Cyabra to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May

New York, NY, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra Strategy Ltd. (“Cyabra”), a leading AI platform for real-time disinformation detection, today announced its participation at the following investor conferences in May:

20th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Virtual Conference

Participants: Dan Brahmy, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Yael Sandler, Chief Financial Officer.

Format: Company management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Needham representative directly.

When: Monday, May 12.

The Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Innovation EXPO25

Participant: Dan Brahmy, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Format: Company presentation and one-on-one meetings.

When: Wednesday, May 21, in New York, NY, with the company presenting at 11:30am ET.

About Cyabra

Cyabra is a real-time AI-powered platform that uncovers and analyzes online disinformation and misinformation by uncovering fake profiles, harmful narratives, and GenAI content across social media and digital news channels. Cyabra’s AI solutions protect corporations and governments against brand reputation risks, election manipulation, foreign interference, and other online threats. Cyabra’s platform leverages proprietary algorithms and NLP solutions, gathering and analyzing publicly available data to provide clear, actionable insights and real-time alerts that inform critical decision-making. Cyabra uncovers the good, bad, and fake online.

Cyabra has entered into a business combination agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”) with Trailblazer Merger Corporation I (NASDAQ: TBMC) (“Trailblazer”), a blank-check special-purpose acquisition company.

For more information, visit www.cyabra.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR

msegal@ms-ir.com

Media Contact:

Jill Burkes

Jill@cyabra.com

Signal Contact: Jillabra.24

About Trailblazer

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I (Nasdaq: TBMC) is a blank check company formed and entered into a merger, shared exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For more information, visit: www.trailblazermergercorp.com

