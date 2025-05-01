Parker Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results

Record margins, EPS and YTD cash flow from operations

 | Source: Parker-Hannifin Corporation Parker-Hannifin Corporation

CLEVELAND, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, that included the following highlights (compared with the prior year quarter):

Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Highlights:

  • Sales were $5.0 billion; organic sales growth was 1%
  • Net income was $961 million, an increase of 32%, or $904 million adjusted, an increase of 6%
  • EPS were $7.37, an increase of 33%, or $6.94 adjusted, an increase of 7%
  • Segment operating margin was 23.2%, an increase of 170 bps, or 26.3% adjusted, an increase of 160 bps
  • YTD cash flow from operations increased 8% to $2.3 billion, or 15.8% of sales
  • Repurchased $650 million of shares in the quarter

“Our third quarter performance demonstrates the strength of our business and our global team’s ability to continue to deliver record results,” said Jenny Parmentier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “All reported businesses showed substantial margin expansion and helped us surpass 26% adjusted segment operating margin for the first time. We also produced record earnings per share, generated record cash flow from operations, and repurchased $650 million of shares. We recently announced a 10% increase in our quarterly cash dividend and are committed to our strategy of actively deploying capital to drive shareholder value, including acquisitions and increased share repurchase activity, depending on market conditions."

"The resiliency of our portfolio coupled with the power of our business system, The Win Strategy™, has enabled us to consistently deliver strong results through business cycles. With our decentralized structure and the agility of our global teams, we are confident in our ability to manage through macroeconomic uncertainty, including tariffs. We are fully committed to achieving our fiscal year 2029 financial targets.”

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of adjusted numbers and certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables of this press release.

Outlook

Guidance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025 has been updated. The company expects:

  • Sales growth in fiscal 2025 of approximately (1%), with organic sales growth of approximately 1%; divestitures of (1.5%) and unfavorable currency of (0.5%)
  • Total segment operating margin of approximately 22.7%, or approximately 25.9% on an adjusted basis
  • EPS of $25.92 to $26.12, or $26.60 to $26.80 on an adjusted basis, and includes the effect of announced tariffs fully offset by mitigation actions

Segment Results

 
Diversified Industrial Segment
 
North America Businesses 
$ in mmFY25 Q3 FY24 Q3 Change Organic Growth
Sales$2,031  $2,231  -9.0% -3.5%
Segment Operating Income$467  $490  -4.8%  
Segment Operating Margin 23.0%  22.0% 100 bps  
Adjusted Segment Operating Income$513  $538  -4.8%  
Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 25.2%  24.1% 110 bps  
            
  • Achieved record adjusted segment operating margin
  • Softness in transportation, off-highway and energy markets
  • Orders positive for second consecutive quarter
    
International Businesses
$ in mmFY25 Q3 FY24 Q3 Change Organic Growth
Sales$1,358  $1,434  -5.3% -2.8%
Segment Operating Income$312  $310  0.7%  
Segment Operating Margin 23.0%  21.6% 140 bps  
Adjusted Segment Operating Income$340  $337  1.2%  
Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 25.1%  23.5% 160 bps  
            
  • Achieved record adjusted segment operating margin
  • Organic growth: 2% APAC; (7%) EMEA; 8% LA
  • Orders accelerate on long-cycle strength
 
Aerospace Systems Segment
$ in mmFY25 Q3 FY24 Q3 Change Organic Growth
Sales$1,572  $1,409  11.6% 11.7%
Segment Operating Income$373  $289  28.9%  
Segment Operating Margin 23.7%  20.5% 320 bps  
Adjusted Segment Operating Income$451  $376  19.8%  
Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 28.7%  26.7% 200 bps  
            
  • Achieved record sales on continued aftermarket strength
  • Delivered record adjusted segment operating margin
  • Aerospace backlog increased to a record $7.3 billion
  
Order Rates
  
 FY25 Q3
Parker+9%
Diversified Industrial Segment - North America Businesses+3%
Diversified Industrial Segment - International Businesses+11%
Aerospace Systems Segment+14%
   
  • Parker order rates increased to 9% reflecting our transformed portfolio and long-cycle strength
  • Aerospace orders increased to 14% driven by strength in both commercial and defense
  • Orders remained positive across all reported businesses

About Parker Hannifin
Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

Contacts: 
Media:Financial Analysts:
Aidan GormleyJeff Miller
216-896-3258216-896-2708
aidan.gormley@parker.comjeffrey.miller@parker.com
  
  

Notice of Webcast
Parker Hannifin's conference call and slide presentation to discuss its fiscal 2025 third quarter results are available to all interested parties via live webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET, at investors.parker.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site approximately one hour after the completion of the call and will remain available for one year. To register for e-mail notification of future events please visit investors.parker.com.

Note on Orders The company reported orders for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, compared with the same quarter a year ago. All comparisons are at constant currency exchange rates, with the prior year quarter restated to the current-year rates, and exclude divestitures. Diversified Industrial comparisons are on 3-month average computations and Aerospace Systems comparisons are on rolling 12-month average computations.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial information including (a) adjusted net income; (b) adjusted earnings per share; (c) adjusted segment operating margin for Parker and by segment; (d) adjusted segment operating income for Parker and by segment and (e) organic sales growth. The adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted segment operating margin, adjusted segment operating income and organic sales measures are presented to allow investors and the company to meaningfully evaluate changes in net income, earnings per share and segment operating margins on a comparable basis from period to period. Although adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted segment operating margin, adjusted segment operating income, and organic sales growth are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that they are useful to an investor in evaluating the results of this quarter versus the prior period. Comparable descriptions of record adjusted results in this release refer only to the period from the first quarter of FY2011 to the periods presented in this release. This period coincides with recast historical financial results provided in association with our FY2014 change in segment reporting. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. Often but not always, these statements may be identified from the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “targets,” “is likely,” “will,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, and may also include statements regarding future performance, orders, earnings projections, events or developments. Parker cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. It is possible that the future performance may differ materially from expectations, including those based on past performance.

Among other factors that may affect future performance are: changes in business relationships with and orders by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors, including delays or cancellations in shipments; disputes regarding contract terms, changes in contract costs and revenue estimates for new development programs; changes in product mix; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions and similar transactions; ability to successfully divest businesses planned for divestiture and realize the anticipated benefits of such divestitures; the determination and ability to successfully undertake business realignment activities and the expected costs, including cost savings, thereof; ability to implement successfully business and operating initiatives, including the timing, price and execution of share repurchases and other capital initiatives; availability, cost increases of or other limitations on our access to raw materials, component products and/or commodities if associated costs cannot be recovered in product pricing; ability to manage costs related to insurance and employee retirement and health care benefits; legal and regulatory developments and other government actions, including related to environmental protection, and associated compliance costs; supply chain and labor disruptions, including as a result of tariffs and labor shortages; threats associated with international conflicts and cybersecurity risks and risks associated with protecting our intellectual property; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals; effects on market conditions, including sales and pricing, resulting from global reactions to U.S. trade policies; manufacturing activity, air travel trends, currency exchange rates, difficulties entering new markets and economic conditions such as inflation, deflation, interest rates and credit availability; inability to obtain, or meet conditions imposed for, required governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in the tax laws in the United States and foreign jurisdictions and judicial or regulatory interpretations thereof; and large scale disasters, such as floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, industrial accidents and pandemics. Readers should also consider forward-looking statements in light of risk factors discussed in Parker’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 and other periodic filings made with the SEC.

 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
 
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited)March 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Net sales$4,960,349  $5,074,356  $14,606,926  $14,742,791 
Cost of sales 3,129,951   3,279,650   9,249,899   9,478,961 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 784,355   816,337   2,415,565   2,496,830 
Interest expense 95,942   123,732   309,835   387,229 
Other income, net (44,713)  (65,406)  (404,230)  (228,872)
Income before income taxes 994,814   920,043   3,035,857   2,608,643 
Income taxes 33,628   193,309   427,494   548,780 
Net income 961,186   726,734   2,608,363   2,059,863 
Less: Noncontrolling interests 320   160   535   611 
Net income attributable to common shareholders$960,866  $726,574  $2,607,828  $2,059,252 
        
Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:       
Basic earnings per share$7.48  $5.65  $20.28  $16.03 
Diluted earnings per share$7.37  $5.56  $19.97  $15.82 
        
Average shares outstanding during period - Basic 128,442,623   128,502,829   128,619,515   128,467,209 
Average shares outstanding during period - Diluted 130,320,802   130,593,026   130,576,225   130,169,331 
        
        
CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE       
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited)March 31, March 31,
(Amounts in dollars) 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Cash dividends per common share$1.63  $1.48  $4.89  $4.44 
        
        


 
RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH
 
(Unaudited)Three Months Ended
 As Reported     Adjusted
 March 31, 2025 Currency Divestitures March 31, 2025
Diversified Industrial Segment(7.6)% (1.5)% (2.9)% (3.2)%
Aerospace Systems Segment11.6% (0.1)% % 11.7%
Total(2.2)% (1.0)% (2.1)% 0.9%
        
(Unaudited)Nine Months Ended
 As Reported     Adjusted
 March 31, 2025 Currency Divestitures March 31, 2025
Diversified Industrial Segment(6.5)% (1.0)% (1.7)% (3.8)%
Aerospace Systems Segment14.3% 0.1% % 14.2%
Total(0.9)% (0.7)% (1.2)% 1.0%
         
         


 
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
 
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited)March 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Net income attributable to common shareholders$960,866  $726,574  $2,607,828  $2,059,252 
Adjustments:       
Acquired intangible asset amortization expense 135,964   141,216   414,211   438,763 
Business realignment charges 10,379   8,468   40,740   35,914 
Integration costs to achieve 5,447   13,256   18,751   29,676 
Gain on sale of building       (10,461)   
Gain on divestitures       (249,748)  (25,651)
Saegertown incident 7,725      7,725    
Tax effect of adjustments1 (36,689)  (38,779)  (82,337)  (108,403)
Discrete tax benefit2 (179,849)     (179,849)   
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders$903,843  $850,735  $2,566,860  $2,429,551 
        
        


 
RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
 
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited)March 31, March 31,
(Amounts in dollars) 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Earnings per diluted share$7.37  $5.56  $19.97  $15.82 
Adjustments:       
Acquired intangible asset amortization expense 1.04   1.08   3.17   3.36 
Business realignment charges 0.08   0.06   0.31   0.27 
Integration costs to achieve 0.04   0.10   0.14   0.23 
Gain on sale of building       (0.08)   
Gain on divestitures       (1.91)  (0.20)
Saegertown incident 0.06      0.06    
Tax effect of adjustments1 (0.28)  (0.29)  (0.61)  (0.82)
Discrete tax benefit2 (1.37)     (1.37)   
Adjusted earnings per diluted share$6.94  $6.51  $19.68  $18.66 
        
This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.
Release of a tax valuation allowance.
 


 
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION
 
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited)March 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2025  2024   2025   2024 
Net sales       
Diversified Industrial$3,388,759 $3,665,643  $10,097,723  $10,798,644 
Aerospace Systems 1,571,590  1,408,713   4,509,203   3,944,147 
Total net sales$4,960,349 $5,074,356  $14,606,926  $14,742,791 
Segment operating income       
Diversified Industrial$779,103 $800,211  $2,273,211  $2,359,299 
Aerospace Systems 372,908  289,339   1,034,078   778,711 
Total segment operating income 1,152,011  1,089,550   3,307,289   3,138,010 
Corporate general and administrative expenses 43,698  56,782   148,756   162,340 
Income before interest expense and other expense (income), net 1,108,313  1,032,768   3,158,533   2,975,670 
Interest expense 95,942  123,732   309,835   387,229 
Other expense (income), net 17,557  (11,007)  (187,159)  (20,202)
Income before income taxes$994,814 $920,043  $3,035,857  $2,608,643 
        
        


 
RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS
 
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited)March 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Diversified Industrial Segment sales$3,388,759  $3,665,643  $10,097,723  $10,798,644 
        
Diversified Industrial Segment operating income$779,103  $800,211  $2,273,211  $2,359,299 
Adjustments:       
Acquired intangible asset amortization 61,600   66,409   189,434   201,669 
Business realignment charges 10,249   6,953   38,492   32,877 
Integration costs to achieve 2,072   1,292   3,477   3,302 
Adjusted Diversified Industrial Segment operating income$853,024  $874,865  $2,504,614  $2,597,147 
        
Diversified Industrial Segment operating margin 23.0%  21.8%  22.5%  21.8%
Adjusted Diversified Industrial Segment operating margin 25.2%  23.9%  24.8%  24.1%
        
        
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited)March 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Aerospace Systems Segment sales$1,571,590  $1,408,713  $4,509,203  $3,944,147 
        
Aerospace Systems Segment operating income$372,908  $289,339  $1,034,078  $778,711 
Adjustments:       
Acquired intangible asset amortization 74,364   74,807   224,777   237,094 
Business realignment charges 35   (12)  429   318 
Integration costs to achieve 3,375   11,964   15,274   26,374 
Adjusted Aerospace Systems Segment operating income$450,682  $376,098  $1,274,558  $1,042,497 
        
Aerospace Systems Segment operating margin 23.7%  20.5%  22.9%  19.7%
Adjusted Aerospace Systems Segment operating margin 28.7%  26.7%  28.3%  26.4%
        
    
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited)March 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Total net sales$4,960,349  $5,074,356  $14,606,926  $14,742,791 
        
Total segment operating income$1,152,011  $1,089,550  $3,307,289  $3,138,010 
Adjustments:       
Acquired intangible asset amortization 135,964   141,216   414,211   438,763 
Business realignment charges 10,284   6,941   38,921   33,195 
Integration costs to achieve 5,447   13,256   18,751   29,676 
Adjusted total segment operating income$1,303,706  $1,250,963  $3,779,172  $3,639,644 
        
Total segment operating margin 23.2%  21.5%  22.6%  21.3%
Adjusted total segment operating margin 26.3%  24.7%  25.9%  24.7%
                
                


 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
 
(Unaudited)March 31, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2025  2024
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$408,735 $422,027
Trade accounts receivable, net 2,852,833  2,865,546
Non-trade and notes receivable 281,789  331,429
Inventories 2,822,547  2,786,800
Prepaid expenses 253,436  252,618
Other current assets 157,800  140,204
Total current assets 6,777,140  6,798,624
Property, plant and equipment, net 2,821,566  2,875,668
Deferred income taxes 271,431  92,704
Investments and other assets 1,215,201  1,207,232
Intangible assets, net 7,370,524  7,816,181
Goodwill 10,461,946  10,507,433
Total assets$28,917,808 $29,297,842
    
Liabilities and equity   
Current liabilities:   
Notes payable and long-term debt payable within one year$1,951,543 $3,403,065
Accounts payable, trade 1,980,967  1,991,639
Accrued payrolls and other compensation 473,725  581,251
Accrued domestic and foreign taxes 356,506  354,659
Other accrued liabilities 851,725  982,695
Total current liabilities 5,614,466  7,313,309
Long-term debt 7,421,370  7,157,034
Pensions and other postretirement benefits 389,891  437,490
Deferred income taxes 1,399,612  1,583,923
Other liabilities 692,644  725,193
Shareholders' equity 13,390,974  12,071,972
Noncontrolling interests 8,851  8,921
Total liabilities and equity$28,917,808 $29,297,842
    
    


 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
 
 Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited)March 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2025   2024 
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net income$2,608,363  $2,059,863 
Depreciation and amortization 677,665   696,463 
Stock incentive plan compensation 129,766   128,682 
Gain on sale of businesses (253,043)  (23,667)
(Gain) loss on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (8,531)  5,847 
Net change in receivables, inventories and trade payables (101,351)  (244,268)
Net change in other assets and liabilities (514,937)  (427,509)
Other, net (229,171)  (48,334)
Net cash provided by operating activities 2,308,761   2,147,077 
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Capital expenditures (304,153)  (283,328)
Proceeds from property, plant and equipment 31,871   8,905 
Proceeds from sale of businesses 622,697   75,561 
Other, net (5,745)  4,561 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 344,670   (194,301)
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Net payments for common stock activity (856,925)  (237,689)
Acquisition of noncontrolling interests    (2,883)
Net payments for debt (1,193,952)  (1,193,373)
Dividends paid (630,168)  (571,583)
Net cash used in financing activities (2,681,045)  (2,005,528)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 14,322   (16,946)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (13,292)  (69,698)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 422,027   475,182 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$408,735  $405,484 
    
    


RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED ORGANIC GROWTH 
(Unaudited) 
(Amounts in percentages)Fiscal Year 2025
Forecasted net sales~ (1%)
Adjustments: 
Currency0.5%
Divestitures1.5%
Adjusted forecasted net sales~ 1%
  
  
RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN
  
(Unaudited) 
(Amounts in percentages)Fiscal Year 2025
Forecasted segment operating margin~ 22.7%
Adjustments: 
Business realignment charges0.3%
Costs to achieve0.1%
Acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense2.8%
Adjusted forecasted segment operating margin~ 25.9%
  
 


  
RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
  
(Unaudited) 
(Amounts in dollars)Fiscal Year 2025
Forecasted earnings per diluted share$25.92 to $26.12
Adjustments: 
Business realignment charges0.47
Costs to achieve0.17
Acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense4.22
Net gain on divestitures(1.91)
Gain on sale of building(0.08)
Saegertown incident0.06
Tax effect of adjustments1(0.88)
Discrete tax benefit2(1.37)
Adjusted forecasted earnings per diluted share$26.60 to $26.80
  
This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.
  
Release of a tax valuation allowance. 
  
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding
 


 
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
 
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited)March 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2025  2024  2025  2024
Net sales       
Diversified Industrial:       
North America businesses$2,030,970 $2,231,478 $6,059,302 $6,571,587
International businesses 1,357,789  1,434,165  4,038,421  4,227,057
        
Segment operating income       
Diversified Industrial:       
North America businesses$467,064 $490,452 $1,378,194 $1,458,355
International businesses 312,039  309,759  895,017  900,944
            
            


  
RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH
  
(Unaudited)Three Months Ended
 As Reported      Adjusted
 March 31, 2025 Currency  Divestitures March 31, 2025
Diversified Industrial Segment:        
North America businesses(9.0)% (0.8)% (4.7)% (3.5)%
International businesses:        
Europe(8.6)% (1.7)% % (6.9)%
Asia Pacific(0.8)% (3.0)% % 2.2%
Latin America(0.2)% (8.1)% % 7.9%
International businesses(5.3)% (2.5)% % (2.8)%
         
(Unaudited)Nine Months Ended
 As Reported      Adjusted
 March 31, 2025 Currency  Divestitures March 31, 2025
Diversified Industrial Segment:        
North America businesses(7.8)% (0.6)% (2.7)% (4.5)%
International businesses:        
Europe(8.1)% (0.4)% % (7.7)%
Asia Pacific0.8% (1.9)% % 2.7%
Latin America(3.3)% (13.9)% % 10.6%
International businesses(4.5)% (1.8)% % (2.7)%
          
          


 
RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS
 
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited)March 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Diversified Industrial Segment:       
North America businesses sales$2,030,970  $2,231,478  $6,059,302  $6,571,587 
        
North America businesses operating income$467,064  $490,452  $1,378,194  $1,458,355 
Adjustments:       
Acquired intangible asset amortization 40,209   43,945   124,169   133,327 
Business realignment charges 4,218   3,058   13,106   8,892 
Integration costs to achieve 1,038   841   2,088   2,348 
Adjusted North America businesses operating income$512,529  $538,296  $1,517,557  $1,602,922 
        
North America businesses operating margin 23.0%  22.0%  22.7%  22.2%
Adjusted North America businesses operating margin 25.2%  24.1%  25.0%  24.4%
        
    
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited)March 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Diversified Industrial Segment:       
International businesses sales$1,357,789  $1,434,165  $4,038,421  $4,227,057 
        
International businesses operating income$312,039  $309,759  $895,017  $900,944 
Adjustments:       
Acquired intangible asset amortization 21,391   22,464   65,265   68,342 
Business realignment charges 6,031   3,895   25,386   23,985 
Integration costs to achieve 1,034   451   1,389   954 
Adjusted International businesses operating income$340,495  $336,569  $987,057  $994,225 
        
International businesses operating margin 23.0%  21.6%  22.2%  21.3%
Adjusted International businesses operating margin 25.1%  23.5%  24.4%  23.5%
                

Tags

Parker Hannifin Earnings Release

Related Links

Recommended Reading