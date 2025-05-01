DTC and Cuattro Announce Exclusive Partnership for Next-Generation Digital Radiography Systems

ASHBURN, Va., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASHBURN, Va. – May 1, 2025 — DTC, a Codan Company, and global leader in connecting customers wherever they are, and when it matters most, today announced an exclusive partnership with Cuattro, a global leader in advanced digital radiography systems. Together they will deliver novel, secure, long-range, wireless imaging solutions purpose-built for tactical, defense, and homeland security missions. The combined SafeSignal™ solution is the first of its kind and will debut at SOF Week 2025, May 5-8 in Tampa, Fla.

Under the agreement, DTC’s cutting-edge technology will power Cuattro’s SafeSignalTM enhanced Max, EOD, Tactical and Micro x-ray systems to meet the latest challenges in explosive ordinance disposal, battlefield tactical and medical, law enforcement and counterterrorism missions.

Currently deployed digital x-rays do not meet today’s mission standards for drone deployment, electronic warfare, close quarter battles, urban and tunnel operations, and long-range communications in contested airspace. With the introduction of SafeSignal, DTC and Cuattro are addressing the most critical gap in field imaging—secure, instant, reliable wireless communications and control over great distances, through obstructions and contested frequency spectrums. The new Cuattro x-ray systems with SafeSignal meets the challenges of modern conflict by replacing consumer grade Wi-Fi and Bluetooth backbones found in all prior generation wireless x-ray systems.

“SafeSignal enables teams to now reliably use x-ray to identify and see through explosives devices placed in and around tunnels, buildings and contested frequency theaters—all wirelessly, with virtually no latency, from safe distances of more than .5 miles," said Collin Wilson, Chief Operating Officer at Cuattro. “Gone are the dangerous days of failed exposures, insufficient resolution, lethal-to-operator premature detonations caused by Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and radiation signals, or the need to carry hundreds of feet of cable to capture an x-ray. With DTC’s help, our exclusive SafeSignal and single-pulse automatic exposure detection (AED+TM), Cuattro’s 2025 series of x-ray solutions get the job done the first time, safely, quickly, and with much higher quality.”

“Combining Cuattro’s innovative hardware with DTC’s world-class mesh communications enables a new generation of wireless tactical imaging,” said Paul Sangster, President of DTC: A Codan Company. “We are proud to partner on this groundbreaking SafeSignal solution, giving our men and women in uniform the advantage of speed and situational awareness, when and where it matters most.”

The Cuattro and DTC solution is currently being demonstrated to select U.S. and allied military customers in preparation for full production launch.

Both companies will showcase the integrated platform both at SOF Week 2025 in the DTC booth (#1012) and at the SOMA Scientific Assembly 2025 in the Cuattro booth (#1001).



