.16 $ 0.16 Basic: Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic FFO 291,706,064 291,288,383 Diluted: Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted EPS 292,298,271 291,288,383 Preferred shares - Series C 4,710,570 4,710,570 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted FFO 297,008,841 295,998,953





LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES 2025 EARNINGS GUIDANCE Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 Range Estimated: Net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted common share(1) $ 0.12 $ 0.16 Depreciation and amortization 0.68 0.68 Impact of capital transactions (0.19 ) (0.19 ) Estimated Adjusted Company FFO per diluted common share $ 0.61 $ 0.65

(1) Assumes all convertible securities are dilutive.