Voice2Me.ai Unveils the World’s First Multimodal AI Voice Agents for ServiceNow—Live in Minutes, Not Months

Fairfax, Virginia, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voice2Me.ai today announced the debut of the industry’s first multimodal AI agent platform for ServiceNow and beyond. Building on the company’s headless, ultra-secured architecture, the new release lets enterprises move from voice-only automation to immersive, “see-what-I-see” assistance - without the months-long integration cycles typical of legacy solutions.



Voice2Me.ai Logo



Once activated, Voice2Me agents can talk, text, show, and share screens with customers in real time. The agents “see” what the user sees and guide them step-by-step, while simultaneously searching the web or corporate knowledge bases, with minimal latency. Because the solution is ServiceNow-native, every interaction is auto-logged in ServiceNow the instant it happens, eliminating swivel-chair data entry. And with a plug-in SDK, the very same agents can be embedded into mobile apps, websites, or contact-center platforms within minutes.

“We’re turning ServiceNow into a fully multimodal experience - voice, chat, video, and live screen-share - in a single app that anyone can deploy before lunch,” said Eva Karnaukh, CEO of Voice2Me.ai . “Customers don’t just want answers—they want to see, hear, and be shown. Today we’re making that future a reality.”

Key features include

True Multimodal Interaction: Seamless hand-off between voice, chat, video, and screen-share for friction-free support.

Seamless hand-off between voice, chat, video, and screen-share for friction-free support. Instant Vision & Guidance: Agents view user screens, highlight UI elements, and walk customers through complex processes while conducting live web research.

Agents view user screens, highlight UI elements, and walk customers through complex processes while conducting live web research. Anywhere Deployment: One-click install on ServiceNow plus drop-in widgets for websites, mobile apps, and telephony systems ь live in minutes, not months

One-click install on ServiceNow plus drop-in widgets for websites, mobile apps, and telephony systems ь live in minutes, not months 50+ Language Fluency: Natural, human-like conversations across global markets, with automatic language detection.

Industry analysts note that multimodal agents dramatically boost customer satisfaction by letting people “hear, see, and interact in the channel that suits the moment”, a capability now available natively to the ServiceNow ecosystem for the first time.

Voice2Me.ai’s platform is powered by the top industry providers such as Microsoft, Google and OpenAI, ensuring enterprise-grade reliability, security, and scalability. The company also offers 24/7 support, guided onboarding, and continuous optimization services.

Availability

The multimodal AI voice-agents available today for ServiceNow clients. Enterprises can spin up a free simple ServiceNow voice agents at service24x7.ai or learn more at voice2me.ai .