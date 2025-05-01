Altimmune to Present at Upcoming EASL International Liver Congress™ 2025

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that the Company will present analyses of pemvidutide-treated subjects with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) utilizing the MASH Resolution Index (MASHResInd; Loomba 2024), a highly sensitive non-invasive measure of MASH histologic response, in a poster session at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress™ 2025 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The abstract will be featured in the conference poster session and poster tour.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: MASH resolution index, a novel, highly sensitive non-invasive measure of histologic improvement, predicts high rates of MASH resolution with pemvidutide treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH)



Presenter: Shaheen Tomah, M.D., Director, Clinical Development, Altimmune Poster Tour Presentation: Session: MASLD: Therapy, Track Hub 7 – Metabolism, Alcohol, and Toxicity (Poster# SAT-453)

MASLD: Therapy, Track Hub 7 – Metabolism, Alcohol, and Toxicity (Poster# SAT-453) Date/Time: Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 9:45 am CET General Poster Session Presentation: Session: MASLD Therapy Section (Poster# SAT-453)

MASLD Therapy Section (Poster# SAT-453) Date/Time: Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM CET



A copy of the poster will be accessible on the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Pemvidutide

Pemvidutide is a novel, investigational, peptide-based 1:1 GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of obesity, MASH, Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and Alcohol Liver Disease (ALD). Activation of the GLP-1 and glucagon receptors is believed to mimic the complementary effects of diet and exercise on weight loss, with GLP-1 suppressing appetite and glucagon increasing energy expenditure. Glucagon is also recognized as having direct effects on hepatic fat metabolism, which is believed to lead to rapid reductions in levels of liver fat and serum lipids. In clinical trials to date, once-weekly pemvidutide has demonstrated compelling weight loss with class-leading lean mass preservation, and robust reductions in triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, liver fat content and blood pressure. The U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track designation to pemvidutide for the treatment of MASH. Pemvidutide recently completed the MOMENTUM Phase 2 obesity trial and is being studied in the ongoing IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial. IND applications in AUD and ALD have received FDA clearance with Phase 2 trials to commence in mid-2025.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity, MASH, alcohol use disorder as well as alcohol related liver disease. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on LinkedIn

Follow @AltimmuneInc on Twitter

Company Contact:

Greg Weaver

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 240-654-1450

ir@altimmune.com

Investor Contact:

Lee Roth

Burns McClellan

Phone: 646-382-3403

lroth@burnsmc.com

Media Contact:

Jason Spark

Inizio Evoke, Biotech

Phone: 619-849-6005

Jason.spark@canalecomm.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.