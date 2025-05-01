DuraPaw Rips into the Dog Toy Market with Rippables

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sick of so-called “indestructible” toys that leave dogs bored? So was DuraPaw — so they made destruction the whole point.

Introducing DuraPaw Rippables: a new line of 2-in-1 dog toys that start as over-the-top plush characters and beg to be ripped open. Once shredded, they reveal a surprise durable rubber toy inside — built to keep the chaos going.

“We wanted to create something that rewards destruction,” says Marc Ferland, co-founder of DuraPaw. “Most toys fight against it — we leaned into it.”

DuraPaw has shipped over 100,000+ exclusive toys across North America and built a cult following of dog parents tired of overpriced, uninspired pet store options.

Rippables are available only through DuraPaw’s themed monthly subscription box, tailored to your dog’s size, allergies, and chewing style — and never repeat the same toy twice.

This isn’t just a toy. It’s a full-blown rip-and-reveal event delivered to your door.

Explore the chaos at www.DuraPaw.ca

