Resmed Acquires VirtuOx

SAN DIEGO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), the leading health technology company focused on sleep, breathing, and care delivered in the home, today announced it has acquired VirtuOx, a leading independent diagnostic testing facility (IDTF) for sleep, respiratory, and cardiac conditions.

The acquisition reflects Resmed’s commitment to improving the way care is delivered—by making it more accessible, more coordinated, and more patient friendly. With VirtuOx’s at-home diagnostic services, Resmed will be better positioned to support patients earlier in their journey and help healthcare providers and homecare companies deliver care in a simpler, more connected way.

VirtuOx’s virtual testing platform helps reduce barriers to diagnosis, offering fast, flexible, and affordable options for patients—particularly those with sleep-disordered breathing or other conditions that are often underdiagnosed. For people suspected of having obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a more streamlined, digital-first experience can make the difference between following through on testing and treatment—or falling out of the care pathway entirely.

“This is about creating a simpler, more connected pathway to care,” said Justin Leong, Chief Product Officer at Resmed. “By integrating VirtuOx’s diagnostic capabilities into our ecosystem, we can help accelerate the time between evaluation and treatment, reduce drop-off, and help more people access the life-changing benefits of therapy for sleep apnea and related conditions.”

This acquisition strengthens Resmed’s ability to partner with healthcare providers to help streamline the diagnostic process and alleviate current bottlenecks, while expanding collaboration with home medical equipment providers to efficiently and expeditiously support patients to start treatment. It further enhances the company’s ability to serve healthcare providers with integrated tools that improve care coordination, patient engagement, and outcomes.

“VirtuOx and Resmed are aligned in our focus to simplify healthcare and expand access,” said Steve Lica, CEO of VirtuOx. “Joining Resmed gives us the opportunity to scale our impact, reach and help more patients, and keep innovating on behalf of the providers and health systems we serve.”

The acquisition supports a growing demand for home-based care—driven by increased awareness, convenience, and digital innovation. It also creates opportunities to expand into adjacent areas such as insomnia, while deepening Resmed’s relationships with physicians, sleep labs, and home medical equipment providers.

VirtuOx will operate as a fully owned subsidiary of Resmed following the transaction, continuing to serve partners and patients under its existing brand in the near term. The VirtuOx leadership team will remain in place and continue to drive the company’s growth and innovation strategy.

Financial terms are not being disclosed, as the acquisition is not material to Resmed’s financial results.

About Resmed

Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) creates life-changing health technologies that people love. We’re relentlessly committed to pioneering innovative technology to empower millions of people in 140 countries to live happier, healthier lives. Our AI-powered digital health solutions, cloud-connected devices and intelligent software make home healthcare more personalized, accessible and effective. Ultimately, Resmed envisions a world where every person can achieve their full potential through better sleep and breathing, with care delivered in their own home. Learn more about how we’re redefining sleep health at Resmed.com and follow @Resmed.

About VirtuOx

VirtuOx is a software-enabled independent diagnostic testing facility and provider of technology solutions to facilitate in-home and remote testing services for sleep, respiratory, cardiac, and other health conditions across the United States.

