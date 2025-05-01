Sachem Capital Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

- Company to Host Webcast and Conference Call -

BRANFORD, Conn., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) (the “Company”), a real estate lender specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

John Villano, CPA, Sachem Capital’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “The first quarter was one of stability for the Company as we put the challenges of the past year behind us. Our balance sheet showed almost no change from the prior quarter, as we remain focused on effectively managing our loan portfolio and protecting our capital. Our goal is to grow our balance sheet, capitalizing on quality opportunities to invest capital at attractive yields, while maintaining a prudent capital allocation approach. Overall, while uncertainty across the real estate and capital markets remain elevated, we are pleased with the stability of our portfolio and the liquidity on our balance sheet, and we are confident that cash flow and dividend growth will return as we leverage our industry relationships and focus on driving shareholder value.”

Results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2025

Total revenue was $11.4 million compared to $16.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. The change in revenue was primarily due to the cumulative effect of fewer originations over the last fifteen months, resulting in a reduction in the unpaid principal balance of loans held for investment, in addition to a currently elevated amount of nonperforming loans and real estate owned. On the other hand, income from our preferred membership limited liability company investments increased approximately 71.7%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Total operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $10.4 million compared to $12.5 million in the same quarter last year. The change was primarily due to reductions in interest and amortization expense of $1.4 million, compensation and employee benefits, provision for credit losses related to loans, and other expenses totaling $0.8 million.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was $213,000, or $0.00 per share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $3.6 million, or $0.08 per share for the first quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of March 31, 2025 were $491.4 million compared to $492.0 million as of December 31, 2024. Total liabilities as of March 31, 2025 were $312.1 million compared to $310.3 million as of December 31, 2024.

Total indebtedness at quarter-end was $305.6 million. This includes: $227.0 million of notes payable (net of $3.2 million of deferred financing costs) and $78.6 million aggregate outstanding principal amount of the amounts due under various credit facilities and the mortgage loan on the Company’s office building.

Total shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2025 was $179.3 million compared to $181.7 million at year-end 2024. Book value per common share at March 31, 2025 was $2.57 compared to $2.64 at year-end 2024. The $0.07 decrease in book value is primarily due to the aggregate $3.5 million in preferred and common dividends declared and paid during this first quarter 2025.

Dividends

The Company currently operates and qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for federal income taxes and intends to continue to qualify and operate as a REIT. Under federal income tax rules, a REIT is required to distribute a minimum of 90% of taxable income each year to its shareholders, and the Company intends to comply with this requirement for the current year.

On March 31, 2025, the Company paid a dividend of $0.484375 per share to the holders of its Series A Preferred Stock of record on March 15, 2025.

On March 31, 2025, the Company paid a dividend of $0.05 per share to its common shareholders of record on March 17, 2025.

Investor Conference Webcast and Call

The Company is hosting a webcast and conference call Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss in greater detail its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. A webcast of the call may be accessed on the Company’s website at https://sachemcapitalcorp.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Interested parties can access the conference call via telephone by dialing toll free 1-877-704-4453 for U.S. callers or 1-201-389-0920 for international callers.

Replay

The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website and a telephone replay of the call will be available through Thursday, May 15, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 for U.S. callers or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers and by entering replay passcode: 13752977.

About Sachem Capital Corp

Sachem Capital Corp. is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, nonbanking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The Company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate and is personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The Company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2025. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any duty to update any of these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as well as others made in this press release. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made by the Company in the context of these risks and uncertainties.

Investor & Media Contact:
Email: investors@sachemcapitalcorp.com

 
SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
 
       
  March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
  (unaudited) (audited)
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $24,414  $18,066 
Investment securities (at fair value)  1,392   1,517 
Loans held for investment (net of deferred loan fees of $2,225 and $1,950)  365,635   375,041 
Allowance for credit losses  (18,122)  (18,470)
Loans held for investment, net  347,513   356,571 
Loans held for sale (net of valuation allowance of $4,876 and $4,880)  10,974   10,970 
Interest and fees receivable (net of allowance of $2,981 and $3,133)  4,281   3,768 
Due from borrowers (net of allowance of $1,956 and $1,135)  4,413   5,150 
Real estate owned, net  18,865   18,574 
Investments in limited liability companies  53,935   53,942 
Investments in developmental real estate, net  16,432   14,032 
Property and equipment, net  3,209   3,222 
Other assets  5,967   6,164 
Total assets $491,395  $491,976 
       
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity      
Liabilities:      
Notes payable (net of deferred financing costs of $3,232 and $3,713) $227,007  $226,526 
Repurchase agreements  41,519   33,708 
Mortgage payable  981   1,002 
Lines of credit  36,100   40,000 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  2,705   4,377 
Advances from borrowers  3,079   4,047 
Below market lease intangible  665   665 
Total liabilities  312,056   310,325 
       
Commitments and Contingencies - Note 13      
       
Shareholders’ equity:      
Preferred shares - $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,903,000 shares designated as Series A Preferred Stock; 2,306,748 shares of Series A Preferred Stock issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024  2   2 
Common Shares - $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 47,310,139 and 46,965,306 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  47   47 
Additional paid-in capital  257,220   256,956 
Cumulative net earnings  36,422   35,518 
Cumulative dividends paid  (114,352)  (110,872)
Total shareholders’ equity  179,339   181,651 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $491,395  $491,976 
 


 
SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 
     2025  2024 
Revenues      
Interest income from loans $7,887  $12,641 
Fee income from loans  1,425   2,616 
Income from limited liability company investments  2,052   1,195 
Other investment income  6   316 
Other income  72   35 
Total revenues  11,442   16,803 
       
Operating expenses      
Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs  6,094   7,469 
Compensation and employee benefits  1,771   1,943 
General and administrative expenses  1,355   1,239 
Provision for credit losses related to loans held for investment  1,052   1,365 
Change in valuation allowance related to loans held for sale  (4)   
Loss on sale of real estate owned and property and equipment, net     11 
Other expenses  145   503 
Total operating expenses  10,413   12,530 
Operating income  1,029   4,273 
       
Other (loss) income, net      
(Loss) gain on equity securities  (125)  397 
Total other (loss) income, net  (125)  397 
Net income  904   4,670 
Preferred stock dividend  (1,117)  (1,022)
Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $(213) $3,648 
       
Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per Common Share $(0.00) $0.08 
Basic and diluted weighted average Common Shares outstanding  46,784,744   47,128,511 
         


 
SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
 
       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 
  2025  2024 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES      
Net income $904  $4,670 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Amortization of deferred financing costs  545   624 
Depreciation expense  92   94 
Stock-based compensation  264   239 
Provision for credit losses related to loans held for investment  1,052   1,365 
Change in valuation allowance related to loans held for sale  (4)   
Loss on sale of real estate owned and property and equipment, net     11 
Loss (gain) on equity securities  125   (397)
Change in deferred loan fees  275   (291)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Interest and fees receivable, net  (361)  392 
Other assets  133   (63)
Due from borrowers, net  (254)  (1,038)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  (1,612)  433 
Advances from borrowers  (968)  (1,822)
Total adjustments and operating changes  (713)  (453)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES  191   4,217 
       
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES      
Purchase of investment securities     (7,725)
Proceeds from the sale of investment securities     7,128 
Purchase of interests in limited liability companies  (4,223)  (3,186)
Proceeds from limited liability companies returns of capital  4,230    
Proceeds from sale of real estate owned  89   121 
Acquisitions of and improvements to real estate owned     (749)
Purchase of property and equipment  (41)  (14)
Improvements in investment in developmental real estate  (742)   
Principal disbursements for loans  (41,308)  (42,654)
Principal collections on loans  47,742   51,398 
NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES  5,747   4,319 
       
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES      
Proceeds from lines of credit  36,100   460 
Repayments on lines of credit  (40,000)  (600)
Proceeds from repurchase agreements  11,693    
Repayments of repurchase agreements  (3,882)   
Repayment of mortgage payable  (21)  (20)
Dividends paid on Common Shares  (2,363)  (5,144)
Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Stock  (1,117)  (1,022)
Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares, net of expenses     2,049 
Proceeds from issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, net of expenses     1,556 
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES  410   (2,721)
       
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS  6,348   5,815 
       
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – BEGINNING OF PERIOD  18,066   12,598 
       
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – END OF PERIOD $24,414  $18,413 

