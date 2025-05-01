Old National Completes Closing of Bremer Bank Partnership

EVANSVILLE, Ind., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ONB) – Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) today announced the closing of its previously-announced merger with St. Paul, Minnesota-based Bremer Financial Corporation (“Bremer”), the bank holding company for Bremer Bank, as of May 1, 2025.

“This partnership represents an outstanding fit between two highly compatible, relationship- and community-focused banks,” said Old National Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. “We are extremely pleased to have reached this important milestone, and we are excited about continuing our collaborative work to ensure that we are ‘Better Together’ and poised to exceed the expectations of our clients, team members, communities and shareholders.”



After closing of the merger, Old National has approximately $70 billion of assets and $37 billion of assets under management (on a pro forma basis using data as of March 31, 2025), making it among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the U.S.

Bremer Bank will operate as a division of Old National Bank prior to the facilities and systems conversion, which is anticipated to occur in mid-October 2025.

The combined organization will operate under the Old National Bancorp and Old National Bank names. Clients will continue to be served through their respective Old National or Bremer branches, websites, mobile apps, financial advisors and relationship managers until the systems conversion is complete. For convenience, clients can continue to use the full ATM network of both banks for cash withdrawals at no charge.

Increased Community Growth Plan commitment

In recognition of Old National’s deep commitment to the communities served by Bremer Bank, Old National will increase its previous five-year Community Growth Plan commitments of $9.5 billion to $11.1 billion. This adds approximately $1.6 billion in lending, investments and philanthropy commitments in Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Daniel Reardon to join Old National Bancorp Board

The partnership between Old National and Bremer will also see the addition of Daniel Reardon to the Old National Board of Directors. As co-CEO and trustee of Otto Bremer Trust in St. Paul, Minnesota, Reardon has decades of experience in executive management, philanthropy, and banking.

Since joining the Otto Bremer Trust in January 1995, Reardon has guided the Trust’s investments and charitable distributions, including $8.4 million in the latest grant cycle, to benefit the communities in Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, and Montana. He also served on the boards of directors of Bremer and Bremer Bank.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the fifth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $70 billion of assets and $37 billion of assets under management (including Bremer Financial Corporation on a pro forma basis as of March 31, 2025), Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2024, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" -- an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

