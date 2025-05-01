21Shares and Sui Join Forces to Expand Global Access to Sui Network

NEW YORK, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21Shares, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product providers, has entered a strategic partnership with Sui, the Layer-1 network, to expand global reach as interest in the ecosystem continues to grow.

“Since our earliest research into Sui, we believed it could become one of the most exciting blockchains in the industry, and we’re seeing that thesis play out,” said Duncan Moir, President of 21Shares. “We operate based on conviction but also investor demand, and our planned roadmap with Sui is a reflection of both.”

This partnership, which will produce product collaborations, research reports, and other initiatives, highlights the growth of institutional interest in the Sui ecosystem. With impressive speed, throughput, and scalability, Sui has become a destination for real-world asset tokenization, including stablecoins and DeFi.

Global experience, U.S. expansion

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, 21Shares has spent years building out a robust suite of digital asset services in Europe and is now increasingly focused on the U.S. market.

“Partnering with Sui speaks to where we see the future of blockchain infrastructure heading,” said Federico Brokate, Head of U.S. Business at 21Shares. “We believe Sui has the technical underpinnings, DeFi and developer ecosystems, and institutional alignment to play a central role in crypto for a long time.”

Scalable blockchain infrastructure designed for consumers & institutions alike

Sui is a high-performance, secure Layer-1 blockchain developed by former Meta engineers, designed for mass adoption through its object-centric architecture. Its ability to execute transactions in parallel with sub-second finality delivers unmatched speed and scalability, while maintaining a developer-friendly and intuitive user experience. Sui’s infrastructure powers consumer-facing products like the recently launched SuiPlay0X1 gaming console, and simplifies onboarding through features like zkLogin, which enable gasless transactions to entice mainstream users. Sui also supports institutional-grade applications, including Ondo’s tokenized treasuries and ATHEX’s on-chain fundraising platform for Greece’s stock exchange. By bridging Web2-like familiarity with Web3 functionality, Sui is built to serve both everyday users and enterprises alike.

“Sui was designed to become the global coordination layer for digital assets,” said Kevin Boon, President at Mysten Labs, the original contributor to Sui. “21Shares sees value in that work and is committed to making the ecosystem more accessible throughout the world.”

About 21Shares

21Shares is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product providers and offers the largest suite of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21Shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto exchange-traded funds that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21Shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21Shares is a member of 21.co, a global leader in decentralized finance. For more information, please visit www.21Shares.com

About Sui

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the ground up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing user-friendly experiences. For more information about Sui, please visit https://sui.io

