Veterans, First Responders, and Government Leaders Take the Stage at Psychedelic Science 2025 to Expand the Future of Healing

Groundbreaking sessions explore the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)’s role in psychedelic research, Veteran-led advocacy, and community-driven healing models

Speakers include Psychedelics Advancing Therapies (PATH) Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI), Rep. Morgan Luttrell (R-TX), Former Senator Kyrsten Sinema, and researchers from Johns Hopkins,Yale, and the VA

Sessions tackle PTSD, MDMA-assisted therapy, fire service trauma, and the future of federal reform

DENVER, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the national mental health crisis continues to disproportionately affect Veterans and first responders, Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025) will bring these communities together to lead the next chapter of healing. Hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), this global conference takes place June 16–20, 2025, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. With more than 500 speakers, Psychedelic Science is the largest psychedelic conference in the world — and this year, its Veterans and First Responders Track centers the voices of people on the front lines of trauma, healing, and the policy reforms needed to make legal psychedelic treatments accessible.

The overarching theme of this track is "Psychedelic Healing for Veterans and First Responders – Research, Policy, and Personal Transformation." It explores how psychedelic modalities are reshaping Veteran and first responder communities from multiple angles:

Personal Stories of Healing – Veteran and first responder testimonials, Warriorside storytelling, and peer-led recovery journeys

Veteran and first responder testimonials, Warriorside storytelling, and peer-led recovery journeys Scientific Research and Clinical Integration – Cutting-edge studies from the VA and academic institutions on trauma, PTSD, and treatment-resistant depression

– Cutting-edge studies from the VA and academic institutions on trauma, PTSD, and treatment-resistant depression Cultural and Holistic Healing Approaches – Ceremony, spiritual care, and family-based healing models

– Ceremony, spiritual care, and family-based healing models Policy and Advocacy – State and federal legislative reform efforts and pathways for legal access

Veterans have risked everything in service to their country—and now, alongside first responders, they’re leading a new mission: healing invisible wounds. At Psychedelic Science 2025, we’re not just amplifying their voices—we’re learning from their leadership. These sessions spotlight the healing journeys of individuals while confronting a deeper national reckoning: how we care for those who serve, and the urgent need to transform mental health systems through science, storytelling, and legislative reform. Their courage, forged through service and sacrifice, is catalyzing change across science, policy, and the public imagination.

— Jesse Gould , Founder and President, Heroic Hearts Project and Chair, PS2025 Veterans and First Responders Curatorial Committee

From bipartisan congressional champions to decorated service members and emerging researchers, PS2025’s Veterans and First Responders Track highlights the rapidly growing intersection of Veteran mental health, federal and state engagement, and psychedelic-assisted therapy. For Veterans, first responders, caregivers, researchers, and policymakers, Psychedelic Science 2025 offers:

Tracks dedicated to Veteran and first responder healing, federal research, and peer support

Workshops on integration, trauma recovery, and family systems

Culturally responsive programming and first responder perspectives

Opportunities to connect with global experts and Veteran advocates

Visit PsychedelicScience.org to view full programming, register for workshops, and explore hotel and travel options. Workshop add-ons are limited and available on a first-come basis. Sessions include:

Veterans and Psychedelic Policy in DC: What’s Next for Legislative Reform

Veterans are emerging as trusted messengers in the movement to advance psychedelic medicine. In this headline session, leaders including: Former U.S. Under Secretary of Veterans Affairs for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal; Former Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ); Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI); and Rep. Morgan Luttrell (R-TX) will examine the expanding role of the VA and federal government in pioneering access, research, and regulation of psychedelic-assisted therapies. Veteran voices, such as advocate Juliana Mercer, will offer lived experience perspectives, underscoring the urgency of scaling solutions that work.

Veterans and First Responders Share Their Stories of Healing and Hope

PS2025 will feature moving personal stories from Veterans and first responders who have experienced transformation through psychedelic-assisted therapy. From naval aviators and infantrymen to former law enforcement officers and caregivers, speakers such as Dr. Kristin Barnes, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and retired Navy Commander, and Retired Deputy Sheriff Rob Poynter bring urgency, humanity, and depth to the national conversation around trauma and healing. Through peer-led storytelling and first-person accounts, attendees will gain an intimate understanding of the challenges faced by those who serve—and the promise psychedelics may hold in helping them find peace, purpose, and renewed connection.

Emerging Veteran Voices in Psychedelic Healing

This powerful session features a diverse group of Veterans who are using their voices and experiences to shape the future of psychedelic healing. Speakers include Alex Horton, a national security reporter for The Washington Post and Army infantry Veteran who served in Iraq; Dan Friedrich, a Veteran and mental health professional specializing in psychedelic-assisted therapy research and peer support; Dia Tate, a U.S. Army Veteran and writer who has shared her journey of healing through organizations like Operation Warrior Resolution and the Heroic Hearts Project; Michael Giardina, a Navy Veteran who told 60 Minutes how a psychedelic experience helped him “let go” of deeply rooted trauma; and Vian Morales, a former Army officer turned breathwork facilitator and wellness advocate. Together, these leaders offer firsthand accounts of transformation, advocacy, and the role psychedelics can play in both personal recovery and systemic change.

Psychedelics for Veterans: The Latest Research and What it Means for Healing the Veteran Community

Brandon Weiss, Ph.D. (Johns Hopkins Medicine Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research), Grace Blest-Hopley, Ph.D. (King’s College), Lynnette Averill, Ph.D. (Reason for Hope, Yale University, Baylor University), and Dylan Orion (Founder of Ecophonic and psychedelic educator and integration specialist) will share groundbreaking research on psychedelic treatments for PTSD, suicidality, and treatment-resistant depression in Veterans. The session will explore next-generation protocols, integration challenges, and the path toward clinical implementation.

The State of Psychedelics in the U.S.: Legal Pathways, Emerging Models, & What Comes Next

As psychedelic legislation gains traction across the country, this dynamic session brings together leading advocates and organizational leaders to explore the evolving legal landscape, emerging models for access, and the future of federal and state reform. Panelists include decorated Marine and The Illuminating Collective founder Justin LaPree, who brings a unique perspective as a Veteran, entrepreneur, and community healer working to build ceremonial healing pathways on U.S. soil; Tasia Poinsatte, Colorado Director of the Healing Advocacy Fund and a key architect of the state’s groundbreaking psychedelic ballot initiative; and Adam Marr, Director of Operations at the Veteran Mental Health Leadership Coalition and co-host of the Tango Alpha Lima podcast, who bridges the policy conversation with the lived experiences of Veterans on the frontlines of mental health reform. Together, these speakers will examine the practical, political, and personal dimensions of psychedelic reform—from state implementation and access models to federal regulatory uncertainty and the voices shaping what comes next.

Advancing MDMA-Assisted Therapy for Veterans within the VA

As the demand for innovative treatments for PTSD grows, the VA is exploring the integration of MDMA-assisted therapy into its continuum of care. This session brings together clinical leaders at the forefront of this effort: Allie Kaigle, Pharm.D. (VA Loma Linda Healthcare System and VISN23 Clinical Resource Hub), Amy Lehrner, Ph.D. (James J. Peters VA Medical Center/Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai), Leslie Morland, Psy.D. (National Center for PTSD and UCSD Department of Psychiatry), and Dr. Chris Stauffer (Oregon Health & Science University/Portland VA). Together, they will present early findings, implementation strategies, and lessons learned from VA-based research and pilot programs. Attendees will gain insight into how this emerging therapy could reshape PTSD treatment across the nation’s largest integrated health care system.

What Veterans Need to Know: Research at the VA

Clinical research within the Department of Veterans Affairs is exploring how psychedelics plus psychotherapy can address PTSD, depression, and substance use disorders among Veterans. In this conversation, Dr. Chris Stauffer of the Social Neuroscience & Psychotherapy (SNaP) Lab at the Portland VA and Amy Lehrner, Ph.D., of the Bronx VA will provide a behind-the-scenes look at their groundbreaking research exploring clinical interventions involving psychedelics within the VA system.

Healing the Homefront: Breaking the Cycle for Veterans and Military Families

Beyond the individual, psychedelic healing is transforming families and communities. VETS Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) CEO Amber Capone, founder of The Hope Project Allison Wilson, and CNN award-winning Senior International conflict journalist AnneClaire Stapleton will discuss efforts to break intergenerational cycles of trauma and develop holistic support networks for spouses, caregivers, and children of Veterans.

Mental Health in the Fire Service: A Candid Conversation on Trauma, Resilience, & Psychedelics

Through the lens of lived experience, philosophical insight, and emerging science, this session explores how psychedelic therapies may offer a lifeline for firefighters and other first responders battling trauma, burnout, and PTSD. Tim Houweling, fire captain and co-founder of the SIREN Project, leads a conversation with fire service leaders JD Madden and Jenna Graham on the topic of urgent mental health crisis within the fire service—and how psychedelic medicine, when paired with proper integration and community support, can support a culture of healing and resilience.

Sacred Healing: Psychedelic Ceremony & the Veteran Journey

What happens when traditional care fails? A first-of-its-kind study on the psychometric, neuroimaging, microbiome, and genomic impacts of ayahuasca retreats on Veterans with PTSD will be presented by Andrea Lucie, Ph.D., and Nige Netzband, Psy.D.(c). With contributions from musician Mia Black and trauma-informed artist Audrey Peaches, this session blends data, art, and storytelling to reveal the complex healing journeys beyond the clinical trial model.

Warriorside: From Trauma to Transformation

Veterans including Chris Russell, Itzel Barakat, Noah Galloway, Diego Ugalde, and John Bates will present stories of resilience and peer-led healing, highlighting how community, accountability, and psychedelics are restoring lives — and redefining what post-service leadership looks like.

About Psychedelic Science

Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025), hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), is the world’s leading psychedelic conference. Returning to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from June 16-20, 2025, this five-day event brings together a global community of scientists, therapists, policymakers, cultural leaders, and advocates to explore the forefront of psychedelic research, therapy, and culture. Facilitated by Superfly , known for producing iconic events such as Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, PS2025 will feature expert speakers; hands-on workshops; community events with art, music, and mindfulness activities; and scholarship opportunities to support broad participation.

Since its inception in 2010, the Psychedelic Science conference series has fostered knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and community-building within the psychedelic ecosystem. Join thousands of attendees as we explore the transformative potential of psychedelics and shape the future of mental health, policy, and cultural understanding. For more information and registration details, visit psychedelicscience.org , and follow us on X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS' conference flagship, Psychedelic Science , has been the leading convening of the psychedelic community since 2010. MAPS incubated Lykos Therapeutics, a drug-development public benefit company, and the Zendo Project , a leader in psychedelic harm reduction. Since MAPS was founded, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $150 million to advance research , change drug policy , and evolve education in the field of psychedelics.