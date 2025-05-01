Canadians Come Together in Support of People Living with Multiple Sclerosis this MS Awareness Month

Toronto, ON, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May is MS Awareness Month and MS Canada invites all Canadians to come together in raising awareness and funds in support of people affected by multiple sclerosis (MS). On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed with MS every day and the need for support and research has never been more important. Canadians are encouraged to get involved by participating, fundraising or volunteering in any of MS Canada’s events and activities taking place throughout the month of May.

“Canada has one of the highest rates of MS worldwide, it’s Canada’s disease. MS Awareness Month highlights the reality of life for the over 90,000 Canadians who live with this disease, and the many more who are diagnosed every day in this country,” says Dr. Pamela Valentine, President and CEO of MS Canada. “Incredible progress in MS diagnosis, treatments, care and health outcomes are made possible because of increased awareness and fundraising, but there is so much more to be done. Throughout May, Canadians can join in to support fellow Canadians, friends, family and neighbours, who are affected by MS.”

Canadians can go to mscanada.ca/msawarenessmonth, to find MS Awareness Month information and ways to get involved. On the website, visitors can hear real life stories from people diagnosed with MS, download promotional items for do-it-yourself awareness, and learn more about MS.

Ways to Get Involved this May

MS Walk (May 25) : Join thousands of Canadians taking part in one of 50+ MS Walks across the country and rally your family, friends and neighbours to show their support for the MS community. Find a location near you or register to participate virtually at mswalks.ca.

: Join thousands of Canadians taking part in one of 50+ MS Walks across the country and rally your family, friends and neighbours to show their support for the MS community. Find a location near you or register to participate virtually at mswalks.ca. The May 50K (May 1-31) : Accomplish 50K your way. Run, walk, or roll 50 kilometers throughout May while spreading awareness and raising funds for critical MS research. Sign up at themay50k.ca.

: Accomplish 50K your way. Run, walk, or roll 50 kilometers throughout May while spreading awareness and raising funds for critical MS research. Sign up at themay50k.ca. Digital Carnation Pinning and World MS Day (May 30) : On World MS Day—a global day of solidarity for the nearly 3 million people living with MS worldwide—take part in the Digital Carnation Pinning campaign on social media to help raise awareness about MS and advocate for increased research funding and access to care.

: On World MS Day—a global day of solidarity for the nearly 3 million people living with MS worldwide—take part in the Digital Carnation Pinning campaign on social media to help raise awareness about MS and advocate for increased research funding and access to care. We Challenge MS (all-year round) : Turn your hobby or passion into purpose. Organize your own fundraising initiative through the We Challenge MS platform and spread greater awareness in your community.

: Turn your hobby or passion into purpose. Organize your own fundraising initiative through the We Challenge MS platform and spread greater awareness in your community. Raise Awareness: Share accurate information about the disease to help others understand more about MS. Download the MS poster, fact sheet, social media graphics and other resources from the MS Awareness Month Toolkit on the MS Awareness Month website.

The most common barrier to early diagnosis is a lack of awareness of MS symptoms. Early diagnosis not only allows for earlier treatment, lifestyle adjustments and care, it can also support brain health in the long term by minimizing disease activity and delaying disability progression, improving one’s quality of life.

“When I was diagnosed in 2015, I didn’t even know what MS was,” said Richard Fabregui, MS Canada Ambassador. “But the support system I’ve found in my friends, family and the MS community has made all the difference. My MS journey has also taught me the importance of advocacy—especially when it comes to early diagnosis—and MS Awareness Month is the perfect opportunity for everyone to get involved. It’s a recognition of the progress we’ve made and a reminder of the work that lies ahead.”

For more information on MS Awareness Month and how to get involved, including how to access the new MS Awareness Month Toolkit, visit mscanada.ca/msawarenessmonth.

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a neurological disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49. MS is a continuous disease process that progresses through different stages over time, and everyone experiences it differently as severity, symptoms and response to treatment can vary from one person to the next. The unpredictable, episodic yet progressive nature of MS makes it particularly challenging to maintain an adequate quality of life.