Cotton Candy Flavor 5-hour ENERGY® Shot Now Exclusively Available at 7-Eleven, Inc.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The makers of 5-hour ENERGY® products are bringing a burst of fun and nostalgia to the checkout counter with the launch of their newest limited-edition Cotton Candy flavor. This exclusive new flavor is available only at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide, adding a sweet spin to the Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY lineup.

"Cotton candy is a flavor that instantly sparks joy. Our product brings back childhood memories while delivering the energy our consumers count on. Besides, who says adults can’t have fun?" said Leah Key, President and COO of Living Essentials, the makers of 5-hour ENERGY. "7-Eleven, Inc. has been a fantastic partner in bringing new flavors to our consumers, and we know they’ll love the sweet boost of our new Cotton Candy shot."

Cotton Candy remains a timeless favorite with nearly 500 million posts on TikTok. Embracing this popularity, 5-hour ENERGY is tapping into the power of nowstalgia – a trend where brands blend nostalgia with modern innovation to create fresh yet familiar experiences. 5-hour ENERGY’s new Cotton Candy flavor reimagines the whimsical sweetness of this classic treat for adult consumers.

"At 7-Eleven, we love providing our customers with new and exciting products that satisfy their cravings and interests," said Jasmeet Chawla, Senior Vice President, Merchandising at 7-Eleven. "Our customers know they can always find new flavor innovations and products in our stores, including those that will keep them energized throughout the day."

The Cotton Candy Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY® shot is available now at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations for a limited time. Fans can also have it delivered straight to their doorstep through the 7NOW® Delivery app, along with thousands of other 7-Eleven favorites. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

About 5-hour ENERGY®

Since launching in 2004, the 5-hour ENERGY® brand and its iconic 2-fl oz. shot has become a household staple for its ability to help you feel alert and get you through whatever each day brings. Find more information about 5-hour ENERGY® products, which are widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets, at 5hourENERGY.com.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

