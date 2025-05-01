DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC

("Diversified", or the "Company")

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC (LSE:DEC, NYSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 20 March 2025, the Company has purchased 84,354 Ordinary Shares of 20 Pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $12.5215 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase: 30 April 2025 Aggregate Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased: 84,354 Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD): 12.65 Highest Price Paid per Share (USD): 12.37 Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD): 12.5215



Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 80,068,862 Ordinary Shares of 20 Pence each in issue and no Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. This figure of 80,068,862 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC (ISIN: GB00BQHP5P93) Dates of purchases: 30 April 2025 Investment firm: Mizuho Securities USA LLC





Aggregate

number of

ordinary shares

acquired Daily volume

weighted

average price

paid Daily highest

price paid per

share Daily lowest price

per share Trading

Venue 4,713 $12.4940 $12.58 $12.44 ARCX 2,882 $12.5257 $12.59 $12.42 ASPN 703 $12.5300 $12.56 $12.49 BAML 100 $12.4800 $12.48 $12.48 BARX 433 $12.5000 $12.51 $12.48 BATS 1,808 $12.4807 $12.56 $12.39 BATY 773 $12.5038 $12.55 $12.43 EDGA 1,743 $12.5176 $12.56 $12.48 EDGX 1,510 $12.5000 $12.50 $12.50 EPRL 43,757 $12.5122 $12.65 $12.37 IEXG 3,708 $12.5250 $12.55 $12.50 JSJX 4 $12.4800 $12.50 $12.46 MEMX 1,044 $12.5085 $12.56 $12.46 SGMT 3,579 $12.5315 $12.59 $12.42 UBSA 1,455 $12.5005 $12.57 $12.41 XBOS 300 $12.4833 $12.50 $12.47 XCIS 8,064 $12.5288 $12.62 $12.45 XNAS 7,774 $12.4943 $12.61 $12.37 XNYS 4 $12.4800 $12.48 $12.48 XPSX Trading venue Currency Volume

Weighted

Average Price Aggregated

volume NYSE USD $12.5215 84,354



For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris dkris@dgoc.com Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications www.div.energy



About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.