Wheat Market Size, Shares, Growth Trends and Forecast (2025-2033) Featuring Cargill, CHS, Bunge, Glencore, Louis Dreyfus Company and More

The Global Wheat Market, with a size of USD 47.7 billion in 2024, is expected to reach USD 71.48 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.60% during the period 2025-2033. Increased global demand for wheat products, growth in population, and technological advances in agriculture are propelling market growth. Furthermore, higher consumption of wheat in food processing and animal feed businesses also stimulates growth.



Wheat of the Triticum genus is among the most cultivated cereal crops in the world. It serves as a basic food source for billions of people, supplying much-needed nutrients including carbohydrates, fiber, and protein. Wheat can be cultivated under various climates with the leading producers being China, India, Russia, the United States, and Canada. Wheat is also milled into different forms, such as flour, semolina, and bran, and is utilized to make bread, pasta, noodles, cereals, and baked foods. Wheat is also utilized in alcoholic beverages such as beer and whiskey, whereas wheat by-products are utilized as animal feed. Wheat ingredients, like gluten and starch, are also extensively utilized in food and pharmaceutical sectors.



Wheat remains popular because of its versatility, nutritional content, and ability to thrive in various climates. As the demand for convenience foods, plant-based foods, and fortified wheat increases, the global wheat market continues to play a crucial role in food security and supporting economies globally.



Increasing Global Population and Food Demand



The increasing population of the world fuels demand for staple foods, such as wheat. Being one of the most popular grains, wheat is a key ingredient used in bread, pasta, and other foodstuffs. Developing nations, especially, are experiencing greater wheat use owing to increased incomes and urbanization. In order to maintain food security, governments and agriculture agencies are investing in greater wheat yields, further broadening the international wheat market. The population of the world is projected to continue increasing over the next 50 to 60 years, reaching around 10.3 billion in the mid-2080s, then falling back to around 10.2 billion towards the end of the century.

Today, a quarter of the population already lives in a nation whose population has already reached its peak. As of November 2023, some 783 million people, roughly 10% of the world's population, do not have adequate food. With the world's population set to increase by almost another billion people within the next two decades and incomes going up, overall food consumption will probably grow by over 50%, and maybe even by 70% by the year 2050.



Growing Food Processing Industry



Food processing is one of the main drivers of wheat demand, and wheat-based foods like bakery products, snacks, and instant noodles are increasingly becoming popular globally. Increased demand for convenience foods has driven the consumption of wheat, particularly in developed economies such as North America and Europe. Moreover, increased demand for fortified and functional wheat-based foods, which is an emerging trend, has raised the demand for quality wheat varieties, driving market growth. May 2022, Evogene Ltd.'s ag-biologicals subsidiary, Lavie Bio Ltd., reported that for the current 2022 growing season, it successfully sold and produced its entire production quota of resultT, a Spring Wheat bio-inoculant, to U.S. customers.



Technological Development in Agricultural Technology and High-Yielding Wheat Varieties



The technological development of wheat cultivation, such as enhanced irrigation methods, genetically engineered seeds, and precision farming, has maximized wheat yields. These technologies enable farmers to maximize yields and adjust to shifting climate patterns. Disease-resistant and high-yielding wheat varieties provide a consistent supply of wheat, fueling increasing global demand. Governments and research organizations continue to fund wheat breeding programs, further enhancing market growth. Nov 2024, Corteva announced a revolutionary non-GMO hybrid technology for wheat prior to its Investor Day. This proprietary innovation is expected to break through challenges in wheat production systems and support yield gain improvement, like the case of corn.



Climate Change and Unpredictable Weather Conditions



Wheat production is strongly weather-dependent and thus exposed to climate change. Drought, floods, and temperature extremes have the potential to affect yields drastically and break supply chains. Climate variability has caused uneven production levels, influencing market stability. Farmers and governments are implementing climate-resilient wheat varieties and enhanced farming techniques to counter this threat, reduce risks, and achieve stable production.



Trade Restrictions and Geopolitical Uncertainty



Trade policy, tariffs, and geopolitical rivalry among big wheat-producing and importing countries dictate global wheat trade. Trade bans, export restrictions, and supply chain disruptions can affect availability and prices of wheat. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, for instance, has greatly impacted global wheat exports. Nations are seeking alternative suppliers and investing in local wheat production in response to these issues.



Global Organic Wheat Market



Organic wheat market is growing as demand changes among consumers to eat health and environmentally safer foods. Organic wheat is produced without the use of synthetic fertilizers or pesticides, which becomes the first preference of health-related consumers. In view of rising demand for organic flour, bread, and pasta, food processing companies are putting more emphasis on organic wheat use. The industry is also led by strict norms and certifications based on sustainable farm practices.



Global Conventional Wheat Market



Conventional wheat continues to dominate global wheat production because of its high yield and cost-effectiveness. It is greatly utilized in the food industry, animal feed, and industrial use. Those nations with massive wheat farming operations depend on conventional wheat because it can sustain mass demand. Even though organic wheat is emerging, conventional wheat remains the cornerstone of the global wheat supply.



Global Wheat Food & Beverages Market



Wheat is a core ingredient in numerous food and beverage items, such as bread, pasta, noodles, and breakfast cereals. The demand for processed and convenience foods has highly increased wheat consumption. Wheat beverages, like beer and whiskey, also drive market growth. Nonetheless, the popularity of gluten-free products is an emerging challenge, which has called for innovation in wheat-based product formulations.



Global Wheat Animal Feed Market



Wheat is a crucial ingredient of animal feed, especially for poultry and pigs. The global demand for wheat animal feed is on the rise because of the expanding livestock sector and meat consumption globally. Wheat contains high nutritional content, and it is a favored feed grain. But the wheat price volatility and competition from corn and soybean meal influence the market forces.



Global Online Wheat Market



The digital transformation of agriculture has led to the rise of the online wheat market where farmers, traders, and consumers can buy and sell wheat through e-commerce platforms. Online marketplaces offer higher price transparency, accessibility, and efficiency in the supply chain. The growing use of digital trading platforms by agricultural cooperatives and businesses will further spur the growth of the online wheat market.



USA Wheat Market



The United States ranks among the largest producers and exporters of wheat, with a variety of wheat types meeting local and global needs. The nation's wheat sector is supported through innovations in agriculture, high-yielding seeds, and favorable government policies. America exports wheat to prominent Asian, European, and Latin American markets. Challenges include evolving trade policies and competition from other countries that grow wheat. Total wheat production was 1.97 billion bushels in 2024, an increase from the 2023 level of 1.80 billion bushels. Grain area harvested amounted to 38.5 million acres, an increase of 4 percent from the previous year. The United States average yield was estimated at 51.2 bushels per acre, an increase of 2.5 bushels from the previous year.



France Wheat Market



France is one of the principal wheat-producing and exporting countries of Europe, primarily concentrating on high-quality wheat varieties. Sophisticated agricultural research, effective farming techniques, and a well-developed export network sustain the wheat industry of the country. Wheat produced in France has high demand for both food and animal feed uses. Climate change concerns and European Union agriculture policies, however, affect the level of production. March 2024, Episens has renewed its growth ambitions in the bakery, viennoiserie and pastry market with the establishment of GOURMANCE, a high-quality product and service brand for French and international bakery and food service professionals.



India Wheat Market



India is the second-largest wheat producer in the world, and therefore wheat is a staple food item for millions of people. Domestic consumption, government procurement schemes, and increasing exports fuel the wheat market in the country. The Indian government provides subsidies and minimum support prices (MSP) to promote wheat production. Increased demand for fortified and organic wheat products also fuels market growth. March 2025, India will produce a record 115.4 million metric tons of wheat in 2025, led by increased state-guaranteed prices leading farmers to sow more high-yielding seeds. In 2024, the nation produced 113.3 million tons, second only to China in the world.



Brazil Wheat Market



Brazil imports a lot of wheat, with local production insufficient to cover increasing demand. Wheat is imported to the country from Argentina, the United States, and Canada. Demand for food products made of wheat, like bread and pasta, keeps growing in Brazil. Investment towards enhanced local wheat production and import dependency reduction is moulding the future of Brazil's wheat industry. Brazil, which is a large agricultural producer of wheat's counterparts corn and soybeans, is targeting wheat self-sufficiency by the end of this decade, as per USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS). With a population of 215 million, Brazil uses more than 12 million tonnes of wheat every year, more than it is expected to produce at 9.5 million tonnes in 2024-25. This places Brazil among the world's top 10 importers of wheat, depending on Argentina for more than 80% of imports.

Key Company Analysis: Overviews, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Product Portfolio, Revenue

Cargill Inc.

CHS Inc.

Bunge

Glencore

Louis Dreyfus Company

Ardent Mills

The Scoular Company

Syngenta

The Soufflet Group

Adani Wilmar

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $47.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $71.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamic

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Wheat Market



6. Global Wheat Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Nature

6.2 By End User

6.3 By Country



7. Nature

7.1 Organic

7.2 Conventional



8. End User

8.1 B2B

8.1.1 Food & Beverages

8.1.2 Animal Feed

8.1.3 Industrial Use

8.1.4 Others

8.2 B2C

8.2.1 Online

8.2.2 Offline



9. Country

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.2 Canada

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 United Kingdom

9.2.6 Belgium

9.2.7 Netherlands

9.2.8 Turkey

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 Thailand

9.3.7 Malaysia

9.3.8 Indonesia

9.3.9 New Zealand

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.3 Argentina

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 South Africa

9.5.2 Saudi Arabia

9.5.3 United Arab Emirates



10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Competition

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threats



12. Key Players Analysis



