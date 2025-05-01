NEW YORK CITY, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more homeowners prioritize better sleep, energy efficiency, and privacy at home, the demand for blackout window treatments continues to grow. This year, Consumer365 has recognized SelectBlinds as a top provider of blackout roller shades for 2025, citing the company’s broad range of customizable options, practical design, and reliable light-blocking performance.

Best Blackout Roller Shades

SelectBlinds - a U.S.-based online retailer known for its wide range of window coverings, including blinds, shades, curtains, and shutters.

The recognition highlights how blackout roller shades have evolved from purely functional products into essential elements of modern home design. With more households prioritizing healthy sleep environments, energy savings, and noise reduction, blackout window treatments have become an integral part of everyday living. SelectBlinds' broad selection of customizable options reflects this shift, offering products that cater to both lifestyle needs and aesthetic preferences.

Among the products reviewed, SelectBlinds’ Classic Vinyl Blackout Roller Shades were praised for their effective light-blocking performance, easy maintenance, and moisture resistance, making them suitable not only for bedrooms and nurseries but also for kitchens and high-traffic spaces. Consumer365 noted that the vinyl material’s durability and the availability of a wide selection of colors provided homeowners with both practicality and design flexibility.

The Select Blackout Roller Shades were also commended for their minimalist design and near-total light blocking capabilities, effectively reducing glare and improving sleep quality. Consumer365 highlighted these shades as a strong option for individuals seeking sleek, custom-crafted solutions that blend seamlessly into modern interiors.

Meanwhile, the Classic Fabric Room Darkening Roller Shades were recognized for their ability to soften incoming light while maintaining a comfortable, cozy atmosphere. These shades appealed to consumers looking for a balance between aesthetics and performance.

Consumer365’s review also underscored one of SelectBlinds' core strengths: customization. All blackout roller shades are available in precise sizing options to fit any window dimension, ensuring a professional, seamless appearance.

Homeowners can tailor their selections with lift styles like cordless or motorized controls, choose between standard or reverse rolls, and upgrade to cassette headrails for a clean, integrated finish. Select models can also integrate with smart home systems, allowing users to control their shades via app or voice command for greater convenience.

The report also noted that SelectBlinds’ range extends beyond its top-selling models. The retailer carries blackout shades from established brands such as LEVOLOR® and Laura Ashley®, offering consumers even more choices across different design preferences and price points.

Industry data points to a growing consumer demand for window treatments that offer both technical performance and style versatility. Blackout roller shades, once considered primarily utilitarian, have evolved into a design feature that can enhance the overall aesthetic of a space. As open-concept homes, larger windows, and an emphasis on natural light continue to define residential design trends, effective window coverings that allow for selective light control have become increasingly important.

The strong showing of SelectBlinds in Consumer365’s rankings reflects the brand’s ability to meet these broader market demands without sacrificing quality or affordability. Current discounts on featured blackout roller shades further support accessibility, offering customers the opportunity to invest in premium window treatments while staying within budget.

About Consumer365: Consumer365 provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Consumer365 may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.