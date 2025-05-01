Apogee Therapeutics to Participate at the Bank of America 2025 Health Care Conference

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: APGE), today announced that members of management will present at the Bank of America Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 1:40 p.m. P.T. / 4:40 p.m. E.T.

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available via the News & Events page in the Investors section of the Apogee Therapeutics website.

About Apogee

Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest I&I markets, including for the treatment of AD, asthma, EoE, COPD and other I&I indications. Apogee’s antibody programs are designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering to optimize half-life and other properties. APG777, the company’s most advanced program, is being initially developed for the treatment of AD, which is the largest and one of the least penetrated I&I markets. With four validated targets in its portfolio, Apogee is seeking to achieve best-in-class efficacy and dosing through monotherapies and combinations of its novel antibodies. Based on a broad pipeline and depth of expertise, the company believes it can deliver value and meaningful benefit to patients underserved by today’s standard of care. For more information, please visit https://apogeetherapeutics.com.

