CNH Industrial N.V. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

First quarter consolidated revenues were $3.8 billion on lower industry demand

First quarter diluted EPS at $0.10

Results reflect continued execution of cost saving initiatives partially offsetting market headwinds

Updated guidance reflects macroeconomic uncertainty from the global trade environment

Basildon, UK - May 1, 2025 - CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNH) today reported results for the three months ended March 31, 2025, with net income of $132 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.10 compared with net income of $369 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.29 for the three months ended March 31, 2024(1). Consolidated revenues were $3.83 billion (down 21% compared to Q1 2024), and net sales of Industrial Activities were $3.17 billion (down 23% compared to Q1 2024). Net cash provided by operating activities was $162 million and Industrial free cash flow absorption was $567 million in Q1 2025.

“Despite the challenging market conditions, CNH remains committed to driving operational excellence and advancing cutting-edge technologies. Our focus on reducing dealer inventories and managing costs has positioned us to weather the current macroeconomic uncertainties, and our balanced global exposure allows us to continue providing excellent products and services to our customers. We are confident in our strategic initiatives and the dedication of our team to execute them, and we are excited to review our strategy in more detail with you at our Investor Day next week.”

Gerrit Marx, Chief Executive Officer

2025 First Quarter Results

(all amounts $ million, comparison vs Q1 2024 - unless otherwise stated)

Please note that in this and in the following tables and commentary, prior periods have been revised to reflect an immaterial correction to the financial statements. See note 1 for further details.

US-GAAP Q1 2025 Q1 2024(1) Change Change at c.c.(2) Consolidated revenues 3,828 4,818 (21)% (17)% of which Net sales of Industrial Activities 3,172 4,131 (23)% (21)% Net income 132 369 (64)% Diluted EPS $ 0.10 0.29 (0.19) Cash flow provided (used) by operating activities 162 (894) +1,056 Cash and cash equivalents(3) 1,695 3,191 (1,496) Gross profit margin of Industrial Activities 19.0% 22.7% (370) bps





NON-GAAP(3) Q1 2025 Q1 2024(1) Change Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities 101 372 (73)% Adjusted EBIT margin of Industrial Activities 3.2% 9.0% (580) bps Adjusted net income 132 388 (66)% Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.10 0.30 (0.20) Free cash flow of Industrial Activities (567) (1,209) +642

The decline in Net sales of Industrial Activities was mainly due to lower shipments on decreased industry demand and dealer destocking.

Adjusted net income was $132 million with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.10. In comparison, in Q1 2024, adjusted net income was $388 million with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.30. The decrease in adjusted net income is primarily due to the lower shipment volumes in Agriculture and Construction.

Income tax expense was $47 million ($77 million in Q1 2024), and the effective tax rate (ETR) was 29.0% (19.2% in Q1 2024) with an adjusted ETR(4) of 29.0% for the first quarter (19.4% in Q1 2024).

Cash flow provided by operating activities in the quarter was $162 million ($894 million used in Q1 2024). Free cash flow of Industrial Activities was an outflow of $567 million, a year-over-year improvement of $642 million mainly driven by lower seasonal inventory growth.

Agriculture ($ million) Q1 2025 Q1 2024(1) Change Change at c.c.(2) Net sales 2,581 3,373 (23)% (21)% Gross profit margin 20.0% 23.8% (380) bps Adjusted EBIT 139 388 (64)% Adjusted EBIT margin 5.4% 11.5% (610) bps

In North America, industry volume was down 12% year-over-year in the first quarter for tractors under 140 HP and was down 24% for tractors over 140 HP; combines were down 51%. In Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), tractor and combine demand was down 23% and 34%, respectively. South America tractor and combine demand was up 10% and 1%, respectively, inverting the negative trend of previous quarters. Asia Pacific tractor demand was up 12%, while combine demand was down 12%.

Agriculture net sales decreased in the quarter by 23% to $2.58 billion versus the same period of 2024, primarily due to lower shipment volumes on decreased industry demand across all regions and dealer destocking.

Adjusted EBIT decreased to $139 million ($388 million in Q1 2024) driven by the lower shipment volumes, partially offset by improved purchasing and manufacturing costs, and a continued reduction in SG&A expenses. R&D investments accounted for 6.3% of sales (6.0% in Q1 2024). Adjusted EBIT margin was 5.4% (11.5% in Q1 2024).

Construction ($ million) Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change Change at c.c.(2) Net sales 591 758 (22)% (20)% Gross profit margin 14.9% 17.4% (250) bps Adjusted EBIT 14 51 (73)% Adjusted EBIT margin 2.4% 6.7% (430) bps

Global industry volume for construction equipment increased 2% year-over-year in the first quarter for Heavy construction equipment; Light construction equipment was down 6%. Aggregated demand decreased 11% in North America, 9% in EMEA, and 1% in South America, but increased 7% in Asia Pacific.

Construction net sales decreased in the quarter by 22% to $591 million, due to lower shipment volumes driven by the market decline.

Adjusted EBIT decreased to $14 million ($51 million in Q1 2024) as a result of lower shipment volumes and unfavorable net price realization, partially offset by improved purchasing and manufacturing costs, and a continued reduction in SG&A expenses. Adjusted EBIT margin was 2.4% (6.7% in Q1 2024).

Financial Services ($ million) Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change Change at c.c.(2) Revenues 651 685 (5)% —% Net income 90 118 (24)% Equity at quarter-end 2,815 2,813 +2 Retail loan originations 2,393 2,504 (111)

Revenues of Financial Services decreased by 5% as a result of the negative impact from currency translation, lower yields primarily in South America, and lower used equipment sales related to decreased operating lease maturities; partially offset by favorable volumes in all regions except EMEA.

Net income was $90 million in the first quarter, a decrease of $28 million versus the same period of 2024, primarily due to increased risk costs in South America and North America, higher effective tax rate due to prior year Argentina inflation adjustment, and lower recoveries on used equipment sales; partially offset by favorable volumes and interest margin improvements in most regions.

The managed portfolio (including unconsolidated joint ventures) was $28.0 billion as of March 31, 2025 (of which retail was 69% and wholesale was 31%), down $0.7 billion compared to March 31, 2024 (up $0.3 billion on a constant currency basis).

At March 31, 2025, the receivables balance greater than 30 days past due as a percentage of receivable portfolio was 2.3%, (1.7% as of March 31, 2024).

2025 Outlook

The Company forecasts that 2025 global industry retail sales will be lower in both the agriculture and construction equipment markets when compared to 2024. In addition, CNH is focused on driving down excess channel inventory primarily by producing fewer units than the retail demand level. Therefore, 2025 net sales will be lower than in 2024.

The lower production and sales levels will negatively impact our segment margin results. However, the Company’s ongoing efforts to reduce its operating costs will partially mitigate the margin erosion. CNH is continuing to focus on reducing product costs through lean manufacturing principles and strategic sourcing. The Company will also carefully manage its SG&A and R&D expenses accordingly.

In addition to the lower cyclical industry sales, the Company has been evaluating multiple potential global trade scenarios. The uncertainty of those scenarios, including the amount and duration of tariffs levied, the policy reactions of U.S. trading partners, and the impact to our end customers, may affect our forecast for the year. The Company has therefore evaluated a wider set of possible outcomes, including tariffs remaining at their current levels through the remainder of the year and, as of July 9, 2025, tariffs increasing to the levels announced by the U.S. government on April 2, 2025.

Consequently, the Company is providing the following updated 2025 outlook:

Agriculture segment net sales (6) down between 12% and 20% year-over-year, including currency translation effects (from down 13% to 18% previously)

down between 12% and 20% year-over-year, including currency translation effects (from down 13% to 18% previously) Agriculture segment adjusted EBIT margin between 7% and 9% (from 8.5% to 9.5% previously)

Construction segment net sales (6) down between 4% and 15% year-over-year, including currency translation effects (from down 5% to 10% previously)

down between 4% and 15% year-over-year, including currency translation effects (from down 5% to 10% previously) Construction segment adjusted EBIT margin between 2% and 4% (from 4% to 5% previously)

Free cash flow of Industrial Activities (7) between $100 million and $500 million (from $200 million to $500 million previously)

between $100 million and $500 million (from $200 million to $500 million previously) Adjusted diluted EPS(7) between $0.50 to $0.70 (from $0.65 to $0.75 previously)

Notes

CNH reports quarterly and annual consolidated financial results under U.S. GAAP and annual consolidated financial results under EU-IFRS. The tables and discussion related to the financial results of the Company and its segments shown in this press release are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.