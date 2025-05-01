On Mother’s Day, Celebrate Mom with $0-Fee BOSS Money Transfers

Newark, NJ, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOSS Money, the remittance and payments brand of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), today announced promotional $0-fee international money transfers for new and existing customers on Mother’s Day.

“BOSS Money has removed money transfer fees for Mother’s Day to make celebrating Moms everywhere easy and economical,” said Michelle Rendo, VP Marketing for BOSS Money. “Mother’s Day is a celebration of connection, love, and appreciation that transcends borders. A transfer on Mother’s Day is a wonderful way to say, ‘Thank you, Mom!’”

New BOSS Money customers can take advantage of $0-fee money transfers on Mother’s Day and every day of the year when using the BOSS Money app with:

$0-fee on the first two (2) transfers to all BOSS Money destination countries;

$0-fee on the first five (5) transfers to Mexico;

$0-fee for unlimited transfers to Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Senegal, and Venezuela.

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 11th in the USA, but on different days in some other nations. To reflect this variation, BOSS Money is offering current BOSS Money customers two (2) $0-fee money transfers to destinations around the world when using the BOSS Money app on the following schedule*:

May 5 to May 11 th -- to all BOSS Money country-destinations with promo code "MOM";

-- to all BOSS Money country-destinations with promo code "MOM"; May 21 to May 25 th -- to the Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Haiti, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, and Madagascar with promo code “MOMMY”;

-- to the Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Haiti, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, and Madagascar with promo code “MOMMY”; May 26 to May 30th -- to Nicaragua with promo code “MAMA”.

To begin a BOSS Money $0-fee transfer and to see details of BOSS Money’s Mother’s Day promotions, use the free BOSS Money app available from the iOS App and Google Play Stores.

To learn more about our low fees, competitive exchange rates and exclusive promotions visit bossmoney.com.

ABOUT BOSS MONEY

BOSS Money’s rapidly expanding international remittance service provides fast, secure and reliable money transfers for residents of the U.S. and Canada to popular destination countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, and South Asia. BOSS Money offers a robust menu of payout options including cash pick-up, mobile money, in-country bank account, and debit card direct deposit. Customers can remit funds through the highly rated BOSS Money and BOSS Revolution apps or through licensed Boss Money retailers.

ABOUT IDT CORPORATION

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech and communications solutions through a portfolio of synergistic businesses: National Retail Solutions (NRS), through its point-of-sale (POS) platform, enables independent retailers to operate more effectively while providing advertisers and marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets; BOSS Money facilitates innovative international remittances and fintech payments solutions; net2phone provides enterprises and organizations with intelligently integrated cloud communications and contact center services across channels and devices; IDT Digital Payments and the BOSS Revolution calling service make sharing prepaid products and services and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable; and, IDT Global and IDT Express enable communications services to provision and manage international voice and SMS messaging.

*Exclusions may apply

