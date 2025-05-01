Dupixent® (dupilumab) Data Presented at ATS Reinforce Impact of Targeting Key Type 2 Inflammation Drivers to Improve Outcomes for Chronic Respiratory Diseases

24 abstracts, including 1 oral presentation and 4 late-breaking posters on Dupixent, to showcase new clinical and real-world analyses in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma

COPD data from the landmark Phase 3 trials will highlight Dupixent impact on lung function and health-related quality of life across broad populations of patients with type 2 inflammation

Asthma abstracts include late-breaking data on mucus burden and the first presentation of efficacy results from a Phase 2 trial designed to study Dupixent in allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA) in patients with asthma

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced 24 abstracts on Dupixent® (dupilumab) clinical data and real-world analyses in respiratory diseases will be presented at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference 2025 being held from May 18 to 21 in San Francisco, California. The abstracts, presented in collaboration with Sanofi, demonstrate the benefit of targeting IL-4 and IL-13 to address type 2 inflammation in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma – chronic respiratory diseases that can impair lung function and impact daily life.

“The data presented at ATS demonstrate Regeneron’s commitment to advancing the scientific understanding of type 2 inflammation across chronic respiratory diseases to ultimately transform care and quality of life for as many appropriate patients as possible,” said Jennifer Maloney, M.D., Therapeutic Area Lead of Immune, Inflammation, and Infectious Disease Global Development at Regeneron. “Among our 24 abstracts at ATS are the latest results from the Dupixent COPD program, which include new analyses of its impact on critical disease measures such as lung function in broad patient populations with type 2 inflammation. We also look forward to sharing new asthma insights in both adult and pediatric populations.”

COPD data assess Dupixent impact on lung function and exacerbations in COPD, including patients with or without emphysema

Notable abstracts in COPD will highlight new results from the pivotal landmark Phase 3 BOREAS and NOTUS trials, including analyses demonstrating Dupixent reduced exacerbations and improved lung function regardless of whether patients had emphysema. In the pivotal COPD trials, the majority of patients had chronic bronchitis (≥95%) and ≥30% had emphysema. Additional data being presented also demonstrate Dupixent improved multiple spirometry measures of lung function that were sustained through 52 weeks, compared to placebo.

Furthermore, a late-breaking poster of a win-ratio post-hoc analysis will assess the likelihood of avoiding a composite of events including death, hospitalization, worsening symptoms and lung function decline in the COPD pivotal trials by comparing each patient on Dupixent to each patient on placebo.

The safety results from BOREAS and NOTUS COPD trials were generally consistent with the known safety profile of Dupixent in its other approved indications. In pooled data from both trials, the most common adverse events (AEs; ≥2%) more frequently observed with Dupixent than placebo were viral infection, headache, nasopharyngitis, back pain, diarrhea, arthralgia, urinary tract infection, local administration reaction, rhinitis, eosinophilia, toothache and gastritis.

Asthma data reinforce impact of Dupixent on mucus burden, exacerbations and disease control

A late-breaking poster on the VESTIGE imaging trial will highlight that Dupixent reduced mucus burden, compared to placebo, as measured by mucus plug scores and volume regardless of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) levels. An analysis of the VOYAGE trial also shows that, in children aged 6 to 11 years, Dupixent reduced exacerbations and improved disease control regardless of how long they had the disease.

The safety results in the asthma trials were generally consistent with the known safety profile of Dupixent in moderate-to-severe asthma, with the addition of helminth infections in the VOYAGE trial. In VOYAGE, the most common AEs more frequently observed with Dupixent than placebo were injection site reactions, viral upper respiratory tract infections and eosinophilia. In VESTIGE, the most common AEs (≥5%) more frequently observed with Dupixent than placebo included COVID-19 and injection site reactions.



Results will also be shared for the first time in an oral presentation from the Phase 2 AIRED trial evaluating the impact of Dupixent on lung function, exacerbations and health-related quality of life in adults and adolescents with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA) and asthma. ABPA is a progressive lung disease caused by hypersensitivity to a fungal microorganism that can live in the airways of patients with breathing disorders like asthma.

The full list of Regeneron and Sanofi presentations at ATS includes:

Abstract Title Presentation Number Presenting Author Presentation Date and Time (PT) COPD Stability of Blood

Eosinophil Counts in

Patients With Chronic

Obstructive Pulmonary

Disease (COPD) and

Type 2 Inflammation in

the BOREAS and

NOTUS Trials #P660

Late-Breaking Poster Presentation Bafadhel, M. Tuesday, May 20

11:30 AM-1:15 PM Use of Systemic

Corticosteroids and

Antibiotics in Patients

with Chronic Obstructive

Pulmonary Disease

(COPD) and Type 2

Inflammation Receiving

Dupilumab #P659

Late-Breaking Poster Presentation Bafadhel, M. Tuesday, May 20

11:30 AM-1:15 PM Win Ratio Analysis of

BOREAS and NOTUS:

Faster Trials, Clearer

Wins for Patients with

Chronic Obstructive

Pulmonary Disease With

Type 2 Inflammation #P1017

Late-Breaking Poster Presentation Ramakrishnan, S. Sunday, May 18

11:30 AM-1:15 PM Impact of Dupilumab

Treatment on Lung

Function in Patients with

Chronic Obstructive

Pulmonary Disease

(COPD) and Type 2

Inflammation #P946

Poster Presentation Bafadhel, M. Monday, May 19

11:30-1:15 PM Assessing the Risks of

Exacerbations and

Mortality Among COPD

Patients in the Global

Initiative for Chronic

Obstructive Lung Disease

Category E Based on

Blood Eosinophils Level

and Smoking Status #P617

Poster Presentation Bhatt, S.P. Monday, May 19

9:15-11:15 AM Dupilumab Efficacy in

Patients with Chronic

Obstructive Pulmonary

Disease (COPD) and

Type 2 Inflammation With

and Without Emphysema #P1420

Poster Presentation Bhatt, S.P. Sunday, May 18

11:30 AM-1:15 PM



Dupilumab Efficacy in

Patients with Chronic

Obstructive Pulmonary

Disease (COPD) with

Type 2 Inflammation

Across Baseline

Eosinophil Counts #P1419

Poster Presentation Christenson, S.A. Sunday, May 18

11:30 AM-1:15 PM Reduction of

Exacerbations According

to Type 2 Inflammatory

Biomarkers With

Dupilumab Treatment in

Patients with Chronic

Obstructive Pulmonary

Disease (COPD) #P1418

Poster Presentation Couillard, S. Sunday, May 18

11:30 AM-1:15 PM Dupilumab Improves

Lung Function in Patients

with Chronic Obstructive

Pulmonary Disease

(COPD) and Type 2

Inflammation: A Pooled

Analysis from The Phase

3 NOTUS and BOREAS Trials #P1411

Poster Presentation Han, M.K. Sunday, May 18

11:30 AM-1:15 PM Dupilumab Efficacy on

Chronic Obstructive

Pulmonary Disease

(COPD) Exacerbations

and Lung Function by

Cough and Sputum

Score: Pooled Results

from Phase 3 BOREAS

and NOTUS #P1018

Poster Presentation Hanania, N.A. Monday, May 19

2:15-4:15 PM Assessment of Symptom

Burden and Related

Quality of Life in GOLD E

COPD Patients in the

United States via a Real-

world Cross-sectional

Survey #P955

Poster Presentation Herrera, E.M. Monday, May 19

11:30 AM-1:15 PM Symptom Burden and

COPD Quality of Life by

Smoking Status and

Eosinophil Level: A

United States Cross-

Sectional Survey #P956

Poster Presentation Herrera, E.M. Monday, May 19

11:30 AM-1:15 PM Variability of Eosinophil

Levels Over Time in

Chronic Obstructive

Pulmonary Disease

Patients Within an

Integrated Healthcare

Delivery System #P261

Poster Presentation Mularski, R.A. Monday, May 19

11:30 AM-1:15 PM Type 2 Inflammatory

Biomarkers and Lung

Function Improvement in

Patients with Chronic

Obstructive Pulmonary

Disease (COPD)

Receiving Placebo

Therapy #P1533

Poster Presentation Ramakrishnan, S. Sunday, May 18

11:30 AM-1:15 PM Dupilumab Efficacy in

Patients With Chronic

Obstructive Pulmonary

Disease (COPD) and

Type 2 Inflammation by

Evaluating Respiratory

Symptoms in COPD (E-

RS:COPD)

Breathlessness And St.

George's Respiratory

Questionnaire (SGRQ)

Activity Scores #P949

Poster Presentation Singh, D. Monday, May 19

11:30 AM-1:15 PM Impact of Dupilumab on

Type 2 Inflammatory

Biomarkers in Patients

with Chronic Obstructive

Pulmonary Disease

(COPD) #P1532

Poster Presentation Singh, D. Sunday, May 18

11:30 AM-1:15 PM ABPA and Asthma Dupilumab Improves

Lung Function, Asthma

Control and Exacerbation

Frequency in Allergic

Bronchopulmonary

Aspergillosis - Results

from the Phase 2

LIBERTY ABPA AIRED

Study Session C14

Mini Symposium

Oral Presentation Bourdin, A. Tuesday, May 20

9:15-9:27 AM Asthma Association Between

Baseline Fractional

Exhaled Nitric Oxide and

Mucus Response in

Patients With

Uncontrolled Moderate-

To-Severe Asthma

Treated With Dupilumab

in the Vestige Study #P665

Late-Breaking Poster Presentation Bourdin, A. Tuesday, May 20

11:30 AM-1:15 PM Characteristics of

Patients with Severe

Asthma Initiating

Dupilumab in a Real-

World Setting: The

REVEAL Registry #P1436

Poster Presentation Al-Ahmad, M.S. Sunday, May 18

11:30 AM-1:15 PM Impact of Dupilumab on

Type 2 Inflammatory

Biomarkers in Asthma by

Clinical Remission Status #P1024

Poster Presentation Brusselle, G.G. Monday, May 19

2:15-4:15 PM Association Between

Improvements in Mucus

Score and Volume and

Changes in Type 2

Biomarkers in Patients

with Moderate-To-Severe

Asthma Receiving

Dupilumab in the Vestige

Study #P1428

Poster Presentation Castro, M. Sunday, May 18

11:30 AM-1:15 PM Dupilumab Improves

Health-related Quality of

Life and Asthma Control

in Patients With and

Without Coexisting Type

2 Conditions: Results

from the RAPID Study #P1441

Poster Presentation Côté, A. Sunday, May 18

11:30 AM-1:15 PM Dupilumab Reduces

Exacerbations and

Improves Asthma Control

in Children Regardless of

Asthma Duration #P1416

Poster Presentation Phipatanakul, W. Sunday, May 18

11:30 AM-1:15 PM Safety and Efficacy of

Dupilumab in Adults and

Adolescents with Asthma

in the RAPID Registry #P1412

Poster Presentation Lugogo, N.L. Sunday, May 18

11:30 AM-1:15 PM



About Dupixent

Dupixent, which was invented using Regeneron’s proprietary VelocImmune® technology, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the signaling of the interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13) pathways and is not an immunosuppressant. The Dupixent development program has shown significant clinical benefit and a decrease in type 2 inflammation in Phase 3 trials, establishing that IL-4 and IL-13 are two of the key and central drivers of the type 2 inflammation that plays a major role in multiple related and often co-morbid diseases.

Dupixent has received regulatory approvals in more than 60 countries in one or more indications including certain patients with atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), prurigo nodularis, chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in different age populations. More than 1,000,000 patients are being treated with Dupixent globally.1

About Regeneron’s VelocImmune Technology

Regeneron's VelocImmune technology utilizes a proprietary genetically engineered mouse platform endowed with a genetically humanized immune system to produce optimized fully human antibodies. When Regeneron's co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer George D. Yancopoulos was a graduate student with his mentor Frederick W. Alt in 1985, they were the first to envision making such a genetically humanized mouse, and Regeneron has spent decades inventing and developing VelocImmune and related VelociSuite® technologies. Dr. Yancopoulos and his team have used VelocImmune technology to create a substantial proportion of all original, FDA-approved fully human monoclonal antibodies. This includes Dupixent® (dupilumab), Libtayo® (cemiplimab-rwlc), Praluent® (alirocumab), Kevzara® (sarilumab), Evkeeza® (evinacumab-dgnb), Inmazeb® (atoltivimab, maftivimab and odesivimab-ebgn) and Veopoz® (pozelimab-bbfg). In addition, REGEN-COV® (casirivimab and imdevimab) had been authorized by the FDA during the COVID-19 pandemic until 2024.

Dupilumab Development Program

Dupilumab is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi under a global collaboration agreement. To date, dupilumab has been studied across more than 60 clinical trials involving more than 10,000 patients with various chronic diseases driven in part by type 2 inflammation.

In addition to the currently approved indications, Regeneron and Sanofi are studying dupilumab in a broad range of diseases driven by type 2 inflammation or other allergic processes in Phase 3 trials, including chronic pruritus of unknown origin, bullous pemphigoid and lichen simplex chronicus. These potential uses of dupilumab are currently under clinical investigation, and the safety and efficacy in these conditions have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.

U.S. INDICATIONS

DUPIXENT is a prescription medicine used:

to treat adults and children 6 months of age and older with moderate-to-severe eczema (atopic dermatitis or AD) that is not well controlled with prescription therapies used on the skin (topical), or who cannot use topical therapies. DUPIXENT can be used with or without topical corticosteroids. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with atopic dermatitis under 6 months of age.

with other asthma medicines for the maintenance treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic or oral steroid dependent asthma in adults and children 6 years of age and older whose asthma is not controlled with their current asthma medicines. DUPIXENT helps prevent severe asthma attacks (exacerbations) and can improve your breathing. DUPIXENT may also help reduce the amount of oral corticosteroids you need while preventing severe asthma attacks and improving your breathing. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with asthma under 6 years of age.

with other medicines for the maintenance treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) in adults and children 12 years of age and older whose disease is not controlled. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps under 12 years of age.

to treat adults and children 1 year of age and older with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), who weigh at least 33 pounds (15 kg). It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with eosinophilic esophagitis under 1 year of age, or who weigh less than 33 pounds (15 kg).

to treat adults with prurigo nodularis (PN). It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with prurigo nodularis under 18 years of age.

with other medicines for the maintenance treatment of adults with inadequately controlled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and a high number of blood eosinophils (a type of white blood cell that may contribute to your COPD). DUPIXENT is used to reduce the number of flare-ups (the worsening of your COPD symptoms for several days) and can improve your breathing. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease under 18 years of age.

to treat adults and children 12 years of age and older with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) who continue to have hives that are not controlled with H1 antihistamine treatment. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with chronic spontaneous urticaria under 12 years of age, or who weigh less than 66 pounds (30 kg).



DUPIXENT is not used to relieve sudden breathing problems and will not replace an inhaled rescue medicine.

DUPIXENT is not used to treat any other forms of hives (urticaria).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not use if you are allergic to dupilumab or to any of the ingredients in DUPIXENT®.

Before using DUPIXENT, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you:

have eye problems.

have a parasitic (helminth) infection.

are scheduled to receive any vaccinations. You should not receive a “live vaccine” right before and during treatment with DUPIXENT.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known whether DUPIXENT will harm your unborn baby. A pregnancy registry for women who take DUPIXENT during pregnancy collects information about the health of you and your baby. To enroll or get more information call 1-877-311-8972 or go to https://mothertobaby.org/ongoing-study/dupixent/.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known whether DUPIXENT passes into your breast milk.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

Especially tell your healthcare provider if you are taking oral, topical, or inhaled corticosteroid medicines; have asthma and use an asthma medicine; or have atopic dermatitis, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, eosinophilic esophagitis, prurigo nodularis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or chronic spontaneous urticaria, and also have asthma. Do not change or stop your other medicines, including corticosteroid medicine or other asthma medicine, without talking to your healthcare provider. This may cause other symptoms that were controlled by those medicines to come back.

DUPIXENT can cause serious side effects, including:

All e r g i c r ea c t i on s. DUPIXENT can cause allergic reactions that can sometimes be severe. Stop using DUPIXENT and tell your healthcare provider or get emergency help right away if you get any of the following signs or symptoms: breathing problems or wheezing, swelling of the face, lips, mouth, tongue or throat, fainting, dizziness, feeling lightheaded, fast pulse, fever, hives, joint pain, general ill feeling, itching, skin rash, swollen lymph nodes, nausea or vomiting, or cramps in your stomach-area.

Stop using DUPIXENT and tell your healthcare provider or get emergency help right away if you get any of the following signs or symptoms: breathing problems or wheezing, swelling of the face, lips, mouth, tongue or throat, fainting, dizziness, feeling lightheaded, fast pulse, fever, hives, joint pain, general ill feeling, itching, skin rash, swollen lymph nodes, nausea or vomiting, or cramps in your stomach-area. E y e pr ob l e m s. Tell your healthcare provider if you have any new or worsening eye problems, including eye pain or changes in vision, such as blurred vision. Your healthcare provider may send you to an ophthalmologist for an exam if needed

Tell your healthcare provider if you have any new or worsening eye problems, including eye pain or changes in vision, such as blurred vision. Your healthcare provider may send you to an ophthalmologist for an exam if needed I n fl a mm a t i o n o f y ou r b l oo d v e ss e l s. Rarely, this can happen in people with asthma who receive DUPIXENT. This may happen in people who also take a steroid medicine by mouth that is being stopped or the dose is being lowered. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have: rash, chest pain, worsening shortness of breath, brown or dark colored urine, persistent fever, or a feeling of pins and needles or numbness of your arms or legs.

Rarely, this can happen in people with asthma who receive DUPIXENT. This may happen in people who also take a steroid medicine by mouth that is being stopped or the dose is being lowered. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have: rash, chest pain, worsening shortness of breath, brown or dark colored urine, persistent fever, or a feeling of pins and needles or numbness of your arms or legs. Psoriasis. This can happen in people with atopic dermatitis and asthma who receive DUPIXENT. Tell your healthcare provider about any new skin symptoms. Your healthcare provider may send you to a dermatologist for an examination if needed.

This can happen in people with atopic dermatitis and asthma who receive DUPIXENT. Tell your healthcare provider about any new skin symptoms. Your healthcare provider may send you to a dermatologist for an examination if needed. Joint aches and pain. Some people who use DUPIXENT have had trouble walking or moving due to their joint symptoms, and in some cases needed to be hospitalized. Tell your healthcare provider about any new or worsening joint symptoms. Your healthcare provider may stop DUPIXENT if you develop joint symptoms.



The most common side effects include:

Eczema: injection site reactions, eye and eyelid inflammation, including redness, swelling, and itching, sometimes with blurred vision, dry eye, cold sores in your mouth or on your lips, and high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia).

injection site reactions, eye and eyelid inflammation, including redness, swelling, and itching, sometimes with blurred vision, dry eye, cold sores in your mouth or on your lips, and high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia). A s t h ma: injection site reactions, high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia), pain in the throat (oropharyngeal pain), and parasitic (helminth) infections.

injection site reactions, high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia), pain in the throat (oropharyngeal pain), and parasitic (helminth) infections. C h r on i c R h i no s i nu s i t i s w i th N a s a l P o ly p s: injection site reactions, eye and eyelid inflammation, including redness, swelling, and itching, sometimes with blurred vision, high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia), gastritis, joint pain (arthralgia), trouble sleeping (insomnia), and toothache.

injection site reactions, eye and eyelid inflammation, including redness, swelling, and itching, sometimes with blurred vision, high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia), gastritis, joint pain (arthralgia), trouble sleeping (insomnia), and toothache. Eosinophilic Esophagitis: injection site reactions, upper respiratory tract infections, cold sores in your mouth or on your lips, and joint pain (arthralgia).

injection site reactions, upper respiratory tract infections, cold sores in your mouth or on your lips, and joint pain (arthralgia). Prurigo Nodularis: eye and eyelid inflammation, including redness, swelling, and itching, sometimes with blurred vision, herpes virus infections, common cold symptoms (nasopharyngitis), dizziness, muscle pain, and diarrhea.

eye and eyelid inflammation, including redness, swelling, and itching, sometimes with blurred vision, herpes virus infections, common cold symptoms (nasopharyngitis), dizziness, muscle pain, and diarrhea. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: injection site reactions, common cold symptoms (nasopharyngitis), high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia), viral infection, back pain, inflammation inside the nose (rhinitis), diarrhea, gastritis, joint pain (arthralgia), toothache, headache, and urinary tract infection.

injection site reactions, common cold symptoms (nasopharyngitis), high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia), viral infection, back pain, inflammation inside the nose (rhinitis), diarrhea, gastritis, joint pain (arthralgia), toothache, headache, and urinary tract infection. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria: injection site reactions.



Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away. These are not all the possible side effects of DUPIXENT. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Use DUPIXENT exactly as prescribed by your healthcare provider. It’s an injection given under the skin (subcutaneous injection). Your healthcare provider will decide if you or your caregiver can inject DUPIXENT. Do not try to prepare and inject DUPIXENT until you or your caregiver have been trained by your healthcare provider. In children 12 years of age and older, it’s recommended DUPIXENT be administered by or under supervision of an adult. In children 6 months to less than 12 years of age, DUPIXENT should be given by a caregiver.

Please see accompanying full Prescribing Information including Patient Information.

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.

Regeneron pushes the boundaries of scientific discovery and accelerates drug development using our proprietary technologies, such as VelociSuite, which produces optimized fully human antibodies and new classes of bispecific antibodies. We are shaping the next frontier of medicine with data-powered insights from the Regeneron Genetics Center® and pioneering genetic medicine platforms, enabling us to identify innovative targets and complementary approaches to potentially treat or cure diseases.

For more information, please visit www.Regeneron.com or follow Regeneron on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook or X.



Regeneron Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Digital Media

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Regeneron” or the “Company”), and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements concern, and these risks and uncertainties include, among others, the nature, timing, and possible success and therapeutic applications of products marketed or otherwise commercialized by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, “Regeneron’s Products”) and product candidates being developed by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, “Regeneron’s Product Candidates”) and research and clinical programs now underway or planned, including without limitation Dupixent® (dupilumab) for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma as discussed in this press release; uncertainty of the utilization, market acceptance, and commercial success of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates and the impact of studies (whether conducted by Regeneron or others and whether mandated or voluntary), including the studies discussed or referenced in this press release, on any of the foregoing; the likelihood, timing, and scope of possible regulatory approval and commercial launch of Regeneron’s Product Candidates and new indications for Regeneron’s Products, such as Dupixent for the treatment of chronic pruritus of unknown origin, bullous pemphigoid, lichen simplex chronicus, and other potential indications; the ability of Regeneron’s collaborators, licensees, suppliers, or other third parties (as applicable) to perform manufacturing, filling, finishing, packaging, labeling, distribution, and other steps related to Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; the ability of Regeneron to manage supply chains for multiple products and product candidates; safety issues resulting from the administration of Regeneron’s Products (such as Dupixent) and Regeneron’s Product Candidates in patients, including serious complications or side effects in connection with the use of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates in clinical trials; determinations by regulatory and administrative governmental authorities which may delay or restrict Regeneron’s ability to continue to develop or commercialize Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; ongoing regulatory obligations and oversight impacting Regeneron’s Products, research and clinical programs, and business, including those relating to patient privacy; the availability and extent of reimbursement of Regeneron’s Products from third-party payers, including private payer healthcare and insurance programs, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit management companies, and government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid; coverage and reimbursement determinations by such payers and new policies and procedures adopted by such payers; changes in laws, regulations, and policies affecting the healthcare industry; risks associated with tariffs and other trade restrictions; competing drugs and product candidates that may be superior to, or more cost effective than, Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates (including biosimilar versions of Regeneron’s Products); the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees may be replicated in other studies and/or lead to advancement of product candidates to clinical trials, therapeutic applications, or regulatory approval; unanticipated expenses; the costs of developing, producing, and selling products; the ability of Regeneron to meet any of its financial projections or guidance and changes to the assumptions underlying those projections or guidance; the potential for any license, collaboration, or supply agreement, including Regeneron’s agreements with Sanofi and Bayer (or their respective affiliated companies, as applicable), to be cancelled or terminated; the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics, or pandemics on Regeneron's business; and risks associated with litigation and other proceedings and government investigations relating to the Company and/or its operations (including the pending civil proceedings initiated or joined by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts), risks associated with intellectual property of other parties and pending or future litigation relating thereto (including without limitation the patent litigation and other related proceedings relating to EYLEA® (aflibercept) Injection), the ultimate outcome of any such proceedings and investigations, and the impact any of the foregoing may have on Regeneron’s business, prospects, operating results, and financial condition. A more complete description of these and other material risks can be found in Regeneron’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025. Any forward-looking statements are made based on management’s current beliefs and judgment, and the reader is cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements made by Regeneron. Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update (publicly or otherwise) any forward-looking statement, including without limitation any financial projection or guidance, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Regeneron uses its media and investor relations website and social media outlets to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Regeneron is routinely posted and is accessible on Regeneron's media and investor relations website (https://investor.regeneron.com) and its LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/regeneron-pharmaceuticals).

Regeneron Contacts:

Media Relations

Hannah Kwagh

Tel: +1 914-847-6314

Hannah.Kwagh@regeneron.com Investor Relations

Mark Hudson

Tel: +1 914-847-3482

Mark.Hudson@regeneron.com



Anna Hodge

Tel: +1 914-255-6475

Anna.Hodge@regeneron.com

_____________________

1 Data on File