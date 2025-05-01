Adial Pharmaceuticals Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio with New U.S. Patent Granted for Genetic-Based Treatment of Alcohol and Opioid Use Disorders

GLEN ALLEN, Va., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announced patent number 12,274,692 was issued on April 15, 2025 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering a novel method of treating alcohol-related diseases and opioid-related disorders using AD04 in genetically identified patients.

This newly issued patent strengthens Adial’s intellectual property portfolio by covering the administration of AD04, the Company’s investigational drug, as a precision medicine approach for patients with specific genetic markers. The patent claims a method of treating addiction by administering a therapeutically effective amount of AD04 to patients with serotonin-related gene variations, including specific genotypes of HTR3A, HTR3B, and SLC6A4, such as the LL genotype of 5-HTTLPR in combination with variations in rs1150226, rs17614942, and rs1176713. The granted claims include specific genetic profiles associated with treatment efficacy and the corresponding dosing regimens. Specifically for AUD, the patent claims cover a method of treatment for a broad definition of alcohol related disorders including, but not limited to, disorders associated with alcohol use such as alcohol induced or associated anxiety, bi-polar, sexual dysfunction, sleep disorder, or gambling disorder as well as alcohol withdrawal.

“This patent represents yet another significant milestone for Adial Pharmaceuticals as we advance our mission to provide targeted treatments for individuals suffering from alcohol and opioid use disorders,” said Cary Claiborne, Chief Executive Officer of Adial Pharmaceuticals. “By identifying genetic markers associated with AD04 response, we are pioneering a precision medicine approach for AUD that has the potential to enhance treatment efficacy and improve patient outcomes. We remain committed to advancing AD04 through clinical development and regulatory pathways to address the urgent need for effective, personalized addiction treatments.”

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in heavy drinking patients and was recently investigated in the Company’s ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes identified using the Company’s proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. ONWARD showed promising results in reducing heavy drinking in heavy drinking patients, and no overt safety or tolerability concerns. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. Additional information is available at www.adial.com.

If you are interested in exploring partnership opportunities with Adial, we invite you to reach out to us (BD@adialpharma.com) to discuss how our joint efforts can bring about positive change to the millions of patients who are struggling with addiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon various facts and derived utilizing numerous important assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding advancing the Company’s mission to provide targeted treatments for individuals suffering from alcohol and opioid use disorders; and identifying genetic markers associated with AD04 response having the potential to enhance treatment efficacy and improve patient outcomes for AUD. Any forward-looking statements included herein reflect our current views, and they involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, among others, future AD04 trials supporting AUO 4’s ability to enhance treatment efficacy and improve patient outcomes for AUD; our ability to pursue our regulatory strategy, our ability to advance ongoing partnering discussions, our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, our ability to develop strategic partnership opportunities and maintain collaborations, our ability to obtain or maintain the capital or grants necessary to fund our research and development activities, our ability to complete clinical trials on time and achieve desired results and benefits as expected, regulatory limitations relating to our ability to promote or commercialize our product candidates for specific indications, acceptance of our product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of our products, our ability to maintain our license agreements, the continued maintenance and growth of our patent estate and our ability to retain our key employees or maintain our Nasdaq listing. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statement included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman / Alexandra Schilt

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: ADIL@crescendo-ir.com