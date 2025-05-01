Metalsource provides update on exploration at Aruba

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- METALSOURCE MINING INC. (the “Company” or "Metalsource") (CSE: “MSM”) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s exploration program at the Aruba Property, which is currently underway. This first program conducted by the company consists of a soil sampling program and a ground gravity survey. The intent is to delineate anomalous trends with coincident geophysical signatures to develop drill targets in the Transvaal Supergroup stratigraphy known to be a host for Manganese mineralization, as observed at the K-Hill and the Kalahari Manganese Field of South Africa.

The company has completed soil sampling across the portion of the claim group where the Transvaal has been mapped regionally. The target stratigraphy is the Kanye Basin portion of the Transvaal Supergroup, with mineralization in the district occurring in the Black Reef Formation. The samples have been analyzed using a field portable XRF and are being prepared for submittal for ICP analysis. The soon to be completed gravity survey, in conjunction with these collected soil samples will be instructive to shape the planned drill campaign.

“Initiating exploration and advancing the project is an exciting first step that we have been looking forward to for some time.” CEO Joseph Cullen commented “The team has spent a lot of time deliberating and working through information available, so expanding our knowledge and testing ideas is something the whole team has been anxious to start. As the data is added to our knowledge, the team can start thinking about drilling in earnest, making for very exciting times at Metalsource.”

The Aruba Project

The Aruba Project consists of five prospecting licenses totaling approximately 4,663 km2 in South-Central Botswana. The property is underlain by the Kayne Basin and represents a north central portion of the Transvaal Supergroup, which contains 40% of the world’s Manganese reserves in South Africa. The Botswanan portion of the Transvaal is known to host mineralization in the Black Reef Formation, which is comprised of cherts, shales, quartzites, clays, conglomerates and felsites. The mineralization is predominantly hosted within shale units. The projects are located between the cities of Jwaneng and Werda, near the border with the Republic of South Africa.

The Property also makes up a significant portion of the western margin of the approximately 1300 km2 Molopo Farms Complex (“MFC”), including the basal units prospective for Nickel, Copper and PGE mineralization. The MFC is made up by a well layered lower ultramafic sequence containing; chromite bearing hezburgite, olivine orthopyroxinite and dunite. The upper mafic layers consist of norite, gabbros and diorites with pegmatitic areas. Structurally, the MFC consists of a folded, block-faulted and tilted lopolith now warped into a southwest-plunging syncline and divided into northern and southern lobes by the east-northeast trending Jwaneng-Makopong and northeast-trending Werda-Kgare shear zones. Parts of the intrusion and its roof-rocks were later eroded and unconformably overlain by Waterberg Group and Kalahari sands. Current thinking is that the MFC was emplaced by two sets of dykes forming two sub-lopoliths and sills. The project area is adjacent to Rio Tinto Exploration and is surrounded by good infrastructure.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Rory Kutluoglu, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

About Metalsource Mining

The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral property assets in Canada. The Company’s objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Old Timer Property. The Old Timer Property is located 17 km southeast of Nelson, in the Nelson Mining Division of southern British Columbia.

