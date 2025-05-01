U.S. Wireline Logging Services Market Report 2025-2030 Featuring Analysis of Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes Company, Expro Group, ADES International and More

Dublin, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Wireline Logging Services - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Wireline Logging Services Market is expected to register a CAGR of greater than 2.62% during the forecast period.



The market was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as global demand for hydrocarbons plummeted. However, the market has since rebounded and is expected to reach pre-pandemic values during the forecast period.

Over the long term, as demand for natural gas from the power generation and heating sectors increases, it is expected to drive the demand for increasing natural gas production capacity, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, environmental concerns about fracking are expected to restrain shale drilling, which may negatively impact the market's growth during the forecast period.

The increase in oil and gas discoveries, coupled with the liberalization of the industry, has opened lucrative opportunities for foreign players to invest in the country's studied wireline logging services market.

The United States Wireline Logging Services Market is fragmented. Some of the key players operating in the market (not in particular order) are Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes Company, Expro Group, and ADES International, among others.

U.S. Wireline Logging Services Market Trends

Onshore Segment to Dominate the Market

Shale Gas Drilling to Drive the Market

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions



2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD

4.3 Onshore and Offshore Active Rig Count

4.4 Major Upcoming Upstream Projects

4.5 Recent Trends and Developments

4.6 Government Policies and Regulations

4.7 Market Dynamics

4.7.1 Drivers

4.7.2 Restraints

4.8 Supply Chain Analysis

4.9 PESTLE Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Deployment

5.1.1 Onshore

5.1.2 Offshore

5.2 Type (Qualitative Analysis Only)

5.2.1 Electric Line

5.2.2 Slick Line

5.3 Hole Type (Qualitative Analysis Only)

5.3.1 Open Hole

5.3.2 Cased Hole



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Schlumberger Limited

6.3.2 Halliburton Company

6.3.3 Baker Hughes Company

6.3.4 Expro Group

6.3.5 Weatherford International PLC

6.3.6 Superior Energy Services Inc.

6.3.7 RECON Petro Technologies Ltd.

6.3.8 Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

6.3.9 NexTier Oilfield Solution Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



