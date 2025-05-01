Anavex Life Sciences Announces Full Enrollment of Phase 2 Study of ANAVEX®3-71 for the Treatment of Schizophrenia

Study ANAVEX3-71-SZ-001 successfully completes enrollment with a total of 71 participants

Both Part A (16 participants) and Part B (55 participants) of the placebo-controlled Phase 2 study fully enrolled

Top line data expected in the second half of 2025

NEW YORK, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. ("Anavex" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, neurodevelopmental, neurodegenerative, and rare diseases, including Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the successful completion of enrollment in its Phase 2 clinical study of ANAVEX®3-71 for the treatment of schizophrenia (ANAVEX3-71-SZ-001, NCT06245213 ).

The study has enrolled a total of 71 participants, with 16 participants in Part A and 55 participants in Part B. Part A of the study, which investigated multiple ascending doses, has been completed with encouraging preliminary safety and electroencephalography (EEG) biomarker results previously reported. Part B, which includes more participants and a longer treatment duration, will provide more comprehensive clinical and biomarker data on the efficacy and safety of ANAVEX®3-71 in individuals with schizophrenia.

“We are pleased to announce the full enrollment of our ANAVEX3-71-SZ-001 study and would like to thank all the patients and investigators for their participation in this first clinical efficacy trial of ANAVEX®3-71,” said Christopher U Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex. “There is a substantial unmet medical need for a drug that can effectively address all symptoms of schizophrenia, and we are hopeful that these results are encouraging for further development of ANAVEX®3-71 for people with schizophrenia.”

Oral ANAVEX®3-71 is a dual SIGMAR1 receptor agonist and M1 positive allosteric modulator with agonistic effects. This novel mechanism of action offers the potential to treat all symptom domains of schizophrenia without the side effects of standard of care antipsychotics.

The Company expects to report top-line data from the study in the second half of 2025.

About Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a persistent and often disabling mental illness impacting how a person thinks, feels, and behaves, and affects nearly 24 million people worldwide, including 2.8 million people in the U.S. It is characterized by three symptom domains: positive symptoms (hallucinations and delusions), negative symptoms (difficulty enjoying life and withdrawal from others), and cognitive impairment (deficits in memory, concentration, and decision-making). In part due to limitations with current treatments, people living with schizophrenia often struggle to maintain employment, live independently, and manage relationships. While current treatments can be effective in managing select symptoms, approximately 34% of people do not respond to therapy, 1 with an additional 50-60% experiencing only a partial improvement in symptoms or unacceptable side effects.2

About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative, neurodevelopmental, and neuropsychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain, and various types of cancer. Anavex's lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), has successfully completed a Phase 2a and a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in Parkinson's disease dementia, and both a Phase 2 and a Phase 3 study in adult patients and one Phase 2/3 study in pediatric patients with Rett syndrome. ANAVEX®2-73 is an orally available drug candidate designed to restore cellular homeostasis by targeting SIGMAR1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer's disease. ANAVEX®2-73 also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective, and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX®2-73 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. We believe that ANAVEX®3-71, which targets SIGMAR1 and M1 muscarinic receptors, is a promising clinical stage drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid, and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX®3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation. Further information is available at www.anavex.com . You can also connect with the Company on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

