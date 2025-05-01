Douglas Dynamics Announces Board Leadership Transition

MILWAUKEE, Wis., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America’s premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced a planned board leadership transition. Current Chairman of the Board, James (Jim) L. Janik, has decided to step down from his role as Chairman, effective April 30, 2025. Mr. Janik will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors, ensuring a smooth transition and continued strategic oversight.

The Board of Directors has appointed Don Sturdivant, the current Lead Director, to succeed Mr. Janik as Chairman.

“Jim has been a tremendous leader for Douglas Dynamics, guiding the Company through significant milestones for decades in multiple roles,” said Mark Van Genderen, President and CEO of Douglas Dynamics. “We are grateful for his ongoing service on the Board and look forward to continue benefiting from his insights.”

Don Sturdivant has served on the Board since 2010, and as Lead Director since 2023, bringing decades of strategic acumen and managerial experience. His capable leadership and understanding of the Company’s history and strategic goals make him ideally suited to lead the Board going forward.

“During my time on the Board, I’ve seen firsthand the strength of our leadership team and the opportunities ahead,” said Don Sturdivant. “I am honored to take on this new role and look forward to continuing to work closely with my fellow directors and the management team to support the Company’s long-term success.”

With Mr. Sturdivant’s appointment, the Board will no longer maintain a Lead Director role.

Don Sturdivant Bio

Mr. Sturdivant is an Operating Partner at TruArc LLC, a middle market PE Firm, and focuses on the Specialty Manufacturing Sector. He has served as Chairman at a number of the TruArc portfolio companies. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of FleetPride, Inc., from June of 2015 through March of 2016 and served as a director at FleetPride from 2014 to 2016. Mr. Sturdivant was the Chief Executive Officer of Marietta Corporation from 2009 through 2015. He also served on the Board of Directors at Serta Simmons Bedding Company from 2010-2012.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Sturdivant held various executive leadership roles including Chief Operating Officer at Altivity Packaging and Division President roles at Graphic Packaging International and Fort James Corporation. Mr. Sturdivant holds an MBA from the Florida Institute of Technology, and a B.S. from the University of Maine and served as a Chemical Corps Officer in the United States Army.

About Douglas Dynamics

Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America’s premier manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 75 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the up-fit of market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON® brand, and the DEJANA® brand and its related sub-brands.

