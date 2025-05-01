AirTera℠ Acquires Safety and Security Instruction (SSi), Creating Aviation’s First Unified Platform for Identity, Safety, Security, and Dynamic Training

PHOENIX, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AirTera℠, the service mark of NATA Compliance Services (NATA CS), announced the acquisition of Safety and Security Instruction (SSi), a premier provider of learning management systems (LMS) and airport-specific training content for the aviation industry. This move positions AirTera℠ as the most comprehensive, real-time platform for security, identity management, safety oversight, and automated training in the aviation ecosystem.

Through this strategic acquisition, AirTera℠ now unites the capabilities of NATA CS, Soar SMS, and SSi, delivering an unmatched platform that empowers airports, air operators, and ground facilities to streamline credentialing, compliance, and training—while increasing cybersecurity, reducing liability, and dramatically improving operational efficiency.

“With SSi, we’re not just expanding our training footprint, we're unlocking a new level of connected capability across our ecosystem,” says Jiri Marousek, President and CEO of AirTera℠. “AirTera℠ now brings together the tools aviation customers need to manage personnel identity, security, safety, and training from one real-time platform—designed for today’s regulatory demands and tomorrow’s innovation.”

A Seamless Fusion of Innovation and Industry Expertise

Founded in Phoenix, AZ, SSi has long been a trusted leader in aviation training delivery and content development, serving commercial airports, Fixed Base Operators (FBOs), and operators with high-quality LMS capabilities tailored for regulated environments. As part of AirTera℠, SSi’s training solutions will integrate seamlessly with tools for biometric-based identity management, credentialing, compliance automation, and safety oversight.

“SSi has always been driven by the mission to make airports safer, smarter, and more prepared,” says Lorena de Rodriguez, CEO and founder of SSi, now Vice President of Airport Development at AirTera℠. “Joining AirTera℠ means our customers gain access to a broader, more powerful platform—without sacrificing the tailored service, flexibility, or content quality they know us for. Together, we’re delivering something truly transformative for airport operations.”

Key Benefits for Customers

The combined platform now offers:

Integrated Identity Management System (IDMS): Credentialing, biometric verification, and access control—all linked to training and compliance

Credentialing, biometric verification, and access control—all linked to training and compliance Real-Time Compliance & Security Oversight: Including Transportation Security Administration (TSA)-aligned workflows, Criminal History Records Checks/Security Threat Assessment (CHRC/STA) tracking, and audit readiness

Including Transportation Security Administration (TSA)-aligned workflows, Criminal History Records Checks/Security Threat Assessment (CHRC/STA) tracking, and audit readiness Robust Safety and Security Management: Advanced safety analytics and incident reporting via the Safety Management System (SMS)

Advanced safety analytics and incident reporting via the Safety Management System (SMS) Scalable, Aviation-Specific Training: interactive Learning System (iLS) technology and industry-developed courseware

interactive Learning System (iLS) technology and industry-developed courseware Cross-Platform Compatibility: Continued support for existing IDMS and safety systems, plus the option to integrate into the unified AirTera℠ environment



This convergence of services and technologies enables faster onboarding, stronger audit performance, simplified personnel oversight, and improved risk posture—all from a single, modern interface.

About AirTera℠

A service mark of NATA Compliance Services, AirTera℠ is the unified identity, security, safety and compliance platform. Built to meet the evolving demands of TSA, DOT and FAA regulations, AirTera℠ offers background checks, credentialing, real-time compliance management, biometric services, safety reporting, and now industry-leading LMS and training content in one secure platform. Learn more: https://airtera.com

About Safety and Security Instruction (SSi)

Based in Phoenix, AZ, SSi is a leading provider of aviation-specific training content and learning management systems. The company delivers scalable, flexible training platforms and customized content to support regulatory and operational readiness across airports, FBOs, and aviation service providers. Learn more: https://www.ssinstruction.com

