Unmanned Drones Carrying Bathymetric Lidar Systems Being Utilized to Cover Larger Areas Quickly

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - LIDAR is being used in more industries across all markets and in many environments… one of which is water. People have studied the underwater depth of river, sea, and ocean floors for thousands of years to be able to safely navigate boats through the water. Today, such depth measurements are done using advanced technology that includes either sound (sonar), or laser pulses (LiDAR). The study of underwater topographies is called bathymetry, whereas studying underwater depths is known under terms such as seafloor mapping or imaging. According to a recent report from Precedence Research the global LiDAR market, including bathymetric LiDAR, is projected to reach a substantial $13.74 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 21.56% from 2024 to 2033. This growth is driven by increased adoption in various sectors, including autonomous vehicles, infrastructure development, and environmental applications like forestry and flood modeling. A recent article by an industry insider said: “Bathymetric LiDAR was first used to detect submarines. However, many more applications have been developed that use bathymetric LiDAR as a result of advancing sensor technology. With smaller platforms including unmanned drones and small helicopters that can carry heavier payloads, bathymetric LiDAR systems can cover large areas quickly and capture accurate 3D data that includes the seabed and surrounding terrain of different water bodies. Over time, bathymetric LiDAR has proven to be a fast, reliable, accurate, and safe technique for rapidly mapping nearshore waters, beaches, coastal engineering structures, and more. Compared to traditional methods, such as sonar-based systems or manual depth soundings, bathymetric LiDAR can generate more detailed and precise maps of underwater topography. It also allows for seamless mapping of both water and surrounding land, with the ability to reach up to three times the visible water depth.” Active Companies in the drone industry today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY), Ouster, Inc. (NASDAQ: OUST).

The article continued: “The advantage of using green light for bathymetric LiDAR is that it penetrates further into the water than other frequencies, to capture deeper depths that standard bathymetry methods may miss. Green light also scatters less off suspended particles than other wavelengths, reducing inaccuracies caused by suspended sediment or algae in the water column. Bathymetric LiDAR is also a more sustainable and safer option for underwater mapping as it doesn’t require expensive and fuel-consuming survey vessels, or people entering the water. These might get lost or injured during surveys, while the use of bathymetric LiDAR sensors eliminates such potential risks. Bathymetric LiDAR technology offers rapid, accurate, and cost-effective data collection for hydrographic surveying, which involves measuring the physical features of water bodies (depth, currents, and underwater topography). Using bathymetric LiDAR, submerged archeological sites are found and studied, such as ancient shipwrecks and submerged settlements.”

ZenaTech’s (NASDAQ:ZENA) Drone as a Service (DaaS) Offerings Expand to Bathymetric Surveys for Underwater Terrain Mapping for Commercial and Government Customers - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces its DaaS offerings have expanded to include bathymetric surveys, a specialized method of mapping underwater terrain using drones equipped with sonar. These surveys are important for critical underwater depth and contour data to support maintenance, dredging, environmental planning, and aquatic development for both commercial and government customers.

ZenaTech’s DaaS bathymetric surveys are now available in South Florida through the recently acquired Wallace Surveying where the team has both golf course and Intracoastal Waterway project relationships and surveying expertise. Utilizing advanced sonar and ZenaDrone drones, high-resolution underwater maps help customers make informed decisions ─ from enhanced water management and lake and channel design strategies, to ensuring long-term sustainability.

“The Wallace team brings key customer relationships and bathymetric survey expertise that will enhance our national DaaS drone offerings. Bathymetric surveys using aerial drones offer faster, safer, and more cost-effective data collection, especially in hard-to-reach or hazardous environments. Unlike conventional manned survey vessel methods, drones require fewer personnel, reduce operational risks, and can access shallow or narrow areas with greater precision,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

According to DataIntelo market research, the global Bathymetry Survey Sonar Market was valued at approximately $1.2 billion in 2023, this market is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. This encompasses sonar systems utilized in bathymetric surveys, including those deployed on drones.

ZenaTech’s DaaS business will incorporate the ZenaDrone 1000 and the IQ series of multifunction autonomous drones to provide a variety of service solutions from land surveys to power line inspections or power washing, made accessible and cost effective through an Uber-like business model on a regular subscription or pay-per-use basis. Customers can conveniently access drones for eliminating manual or time-consuming tasks achieving superior results, such as for surveying, inspections, security and law enforcement, or precision farming applications, without having to buy, operate, or maintain the drones themselves.

The DaaS business model offers customers such as government agencies, real estate developers, construction firms, farmers or energy companies reduced upfront costs as there is no need to purchase expensive drones, as well as convenience, as there is no need to manage maintenance and operation. The model also offers scalability to use more often or less often based on business needs and enables access to advanced drone technology sensors or attachments without the need for specialized training. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain autonomous systems, recently announced it has been awarded a $46.6M contract by the Italian Ministry of Defence (MOD) for the delivery of its JUMP® 20 vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) medium uncrewed aircraft system (MUAS). The five-year contract encompasses the procurement of JUMP 20 air vehicles, engineering services, initial sustainment and onsite technical support – ensuring rapid fielding and operational readiness from day one.

JUMP 20 is a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), fixed-wing UAS with 30 pounds of payload capacity, 13+ hours of endurance and an operational range of 185 km (115 mi). Purpose-built for expeditionary operations, the system can be stored and transported with ease and autonomously launched and recovered without personnel intervention, making it ideal for dynamic on-the-move operations.

In a new whitepaper, Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY), says that emerging cost-effective precision strike solutions that can be safely recovered and reused offer a strong alternative to more commonly deployed ‘One-Way Attack’ or First Person View (FPV) drones.

In the new paper, USE IT, DON’T LOSE IT: The Case for Recoverable and Reusable Loitering Munitions, FLIR Defense argues that newer, advanced loitering munition unmanned aircraft systems (LMUAS) are better suited to support operations in the ‘atmospheric littoral.’ An emerging strategic concept, the atmospheric littoral describes the very low-altitude airspace (up to several hundred feet above ground level) which, if controlled, can significantly enhance the ground maneuver of combat units.

Ouster, Inc. (NASDAQ: OUST) recently announced the launch of a cloud portal for Ouster Gemini, its digital lidar perception platform for security, intelligent transportation systems, crowd analytics, and logistics. With the cloud portal, users can seamlessly configure, manage, and view all of their on-premise Ouster Gemini lidar deployments through a unified interface.

Ouster Gemini combines Ouster's 3D digital lidar with AI-powered perception software to accurately detect, classify, and track people and vehicles, even in adverse weather or low light conditions. The solution offers seamless integration with video management systems and traffic controllers, delivering high-performance real-time 3D situational awareness to enhance security, safety, and operational efficiency.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), an industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems, recently announced the formation of its Public Safety Advisory Board. This new initiative reinforces Draganfly’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge, mission-critical technologies that support enforcement and public safety agencies worldwide. Renowned global public safety expert and Homeland Security advisor Paul Goldenberg will serve as the inaugural Chair of the Board.

With more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement, global security, and national intelligence, Goldenberg brings unparalleled expertise to the role. Recently named America’s Most Influential Person in Homeland Security, he has advised U.S. Presidents, members of Congress, and international security bodies on counterterrorism, cybercrime, and public safety. As a former senior member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Advisory Council (HSAC), Goldenberg led pivotal initiatives, including the DHS Cybersecurity Task Force and the Countering Foreign Influence Task Force. He currently serves as Chief Advisor for Policy and International Policing at the Rutgers University Miller Center on Policing, a Distinguished Visiting Fellow for Transnational Security at the University of Ottawa, and a member of the National Sheriffs’ Association Southern Border Security Committee.

