HBX Group Wins “AI-Based TravelTech Solution of the Year” in 2025 TravelTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TravelTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout travel technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that HBX Group (HBX.SM) , a leading independent B2B travel technology marketplace, has been selected as “AI-Based TravelTech Solution of the Year” in the 3rd annual TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The gen AI trainer from HBX Group is specifically designed to improve the training of customer service agents. The trainer does this by simulating conversations between the agents and customers, which allows them to practice realistic situations and problem-solving to prepare for real interactions. The AI trainer can generate conversations in 13 different languages and adapts to hundreds of scenarios. The trainer also offers a choice of four different levels of difficulty, from beginner to experienced agents.

The training facilitates self-paced learning as well as reducing the need for trainer supervision. HBX Group has plans to expand the use of this technology into other areas of operation.

“We see this solution as a breakthrough innovation in the generative AI space. With faster and more efficient training, customers will see a vastly improved experience when accessing support, as agents will be better equipped to deal with a variety of situations given their realistic training,” said Xabi Zabala, Chief Operations Officer of HBX Group. “Feedback, so far, has been incredible with agents being ‘better prepared to deliver excellent service,’ which improves customer experience. We’re honored to receive ‘AI-Based TravelTech Solution of the Year’ from TravelTech Breakthrough. This underscores our overall goal of delivering secure and efficient solutions at the forefront of innovation within the TravelTech sector.”

The mission of the annual TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program is to research and recognize the global innovators who are transforming the travel technology landscape. The TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program aims to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis of breakthrough technologies driving innovation and shaping the future of travel. This year’s program received thousands of nominations from more than 14 countries worldwide, reflecting the global momentum and impact of travel technology advancements.

“HBX Group’s innovative genAI trainer allows trainers to focus on more important tasks such as data analysis and improving the team performance, increasing productivity and efficiency. At the end of the day, if a customer is not happy, the business will not sustain success. However, good customer service relies on the preparation of the agent and how well they are equipped to deal with various scenarios,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of TravelTech Breakthrough Awards. “The gen AI Trainer is a key step in revolutionizing customer service in the travel industry. This game changer in customer service is helping agents simulate a multitude of realistic situations and therefore gain confidence much faster when it comes to real interactions that span a near infinite amount of travel-related issues.”

About TravelTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in travel technology products, services, and companies around the world. The TravelTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of travel technology companies and products in categories that include Property Management, Reservations Platforms, Airline Operations, Travel Analytics and more. For more information visit TravelTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations.

About HBX Group

HBX Group is a leading independent B2B travel technology marketplace that owns and operates Hotelbeds, Bedsonline and Roiback. We offer a network of interconnected travel tech products and services to partners such as Online Marketplaces, tour operators, travel advisors, airlines, loyalty programmes, destinations and travel suppliers.

Our vision is to simplify the complex and fragmented travel industry through a combination of cloud-based technology solutions, curated data, and an extensive portfolio of products designed to maximise revenue. HBX Group is present in 170 countries and employs more than 3600 people around the globe. We are committed to making travel a force for good, creating a positive social and environmental impact.

HBX Group International PLC (HBX.SM) is listed on the Spanish stock exchanges, ISIN:GB00BNXJB679.

More information: www.hbxgroup.com

