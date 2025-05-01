Parker Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results

CLEVELAND, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, that included the following highlights (compared with the prior year quarter):
Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Highlights:
- Sales were $5.0 billion; organic sales growth was 1%
- Net income was $961 million, an increase of 32%, or $904 million adjusted, an increase of 6%
- EPS were $7.37, an increase of 33%, or $6.94 adjusted, an increase of 7%
- Segment operating margin was 23.2%, an increase of 170 bps, or 26.3% adjusted, an increase of 160 bps
- YTD cash flow from operations increased 8% to $2.3 billion, or 15.8% of sales
- Repurchased $650 million of shares in the quarter
“Our third quarter performance demonstrates the strength of our business and our global team’s ability to continue to deliver record results,” said Jenny Parmentier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “All reported businesses showed substantial margin expansion and helped us surpass 26% adjusted segment operating margin for the first time. We also produced record earnings per share, generated record cash flow from operations, and repurchased $650 million of shares. We recently announced a 10% increase in our quarterly cash dividend and are committed to our strategy of actively deploying capital to drive shareholder value, including acquisitions and increased share repurchase activity, depending on market conditions."
"The resiliency of our portfolio coupled with the power of our business system, The Win Strategy™, has enabled us to consistently deliver strong results through business cycles. With our decentralized structure and the agility of our global teams, we are confident in our ability to manage through macroeconomic uncertainty, including tariffs. We are fully committed to achieving our fiscal year 2029 financial targets.”
This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of adjusted numbers and certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables of this press release.
Outlook
Guidance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025 has been updated. The company expects:
- Sales growth in fiscal 2025 of approximately (1%), with organic sales growth of approximately 1%; divestitures of (1.5%) and unfavorable currency of (0.5%)
- Total segment operating margin of approximately 22.7%, or approximately 25.9% on an adjusted basis
- EPS of $25.92 to $26.12, or $26.60 to $26.80 on an adjusted basis, and includes the effect of announced tariffs fully offset by mitigation actions
Segment Results
|
|Diversified Industrial Segment
|
|North America Businesses
|$ in mm
|FY25 Q3
|
|FY24 Q3
|
|Change
|
|Organic Growth
|Sales
|$
|2,031
|
|
|$
|2,231
|
|
|-9.0
|%
|
|-3.5
|%
|Segment Operating Income
|$
|467
|
|
|$
|490
|
|
|-4.8
|%
|
|
|Segment Operating Margin
|
|23.0
|%
|
|
|22.0
|%
|
|100 bps
|
|
|Adjusted Segment Operating Income
|$
|513
|
|
|$
|538
|
|
|-4.8
|%
|
|
|Adjusted Segment Operating Margin
|
|25.2
|%
|
|
|24.1
|%
|
|110 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Achieved record adjusted segment operating margin
- Softness in transportation, off-highway and energy markets
- Orders positive for second consecutive quarter
|
|
|
|
|International Businesses
|$ in mm
|FY25 Q3
|
|FY24 Q3
|
|Change
|
|Organic Growth
|Sales
|$
|1,358
|
|
|$
|1,434
|
|
|-5.3
|%
|
|-2.8
|%
|Segment Operating Income
|$
|312
|
|
|$
|310
|
|
|0.7
|%
|
|
|Segment Operating Margin
|
|23.0
|%
|
|
|21.6
|%
|
|140 bps
|
|
|Adjusted Segment Operating Income
|$
|340
|
|
|$
|337
|
|
|1.2
|%
|
|
|Adjusted Segment Operating Margin
|
|25.1
|%
|
|
|23.5
|%
|
|160 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Achieved record adjusted segment operating margin
- Organic growth: 2% APAC; (7%) EMEA; 8% LA
- Orders accelerate on long-cycle strength
|
|Aerospace Systems Segment
|$ in mm
|FY25 Q3
|
|FY24 Q3
|
|Change
|
|Organic Growth
|Sales
|$
|1,572
|
|
|$
|1,409
|
|
|11.6
|%
|
|11.7
|%
|Segment Operating Income
|$
|373
|
|
|$
|289
|
|
|28.9
|%
|
|
|Segment Operating Margin
|
|23.7
|%
|
|
|20.5
|%
|
|320 bps
|
|
|Adjusted Segment Operating Income
|$
|451
|
|
|$
|376
|
|
|19.8
|%
|
|
|Adjusted Segment Operating Margin
|
|28.7
|%
|
|
|26.7
|%
|
|200 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Achieved record sales on continued aftermarket strength
- Delivered record adjusted segment operating margin
- Aerospace backlog increased to a record $7.3 billion
|
|
|Order Rates
|
|
|
|FY25 Q3
|Parker
|+9
|%
|Diversified Industrial Segment - North America Businesses
|+3
|%
|Diversified Industrial Segment - International Businesses
|+11
|%
|Aerospace Systems Segment
|+14
|%
|
|
|
- Parker order rates increased to 9% reflecting our transformed portfolio and long-cycle strength
- Aerospace orders increased to 14% driven by strength in both commercial and defense
- Orders remained positive across all reported businesses
About Parker Hannifin
Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.
|
|
|
|
Notice of Webcast
Parker Hannifin's conference call and slide presentation to discuss its fiscal 2025 third quarter results are available to all interested parties via live webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET, at investors.parker.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site approximately one hour after the completion of the call and will remain available for one year. To register for e-mail notification of future events please visit investors.parker.com.
Note on Orders The company reported orders for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, compared with the same quarter a year ago. All comparisons are at constant currency exchange rates, with the prior year quarter restated to the current-year rates, and exclude divestitures. Diversified Industrial comparisons are on 3-month average computations and Aerospace Systems comparisons are on rolling 12-month average computations.
Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial information including (a) adjusted net income; (b) adjusted earnings per share; (c) adjusted segment operating margin for Parker and by segment; (d) adjusted segment operating income for Parker and by segment and (e) organic sales growth. The adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted segment operating margin, adjusted segment operating income and organic sales measures are presented to allow investors and the company to meaningfully evaluate changes in net income, earnings per share and segment operating margins on a comparable basis from period to period. Although adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted segment operating margin, adjusted segment operating income, and organic sales growth are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that they are useful to an investor in evaluating the results of this quarter versus the prior period. Comparable descriptions of record adjusted results in this release refer only to the period from the first quarter of FY2011 to the periods presented in this release. This period coincides with recast historical financial results provided in association with our FY2014 change in segment reporting. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. Often but not always, these statements may be identified from the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “targets,” “is likely,” “will,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, and may also include statements regarding future performance, orders, earnings projections, events or developments. Parker cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. It is possible that the future performance may differ materially from expectations, including those based on past performance.
Among other factors that may affect future performance are: changes in business relationships with and orders by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors, including delays or cancellations in shipments; disputes regarding contract terms, changes in contract costs and revenue estimates for new development programs; changes in product mix; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions and similar transactions; ability to successfully divest businesses planned for divestiture and realize the anticipated benefits of such divestitures; the determination and ability to successfully undertake business realignment activities and the expected costs, including cost savings, thereof; ability to implement successfully business and operating initiatives, including the timing, price and execution of share repurchases and other capital initiatives; availability, cost increases of or other limitations on our access to raw materials, component products and/or commodities if associated costs cannot be recovered in product pricing; ability to manage costs related to insurance and employee retirement and health care benefits; legal and regulatory developments and other government actions, including related to environmental protection, and associated compliance costs; supply chain and labor disruptions, including as a result of tariffs and labor shortages; threats associated with international conflicts and cybersecurity risks and risks associated with protecting our intellectual property; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals; effects on market conditions, including sales and pricing, resulting from global reactions to U.S. trade policies; manufacturing activity, air travel trends, currency exchange rates, difficulties entering new markets and economic conditions such as inflation, deflation, interest rates and credit availability; inability to obtain, or meet conditions imposed for, required governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in the tax laws in the United States and foreign jurisdictions and judicial or regulatory interpretations thereof; and large scale disasters, such as floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, industrial accidents and pandemics. Readers should also consider forward-looking statements in light of risk factors discussed in Parker’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 and other periodic filings made with the SEC.
|
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|2025
|
|
|
|2024
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|
|2024
|
|Net sales
|$
|4,960,349
|
|
|$
|5,074,356
|
|
|$
|14,606,926
|
|
|$
|14,742,791
|
|Cost of sales
|
|3,129,951
|
|
|
|3,279,650
|
|
|
|9,249,899
|
|
|
|9,478,961
|
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|784,355
|
|
|
|816,337
|
|
|
|2,415,565
|
|
|
|2,496,830
|
|Interest expense
|
|95,942
|
|
|
|123,732
|
|
|
|309,835
|
|
|
|387,229
|
|Other income, net
|
|(44,713
|)
|
|
|(65,406
|)
|
|
|(404,230
|)
|
|
|(228,872
|)
|Income before income taxes
|
|994,814
|
|
|
|920,043
|
|
|
|3,035,857
|
|
|
|2,608,643
|
|Income taxes
|
|33,628
|
|
|
|193,309
|
|
|
|427,494
|
|
|
|548,780
|
|Net income
|
|961,186
|
|
|
|726,734
|
|
|
|2,608,363
|
|
|
|2,059,863
|
|Less: Noncontrolling interests
|
|320
|
|
|
|160
|
|
|
|535
|
|
|
|611
|
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|960,866
|
|
|$
|726,574
|
|
|$
|2,607,828
|
|
|$
|2,059,252
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|7.48
|
|
|$
|5.65
|
|
|$
|20.28
|
|
|$
|16.03
|
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|7.37
|
|
|$
|5.56
|
|
|$
|19.97
|
|
|$
|15.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average shares outstanding during period - Basic
|
|128,442,623
|
|
|
|128,502,829
|
|
|
|128,619,515
|
|
|
|128,467,209
|
|Average shares outstanding during period - Diluted
|
|130,320,802
|
|
|
|130,593,026
|
|
|
|130,576,225
|
|
|
|130,169,331
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|
|March 31,
|(Amounts in dollars)
|
|2025
|
|
|
|2024
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|
|2024
|
|Cash dividends per common share
|$
|1.63
|
|
|$
|1.48
|
|
|$
|4.89
|
|
|$
|4.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH
|
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|
|As Reported
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted
|
|March 31, 2025
|
|Currency
|
|Divestitures
|
|March 31, 2025
|Diversified Industrial Segment
|(7.6
|)%
|
|(1.5
|)%
|
|(2.9
|)%
|
|(3.2
|)%
|Aerospace Systems Segment
|11.6
|%
|
|(0.1
|)%
|
|—
|%
|
|11.7
|%
|Total
|(2.2
|)%
|
|(1.0
|)%
|
|(2.1
|)%
|
|0.9
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|
|As Reported
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted
|
|March 31, 2025
|
|Currency
|
|Divestitures
|
|March 31, 2025
|Diversified Industrial Segment
|(6.5
|)%
|
|(1.0
|)%
|
|(1.7
|)%
|
|(3.8
|)%
|Aerospace Systems Segment
|14.3
|%
|
|0.1
|%
|
|—
|%
|
|14.2
|%
|Total
|(0.9
|)%
|
|(0.7
|)%
|
|(1.2
|)%
|
|1.0
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
|2025
|
|
|
|2024
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|
|2024
|
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|960,866
|
|
|$
|726,574
|
|
|$
|2,607,828
|
|
|$
|2,059,252
|
|Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Acquired intangible asset amortization expense
|
|135,964
|
|
|
|141,216
|
|
|
|414,211
|
|
|
|438,763
|
|Business realignment charges
|
|10,379
|
|
|
|8,468
|
|
|
|40,740
|
|
|
|35,914
|
|Integration costs to achieve
|
|5,447
|
|
|
|13,256
|
|
|
|18,751
|
|
|
|29,676
|
|Gain on sale of building
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(10,461
|)
|
|
|—
|
|Gain on divestitures
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(249,748
|)
|
|
|(25,651
|)
|Saegertown incident
|
|7,725
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|7,725
|
|
|
|—
|
|Tax effect of adjustments1
|
|(36,689
|)
|
|
|(38,779
|)
|
|
|(82,337
|)
|
|
|(108,403
|)
|Discrete tax benefit2
|
|(179,849
|)
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(179,849
|)
|
|
|—
|
|Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|903,843
|
|
|$
|850,735
|
|
|$
|2,566,860
|
|
|$
|2,429,551
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|
|March 31,
|(Amounts in dollars)
|
|2025
|
|
|
|2024
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|
|2024
|
|Earnings per diluted share
|$
|7.37
|
|
|$
|5.56
|
|
|$
|19.97
|
|
|$
|15.82
|
|Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Acquired intangible asset amortization expense
|
|1.04
|
|
|
|1.08
|
|
|
|3.17
|
|
|
|3.36
|
|Business realignment charges
|
|0.08
|
|
|
|0.06
|
|
|
|0.31
|
|
|
|0.27
|
|Integration costs to achieve
|
|0.04
|
|
|
|0.10
|
|
|
|0.14
|
|
|
|0.23
|
|Gain on sale of building
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(0.08
|)
|
|
|—
|
|Gain on divestitures
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(1.91
|)
|
|
|(0.20
|)
|Saegertown incident
|
|0.06
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|0.06
|
|
|
|—
|
|Tax effect of adjustments1
|
|(0.28
|)
|
|
|(0.29
|)
|
|
|(0.61
|)
|
|
|(0.82
|)
|Discrete tax benefit2
|
|(1.37
|)
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(1.37
|)
|
|
|—
|
|Adjusted earnings per diluted share
|$
|6.94
|
|
|$
|6.51
|
|
|$
|19.68
|
|
|$
|18.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1 This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.
|2 Release of a tax valuation allowance.
|
|
|BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|
|2024
|
|Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Diversified Industrial
|$
|3,388,759
|
|$
|3,665,643
|
|
|$
|10,097,723
|
|
|$
|10,798,644
|
|Aerospace Systems
|
|1,571,590
|
|
|1,408,713
|
|
|
|4,509,203
|
|
|
|3,944,147
|
|Total net sales
|$
|4,960,349
|
|$
|5,074,356
|
|
|$
|14,606,926
|
|
|$
|14,742,791
|
|Segment operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Diversified Industrial
|$
|779,103
|
|$
|800,211
|
|
|$
|2,273,211
|
|
|$
|2,359,299
|
|Aerospace Systems
|
|372,908
|
|
|289,339
|
|
|
|1,034,078
|
|
|
|778,711
|
|Total segment operating income
|
|1,152,011
|
|
|1,089,550
|
|
|
|3,307,289
|
|
|
|3,138,010
|
|Corporate general and administrative expenses
|
|43,698
|
|
|56,782
|
|
|
|148,756
|
|
|
|162,340
|
|Income before interest expense and other expense (income), net
|
|1,108,313
|
|
|1,032,768
|
|
|
|3,158,533
|
|
|
|2,975,670
|
|Interest expense
|
|95,942
|
|
|123,732
|
|
|
|309,835
|
|
|
|387,229
|
|Other expense (income), net
|
|17,557
|
|
|(11,007
|)
|
|
|(187,159
|)
|
|
|(20,202
|)
|Income before income taxes
|$
|994,814
|
|$
|920,043
|
|
|$
|3,035,857
|
|
|$
|2,608,643
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
|2025
|
|
|
|2024
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|
|2024
|
|Diversified Industrial Segment sales
|$
|3,388,759
|
|
|$
|3,665,643
|
|
|$
|10,097,723
|
|
|$
|10,798,644
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Diversified Industrial Segment operating income
|$
|779,103
|
|
|$
|800,211
|
|
|$
|2,273,211
|
|
|$
|2,359,299
|
|Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Acquired intangible asset amortization
|
|61,600
|
|
|
|66,409
|
|
|
|189,434
|
|
|
|201,669
|
|Business realignment charges
|
|10,249
|
|
|
|6,953
|
|
|
|38,492
|
|
|
|32,877
|
|Integration costs to achieve
|
|2,072
|
|
|
|1,292
|
|
|
|3,477
|
|
|
|3,302
|
|Adjusted Diversified Industrial Segment operating income
|$
|853,024
|
|
|$
|874,865
|
|
|$
|2,504,614
|
|
|$
|2,597,147
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Diversified Industrial Segment operating margin
|
|23.0
|%
|
|
|21.8
|%
|
|
|22.5
|%
|
|
|21.8
|%
|Adjusted Diversified Industrial Segment operating margin
|
|25.2
|%
|
|
|23.9
|%
|
|
|24.8
|%
|
|
|24.1
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
|2025
|
|
|
|2024
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|
|2024
|
|Aerospace Systems Segment sales
|$
|1,571,590
|
|
|$
|1,408,713
|
|
|$
|4,509,203
|
|
|$
|3,944,147
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Aerospace Systems Segment operating income
|$
|372,908
|
|
|$
|289,339
|
|
|$
|1,034,078
|
|
|$
|778,711
|
|Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Acquired intangible asset amortization
|
|74,364
|
|
|
|74,807
|
|
|
|224,777
|
|
|
|237,094
|
|Business realignment charges
|
|35
|
|
|
|(12
|)
|
|
|429
|
|
|
|318
|
|Integration costs to achieve
|
|3,375
|
|
|
|11,964
|
|
|
|15,274
|
|
|
|26,374
|
|Adjusted Aerospace Systems Segment operating income
|$
|450,682
|
|
|$
|376,098
|
|
|$
|1,274,558
|
|
|$
|1,042,497
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Aerospace Systems Segment operating margin
|
|23.7
|%
|
|
|20.5
|%
|
|
|22.9
|%
|
|
|19.7
|%
|Adjusted Aerospace Systems Segment operating margin
|
|28.7
|%
|
|
|26.7
|%
|
|
|28.3
|%
|
|
|26.4
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
|2025
|
|
|
|2024
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|
|2024
|
|Total net sales
|$
|4,960,349
|
|
|$
|5,074,356
|
|
|$
|14,606,926
|
|
|$
|14,742,791
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total segment operating income
|$
|1,152,011
|
|
|$
|1,089,550
|
|
|$
|3,307,289
|
|
|$
|3,138,010
|
|Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Acquired intangible asset amortization
|
|135,964
|
|
|
|141,216
|
|
|
|414,211
|
|
|
|438,763
|
|Business realignment charges
|
|10,284
|
|
|
|6,941
|
|
|
|38,921
|
|
|
|33,195
|
|Integration costs to achieve
|
|5,447
|
|
|
|13,256
|
|
|
|18,751
|
|
|
|29,676
|
|Adjusted total segment operating income
|$
|1,303,706
|
|
|$
|1,250,963
|
|
|$
|3,779,172
|
|
|$
|3,639,644
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total segment operating margin
|
|23.2
|%
|
|
|21.5
|%
|
|
|22.6
|%
|
|
|21.3
|%
|Adjusted total segment operating margin
|
|26.3
|%
|
|
|24.7
|%
|
|
|25.9
|%
|
|
|24.7
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|
|June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|Assets
|
|
|
|Current assets:
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|408,735
|
|$
|422,027
|Trade accounts receivable, net
|
|2,852,833
|
|
|2,865,546
|Non-trade and notes receivable
|
|281,789
|
|
|331,429
|Inventories
|
|2,822,547
|
|
|2,786,800
|Prepaid expenses
|
|253,436
|
|
|252,618
|Other current assets
|
|157,800
|
|
|140,204
|Total current assets
|
|6,777,140
|
|
|6,798,624
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|2,821,566
|
|
|2,875,668
|Deferred income taxes
|
|271,431
|
|
|92,704
|Investments and other assets
|
|1,215,201
|
|
|1,207,232
|Intangible assets, net
|
|7,370,524
|
|
|7,816,181
|Goodwill
|
|10,461,946
|
|
|10,507,433
|Total assets
|$
|28,917,808
|
|$
|29,297,842
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|Notes payable and long-term debt payable within one year
|$
|1,951,543
|
|$
|3,403,065
|Accounts payable, trade
|
|1,980,967
|
|
|1,991,639
|Accrued payrolls and other compensation
|
|473,725
|
|
|581,251
|Accrued domestic and foreign taxes
|
|356,506
|
|
|354,659
|Other accrued liabilities
|
|851,725
|
|
|982,695
|Total current liabilities
|
|5,614,466
|
|
|7,313,309
|Long-term debt
|
|7,421,370
|
|
|7,157,034
|Pensions and other postretirement benefits
|
|389,891
|
|
|437,490
|Deferred income taxes
|
|1,399,612
|
|
|1,583,923
|Other liabilities
|
|692,644
|
|
|725,193
|Shareholders' equity
|
|13,390,974
|
|
|12,071,972
|Noncontrolling interests
|
|8,851
|
|
|8,921
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|28,917,808
|
|$
|29,297,842
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|Nine Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
|2025
|
|
|
|2024
|
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|Net income
|$
|2,608,363
|
|
|$
|2,059,863
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|677,665
|
|
|
|696,463
|
|Stock incentive plan compensation
|
|129,766
|
|
|
|128,682
|
|Gain on sale of businesses
|
|(253,043
|)
|
|
|(23,667
|)
|(Gain) loss on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|
|(8,531
|)
|
|
|5,847
|
|Net change in receivables, inventories and trade payables
|
|(101,351
|)
|
|
|(244,268
|)
|Net change in other assets and liabilities
|
|(514,937
|)
|
|
|(427,509
|)
|Other, net
|
|(229,171
|)
|
|
|(48,334
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|2,308,761
|
|
|
|2,147,077
|
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|Capital expenditures
|
|(304,153
|)
|
|
|(283,328
|)
|Proceeds from property, plant and equipment
|
|31,871
|
|
|
|8,905
|
|Proceeds from sale of businesses
|
|622,697
|
|
|
|75,561
|
|Other, net
|
|(5,745
|)
|
|
|4,561
|
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|344,670
|
|
|
|(194,301
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|Net payments for common stock activity
|
|(856,925
|)
|
|
|(237,689
|)
|Acquisition of noncontrolling interests
|
|—
|
|
|
|(2,883
|)
|Net payments for debt
|
|(1,193,952
|)
|
|
|(1,193,373
|)
|Dividends paid
|
|(630,168
|)
|
|
|(571,583
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|
|(2,681,045
|)
|
|
|(2,005,528
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
|14,322
|
|
|
|(16,946
|)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|(13,292
|)
|
|
|(69,698
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
|422,027
|
|
|
|475,182
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|408,735
|
|
|$
|405,484
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED ORGANIC GROWTH
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|(Amounts in percentages)
|Fiscal Year 2025
|Forecasted net sales
|~ (1%)
|Adjustments:
|
|Currency
|0.5%
|Divestitures
|1.5%
|Adjusted forecasted net sales
|~ 1%
|
|
|
|
|RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|(Amounts in percentages)
|Fiscal Year 2025
|Forecasted segment operating margin
|~ 22.7%
|Adjustments:
|
|Business realignment charges
|0.3%
|Costs to achieve
|0.1%
|Acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense
|2.8%
|Adjusted forecasted segment operating margin
|~ 25.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|(Amounts in dollars)
|Fiscal Year 2025
|Forecasted earnings per diluted share
|$25.92 to $26.12
|Adjustments:
|
|Business realignment charges
|0.47
|Costs to achieve
|0.17
|Acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense
|4.22
|Net gain on divestitures
|(1.91)
|Gain on sale of building
|(0.08)
|Saegertown incident
|0.06
|Tax effect of adjustments1
|(0.88)
|Discrete tax benefit2
|(1.37)
|Adjusted forecasted earnings per diluted share
|$26.60 to $26.80
|
|
|1 This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.
|
|
|2 Release of a tax valuation allowance.
|
|
|
|Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding
|
|
|SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
|
|BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Diversified Industrial:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|North America businesses
|$
|2,030,970
|
|$
|2,231,478
|
|$
|6,059,302
|
|$
|6,571,587
|International businesses
|
|1,357,789
|
|
|1,434,165
|
|
|4,038,421
|
|
|4,227,057
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Segment operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Diversified Industrial:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|North America businesses
|$
|467,064
|
|$
|490,452
|
|$
|1,378,194
|
|$
|1,458,355
|International businesses
|
|312,039
|
|
|309,759
|
|
|895,017
|
|
|900,944
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|
|As Reported
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted
|
|March 31, 2025
|
|Currency
|
|
|Divestitures
|
|March 31, 2025
|Diversified Industrial Segment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|North America businesses
|(9.0
|)%
|
|(0.8
|)%
|
|(4.7
|)%
|
|(3.5
|)%
|International businesses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Europe
|(8.6
|)%
|
|(1.7
|)%
|
|—
|%
|
|(6.9
|)%
|Asia Pacific
|(0.8
|)%
|
|(3.0
|)%
|
|—
|%
|
|2.2
|%
|Latin America
|(0.2
|)%
|
|(8.1
|)%
|
|—
|%
|
|7.9
|%
|International businesses
|(5.3
|)%
|
|(2.5
|)%
|
|—
|%
|
|(2.8
|)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|
|As Reported
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted
|
|March 31, 2025
|
|Currency
|
|
|Divestitures
|
|March 31, 2025
|Diversified Industrial Segment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|North America businesses
|(7.8
|)%
|
|(0.6
|)%
|
|(2.7
|)%
|
|(4.5
|)%
|International businesses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Europe
|(8.1
|)%
|
|(0.4
|)%
|
|—
|%
|
|(7.7
|)%
|Asia Pacific
|0.8
|%
|
|(1.9
|)%
|
|—
|%
|
|2.7
|%
|Latin America
|(3.3
|)%
|
|(13.9
|)%
|
|—
|%
|
|10.6
|%
|International businesses
|(4.5
|)%
|
|(1.8
|)%
|
|—
|%
|
|(2.7
|)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
|2025
|
|
|
|2024
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|
|2024
|
|Diversified Industrial Segment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|North America businesses sales
|$
|2,030,970
|
|
|$
|2,231,478
|
|
|$
|6,059,302
|
|
|$
|6,571,587
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|North America businesses operating income
|$
|467,064
|
|
|$
|490,452
|
|
|$
|1,378,194
|
|
|$
|1,458,355
|
|Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Acquired intangible asset amortization
|
|40,209
|
|
|
|43,945
|
|
|
|124,169
|
|
|
|133,327
|
|Business realignment charges
|
|4,218
|
|
|
|3,058
|
|
|
|13,106
|
|
|
|8,892
|
|Integration costs to achieve
|
|1,038
|
|
|
|841
|
|
|
|2,088
|
|
|
|2,348
|
|Adjusted North America businesses operating income
|$
|512,529
|
|
|$
|538,296
|
|
|$
|1,517,557
|
|
|$
|1,602,922
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|North America businesses operating margin
|
|23.0
|%
|
|
|22.0
|%
|
|
|22.7
|%
|
|
|22.2
|%
|Adjusted North America businesses operating margin
|
|25.2
|%
|
|
|24.1
|%
|
|
|25.0
|%
|
|
|24.4
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
|2025
|
|
|
|2024
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|
|2024
|
|Diversified Industrial Segment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|International businesses sales
|$
|1,357,789
|
|
|$
|1,434,165
|
|
|$
|4,038,421
|
|
|$
|4,227,057
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|International businesses operating income
|$
|312,039
|
|
|$
|309,759
|
|
|$
|895,017
|
|
|$
|900,944
|
|Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Acquired intangible asset amortization
|
|21,391
|
|
|
|22,464
|
|
|
|65,265
|
|
|
|68,342
|
|Business realignment charges
|
|6,031
|
|
|
|3,895
|
|
|
|25,386
|
|
|
|23,985
|
|Integration costs to achieve
|
|1,034
|
|
|
|451
|
|
|
|1,389
|
|
|
|954
|
|Adjusted International businesses operating income
|$
|340,495
|
|
|$
|336,569
|
|
|$
|987,057
|
|
|$
|994,225
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|International businesses operating margin
|
|23.0
|%
|
|
|21.6
|%
|
|
|22.2
|%
|
|
|21.3
|%
|Adjusted International businesses operating margin
|
|25.1
|%
|
|
|23.5
|%
|
|
|24.4
|%
|
|
|23.5
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|