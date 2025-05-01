Lynden Air Cargo, Moog Inc. sign agreement to modernize Hercules fleet

Anchorage, AK, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynden Air Cargo has announced a strategic partnership with Moog Inc. to upgrade its fleet of Lockheed Model 382G Hercules (L-382G) aircraft with the Genesys Avionics Suite. This marks a significant milestone in the carrier’s commitment to enhance operational efficiency and ensure the highest standards of safety, reliability, and performance.

The avionics and autopilot modernization program will involve the installation of cutting-edge equipment, software updates, and comprehensive integration testing. The first aircraft is scheduled for completion in 2026.

"We are thrilled to partner with Moog Inc. on this critical upgrade,” says Lynden Air Cargo President Scott Hicks. “Moog is a leader in avionics technology and will provide state-of-the-art systems to modernize our fleet and advance our operational capabilities. This initiative maintains our commitment to excellence and enables us to better serve our customers while meeting the evolving demands of the aviation industry. It also underscores Lynden Air Cargo's dedication to continuous improvement, fuel efficiency, and innovation.”

Lynden Air Cargo is part of the Lynden family of companies and is a leading provider of air freight services, specializing in transporting cargo to remote and challenging locations. With a fleet of Hercules aircraft, it offers reliable and efficient solutions to meet the unique needs of its customers. Its commitment to safety, innovation, and customer satisfaction sets it apart in the aviation industry.

Lynden companies provide transportation and logistics solutions in Alaska, Canada, the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii and around the world. Extensive multi-modal capabilities allow customers to optimize time and money by shipping via air, land or sea, or in any combination. For more than a century, Lynden has been helping customers get the job done. To learn more, visit www.lynden.com or follow our pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

