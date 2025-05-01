Applied Epic Ranks Highest in G2’s Insurance Agency Management Systems Category for 20 Straight Quarters

Chicago, IL., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Applied Epic has been recognized with highest overall score in Insurance Agency Management Systems, outranking competitors in all 12 feature sets including task management, policy management, payment processing, sales tools and more. The rankings are made up of more than 1,000 customer reviews with nearly 70% of those reviews scoring Applied Epic 5 stars.

Applied Epic is the world’s most widely-used agency management system that provides customers with automated capabilities for each stakeholder within the business to better manage operations, and relationships with insurer partners and insureds, while also delivering the choice for integrating both Applied and non-Applied technology for easy and secure flow of data in and out of the application. Notably, seven of the top 10 largest brokers ranked by Business Insurance in 2024 have chosen Applied Epic to automate their operations and create more intelligence and productivity.

“We are proud to see Applied Epic recognized as the top insurance agency management system by our clients on G2,” said Anupam Gupta, chief product officer, Applied Systems. “Applied Epic is differentiated by its vertical, insurance-specific focus and built by world-class engineers who closely partnered with our agency customers to uniquely understand the workflows of the independent agency, creating unmatched value for our customers as evident in its review scores.”

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.