Eleos Advances Comprehensive Behavioral Health Product Capabilities

The new Eleos Documentation experience brings industry-leading augmented intelligence tools to more behavioral health use cases, 150+ languages, and rural or offline care settings

Eleos dives deeper into Spring product updates and AI governance and security at NatCon25

PHILADELPHIA, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eleos, the leading AI platform in behavioral health, will officially unveil the latest round of agentic AI product expansions during NatCon25, the National Council for Mental Wellbeing’s annual conference, next week in Philadelphia. Eleos remains the only AI company to have earned a Gold Tier partnership with the National Council.

Following the company’s Series C raise of $60M and the launch of Eleos Compliance in early 2025, Eleos has revamped its leading documentation product. A number of highly anticipated enhancements will be showcased as part of the new Eleos Documentation experience. With this product expansion, Eleos advances its mission to alleviate administrative burdens for every behavioral healthcare provider — regardless of note type, specialty or setting.

Backed by the latest advancements in multimodal large language models (MM-LLMs), the new Eleos Documentation experience features a sidebar panel that hovers seamlessly alongside the user’s electronic health record (EHR). Through the sidebar, users can click a button to capture audio from live sessions, whether virtual or in-person, eliminating the need for any third-party tools or external devices for audio capture. By capturing live sessions or entering a few bullet points of text summarizing a session, providers can quickly and easily populate note fields with accurate, clinically relevant AI-generated content — drastically reducing documentation time while improving client-provider engagement. The new Eleos Documentation experience also offers:

Universal one-on-one session support – From psychiatry to case management and intake to assessment, Eleos Documentation can support the narrative portion of documentation for virtually any individual behavioral health session type.

– From psychiatry to case management and intake to assessment, Eleos Documentation can support the narrative portion of documentation for virtually any individual behavioral health session type. Multi-language support – Eleos Documentation is now compatible with over 150 languages, further supporting culturally competent care and accurate documentation across a variety of populations.

– Eleos Documentation is now compatible with over 150 languages, further supporting culturally competent care and accurate documentation across a variety of populations. Offline documentation – Providers working in rural and field-based care settings can now access mobile offline documentation on the go, with all note content automatically syncing to the EHR the next time they log in.



“Providers across the behavioral health spectrum are facing growing client demand and financial strain, especially in light of recent funding uncertainty at the state and federal level,” said Alon Joffe, Co-founder and CEO of Eleos. “Effective documentation tools that can operate in a variety of care settings — especially where internet connectivity is limited — are essential for our partner organizations. As we continue to expand into different segments of the post-acute behavioral health space, we remain committed to driving product advancements that meet the real-world needs of all behavioral health providers, regardless of where and how they practice, with cutting-edge AI systems.”

The National Council for Mental Wellbeing estimates that 93% of behavioral health workers experience burnout, and more than a third spend most of their time on administrative tasks rather than client care. With more than 160 million Americans living in areas with mental health professional shortages, the industry cannot afford to lose more workers to burnout and job dissatisfaction.

Deployed in behavioral health organizations across more than 30 states, Eleos is the most-used AI solution in behavioral health. Its suite of AI-powered documentation and compliance solutions have been proven to reduce documentation time by more than 70%, double client engagement and drive 3–4x better treatment outcomes.

Eleos will dive deeper into the full range of new product features and functionality at NatCon25. Additionally, Eleos leaders and customer partners are leading sessions on AI governance, ethics, and data security as part of the conference’s educational programming.

The company is also previewing its original documentary film, Who Cares? , an exploration of the inefficiencies, bureaucratic barriers and systemic challenges facing behavioral health providers, the organizations they work for, and the communities they serve.

Click here to learn more or book an onsite meeting at NatCon25.

About Eleos

At Eleos, we believe the path to better behavioral healthcare is paved with provider-focused technology. Our purpose-built AI platform streamlines documentation, simplifies compliance and surfaces deep care insights to drive better client outcomes. Created using the industry’s largest database of real-world behavioral health sessions and fine-tuned by our in-house clinical experts, our AI tools are scientifically proven to reduce documentation time by more than 70%, boost client engagement by 2x and improve symptom reduction by 3–4x. With Eleos, behavioral health providers are free to focus less on administrative tasks and more on what got them into this field in the first place: caring for their clients.

Media Contact

Amanda Wells

awells@sloanepr.com