Bitdeer Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call for May 15, 2025

SINGAPORE, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) (“Bitdeer” or the “Company”), a world-leading technology company for Bitcoin mining, today announced that it has scheduled its first quarter 2025 earnings conference call and webcast for Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 8:00 AM EST. During the call, Bitdeer management will discuss the unaudited financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Bitdeer will release the first quarter results before the call at approximately 7:00 AM EST on May 15, 2025. A copy of the earnings release will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.bitdeer.com.

Conference Call Information:

Date : May 15, 2025

: May 15, 2025 Time : 8:00 AM EST / 8:00 PM SGT

: 8:00 AM EST / 8:00 PM SGT Participant Call Links : Live Webcast: Link Participant Call Registration: Link



:

Participants wishing to join the conference call by phone should register using the Participant Call Registration link provided above. After completing the registration, the participants will receive an email with the necessary details to access the call including dial-in number, passcode, and PIN. To ensure a timely start, the Company encourages all callers to connect about 5 minutes before the scheduled time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of Bitdeer’s website at https://ir.bitdeer.com.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for Bitcoin mining. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive Bitcoin mining solutions for its customers. The Company handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. The Company also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed datacenters in the United States, Norway, and Bhutan. To learn more, visit https://ir.bitdeer.com/ or follow Bitdeer on X @ BitdeerOfficial and LinkedIn @ Bitdeer Group.

Investors and others should note that Bitdeer may announce material information using its website and/or on its accounts on social media platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Therefore, Bitdeer encourages investors and others to review the information it posts on the social media and other communication channels listed on its website.

