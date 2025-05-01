Tampa, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Mighties Named Best Organic Healthy Drink for Kids by NewsWatch Magazine in 2025

Mighties, a trusted name in children’s beverages, has been awarded the title of Best Healthy Drink for Kids by NewsWatch Magazine, a renowned health and parenting publication in the United States. This recognition highlights the brand’s vision of delivering organic drinks that combine taste, nutrition, and transparency, making it a trusted choice for families nationwide.





Why Mighties Stood Out in NewsWatch Magazine’s Review?

NewsWatch Magazine conducted an in-depth evaluation of over 50 organic drink brands, analyzing key factors like nutritional content, taste, ingredient transparency, and overall health benefits. After a comprehensive review, Mighties emerged as the top choice for parents seeking healthy, organic beverage options for their children. The brand stood out for several crucial reasons:

Organic and Clean Ingredients : Mighties prioritizes clean labels and ensures that all of its drinks are certified organic. With no added artificial additives, colors, and preservatives, the brand ensures that children consume only the highest quality ingredients.





: Mighties prioritizes clean labels and ensures that all of its drinks are certified organic. With no added artificial additives, colors, and preservatives, the brand ensures that children consume only the highest quality ingredients. No Refined Sugars : Unlike many competitors, Mighties is committed to eliminating refined sugars from its beverages. This promotes healthier hydration habits from an early age, helping children avoid unnecessary sugar consumption that can negatively affect their health.





: Unlike many competitors, Mighties is committed to eliminating refined sugars from its beverages. This promotes healthier hydration habits from an early age, helping children avoid unnecessary sugar consumption that can negatively affect their health. Kid-Friendly Flavors : Mighties drinks are crafted using real fruit juice, which gives them a natural, refreshing taste. The brand offers kid-approved flavors like Apple Punch and Berry Lemonade, making it easy for parents to introduce healthy hydration options to their children.





: Mighties drinks are crafted using real fruit juice, which gives them a natural, refreshing taste. The brand offers kid-approved flavors like Apple Punch and Berry Lemonade, making it easy for parents to introduce healthy hydration options to their children. Enriched with Essential Nutrients : Each serving of Mighties drinks is enriched with vitamins like Vitamin C, D, and Zinc. These nutrients support a child’s immune system, bone health, and overall development, making them a great addition to any child’s diet.





: Each serving of Mighties drinks is enriched with vitamins like Vitamin C, D, and Zinc. These nutrients support a child’s immune system, bone health, and overall development, making them a great addition to any child’s diet. Nutrition-First Approach: Guided by pediatric nutrition insights, Mighties ensures that its formulations meet the dietary needs of children. This approach prioritizes both fun and functionality, making the drink both enjoyable and nutritious.

Mighties Anytime Drink: A Go-To Choice of Kids

The Mighties Anytime Drink , the brand’s flagship product, has been a favorite among parents and kids for over ten years. This zero-sugar, organic drink is enriched with essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, supporting immunity, metabolism, and overall growth. Free from artificial sweeteners like stevia or erythritol, it offers a naturally sweet taste that kids enjoy.

Popular flavors such as Apple Punch and Berry Lemonade continue to top sales charts. Designed for children aged three and above, the Anytime Drink is a versatile choice for school lunches, sports, and family outings.

Jane Brooks, Senior Marketing Executive at Mighties, expressed gratitude, stating: “We are honored to receive this distinction from NewsWatch Magazine. It reinforces our mission to provide families with organic drink options that support kids’ wellness without compromising on taste or quality. This recognition motivates us to continue innovating and expanding our product offerings to better serve parents and children alike. We are committed to making organic, nutritious hydration accessible to families everywhere.”

About Mighties

Mighties is a leading brand in the children’s beverage market, known for its dedication to organic, clean-label products. Mighties promotes healthier hydration habits and supports kids’ overall wellness by combining real fruit flavors with essential nutrients. The brand follows sustainable practices and maintains transparency, setting new standards in the organic drinks industry.

